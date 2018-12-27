Green Growth Brands (OTCQB:GGBXF) finally launched its highly-anticipated hostile takeover bid for Aphria (APHA) on Tuesday. The offer was essentially the same as announced back in December 2018. However, there is some new information that was made public for the first time which we will discuss here as investors ought to know them before making a decision on the offer.

We have analyzed this situation through three recent articles:

The Biggest Flaw in the GGB Bid

As we mentioned in our previous analysis on the situation, GGB's offer represents no premium to Aphria's current share price which dramatically lowered the likelihood of the bid being successful. However, in the formal bid circular filed with SEDAR, GGB insists that its bid should be evaluated against the unaffected Aphria share price of C$7.56 on December 24, 2018, the last trading day before it announced its bid intention on December 27, 2018. However, we think it is highly misleading to use GGB's current share price but Aphria's December 24 share price to calculate a premium in this case. It would have been acceptable for other transactions but GGB's bid was never being viewed as credible by the market. In fact, after GGB announced its initial interest after the market closed on December 27, Aphria share price only gained 12.5% the following day, much smaller than the premiums GGB has been touting in the range of 24.5%.

Most importantly, we have to keep in mind that the entire cannabis sector has traded up significantly since GGB announced its bid intention, in fact, below are the share price performances of Aphria's peers in this period. As we can see, most of Aphria's peers appreciated significantly over the last few weeks since December 24 and the gains ranged from 13% to 37%. Based on the table above, Aphria's 25% gain in this period is very much in-line with its peers. In fact, we think we can even claim that there seems to be no evidence to suggest that GGB's hostile bid resulted in any outperformance in Aphria shares as Aphria performed in-line with its peers.

The reason why this is the biggest flaw in the entire GGB bid is that its offer price should be compared to Aphria's current share price, instead of the so-called "unaffected price" on December 24. As we showed above, GGB's announcement had little to none impact on Aphria's share price in the period since December 24 as the stock performed incredibly in-line with its peers. By this logic, GGB's offer price of $9.40 is actually one touch below Aphria's share price on Tuesday. In short, GGB's offer represents no premium!

GGB Toned Down Its Language

As previously disclosed, Aphria shareholders will receive 1.5714 shares of GGB for each Aphria share. Based on GGB's closing share price of C$5.98 on January 22, the offer is worth C$9.40 per share. On the same day, Aphria shares closed at C$9.43 per share which is slightly higher than the implied offer price. The offer remains a no-premium offer which is the biggest weakness in this whole event.

(Author based on TSX Data)

In fact, GGB decided to drop its previous language likely due to unanimous investor and analyst reaction post its original announcement. GGB no longer markets its offer as C$11.00 per share which is a totally made-up number assuming a C$7.0 share price for GGB.

(Original Press Release)

In the takeover bid circular filed on Tuesday, GGB quietly removed its reference to the C$11.00 offer price and it no longer references its C$7.0 hypothetical share price in calculating its offer price. Instead, the language used in the formal bid document only references GGB's closing share price of C$5.99 as of Monday, the day before the bid was released. As a result, GGB is marketing its offer with a premium of 24.5% instead of the 45.5% premium used in the December announcement.

(GGB Takeover Bid)

GGB also reiterated that its bid is not subject to any financing conditions, which is irrelevant because the offer is an all-stock deal and no cash will be paid to Aphria in any case. Furthermore, GGB revealed another re-trade from its initial announcement by disclosing that its investors have only signed up half of the C$300 million equity financing it intends to complete. There is no discussion on who will ascribe to the other C$150 million at a price of C$7.0 per share. In order to compensate the unnamed investor for the C$150 million commitment, GGB will pay C$7.5 million to that investor. We view the financing as totally irrelevant to Aphria because it is simply a soft commitment at this point which doesn't represent a benefit to Aphria shareholders. If GGB and its investors are serious about the offer, they should have completed the financing at C$7.0 per share before they launch the hostile bid to showcase their confidence and commitment. Instead, they chose to leave the financing on paper only which doesn't help the credibility of its bid.

Conclusion

Based on the above, we reiterate our view that the bid from GGB is unlikely to garner momentum in its current form. However, as we plan to cover in the next few weeks, there are implications for Aphria as we could see a scenario where a white knight could emerge to compete with GGB. Aphria's CEO and Co-Founder decided to transition out of the company which might indicate a natural turning point for the company. We also think that GGB could improve its bid substantially in order to get the deal done. Despite its inferior business profile, GGB is trading at astronomical valuation levels which makes an acquisition of Aphria highly accretive even with higher premiums. We suggest Aphria investors hold and wait for potentially better deals.