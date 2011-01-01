Fellow contributor wrote a recent article analyzing STAG Industrial's (NYSE:STAG) strategy. In that article, he argues that Mr. Market fails to understand STAG's strategy, and in time, that failure will be revealed and STAG's FFO/share multiple will rise towards the average for industrial properties. In his conclusion, he goes so far as to suggest that STAG's strategy is superior to its peers.

STAG is a GARP investment. It represents one of few ways to invest in the industrial REIT sector at a high cash flow yield and a high ratio of growth to market price. Its strategy seems to be superior to that of peers and this should cause it to consistently outperform in the long run.

On Seeking Alpha, I have been one of only a few authors who has been critical of STAG's strategy. In the past, I have compared it head to head with EastGroup Properties (EGP), and I have compared it to Prologis (PLD), as well as having written several other articles.

I find STAG very interesting because it has had a mediocre share performance in recent years, despite the industrial sector being quite strong. In terms of total return, FFO growth, and dividend growth, it has been well below its stronger peers. Exceeding them only in yield.

STAG experienced market and sector crushing returns from IPO during 2011 to 2014.

Reading most SA articles, one would think that STAG continues to crush their competitors. In reality, the majority of their growth came within a few years of IPO, and it has substantially moderated in recent years.

To me, it seems obvious that STAG was simply something that the market was uncertain about at IPO, and it probably was initially sold at a discount to its fundamental value. Since then, the market seems quite content to value STAG at 14-16x P/FFO.

STAG bulls seem confident that sooner or later Mr. Market is going to give STAG more credit, and it will experience multiple expansion towards 18x FFO. I'll be the first to admit that the market can price a company incorrectly for a long time. STAG's failure to keep up with its peers in recent years is not the end of the discussion about whether or not its strategy is superior.

Agnostic

In my opinion, the best descriptions of STAG's strategy was described by Benjamin Butcher in the 2016 Q4 conference call,

The ones where the best skills are. So we're, as I - one of my favorite terms is agnosticity. We continue to demonstrate our agnosticity as the market. We're looking broadly across certainly the top 60, maybe 70 markets to find transactions that will produce the best cash flow returns for our shareholders. It really is a transaction by transaction within the context of the market and the submarket, et cetera, exercise. We have a very broad coverage of those markets and are looking for those assets. And they may be in Ontario, California and they may be in Dayton, Ohio. But we're - we don't consider Ontario a good market and Dayton a bad market, they're just different. And you can find a transaction in Dayton. They will produce really strong cash flows for you over the next 20 years, and you may be able to find that asset in Ontario, California. The problem is, obviously, what other people are willing to pay for cash flow that happens to be coming from the building in Ontario versus the building coming in Dayton. We're agnostic as to where the cash flow is coming from. We're only interested in the cash flow, again, over a very long period of time.

This is what really sets STAG apart from their peers. Terreno Realty (TRNO) and EGP focus on a handful of markets.

STAG does not limit its agnosticism to markets, it seems to be agnostic about the buildings themselves. This leads to them routinely buying older class B buildings that most publicly traded REITs would dismiss out of hand.

The result is that STAG is highly diversified across the US with 381 buildings across 37 states.

Portfolio Sales

Dane argues that the recent portfolio sale is evidence of value creation.

STAG works hard to get this extra value for shareholders, and the extra value shows up in 2 ways: 1) Aggregating the properties into a portfolio and selling at a lower cap rate 2) Collecting the extra cash flows of the higher cap rates. Resale as a portfolio provides measurable value creation, and STAG has demonstrated this process through 2 portfolio sales.

Are these portfolios really selling at a materially lower cap-rate? They did not buy the properties and flip them in year 1. Doing the math to calculate IRR, it looks like STAG held the properties for an average of around 4 years. The market for industrial properties has been a decidedly bull market, so a portion of that cap rate compression comes from the market.

STAG's average acquisition cap rate has been declining steadily. This is a benefit that is realized from any sale of industrial property that has been held for a number of years.

In STAG's case, acquisitions in the quarters following the 2016 portfolio sale were 7.5-8%. In Q3 2018, their average acquisition was at 6.9%. So, the portfolio sales are happening at a lower cap rate, but not at a substantially lower cap rate than their acquisitions.

In both cases, these portfolios were not properties that were randomly drawn from a hat. These are properties that they have held for a length of time and have experienced strong performance. Other properties that they have acquired did not perform as well and were sold at lower prices.

Their 2 portfolio sales account for less than 30% of the total square footage they have sold. 70% of their property sales were sold as single properties, and those sales occurred at substantially lower prices.

The 2016 portfolio sale occurred at $50.63/SF and the 2018 sale at $63.33/SF. Much higher than their average dispositions. Unfortunately, STAG does not share disposition cap rates or information on IRR for their routine dispositions. What we do know is that of the properties STAG sells, the 70% that are not included in the portfolios sell at much lower rates.

To have a true picture of the possible upside from creating portfolios for the purpose of selling them, we have to consider any drag from all the properties that failed to measure up and were sold without being part of a portfolio. Is it a surprise that a seasoned portfolio of properties with proven performance is going to sell at a lower cap rate? Of course not. But STAG is buying properties that go vacant within a couple of years as well. They buy at 100% occupancy, and the properties then trend toward their average, which is around 95%.

Fortunately, for STAG, it does not appear that portfolio sales are seen as a goal or even a central part of their strategy. In the Q3 2018 conference call, Butcher said,

So, the portfolio sale is purely a sourcing of capital, so it is assets that look like the remainder of our portfolio, and they are - they were chosen to - with a variety of reasons in this instance they are not geographically proximate which is what we had in the prior portfolio sale. This is reflective of sort of a demand that's out there. Our goal was to sell Somewhere between $100 million and $150 million to demonstrate once again in excess of 100 basis points probably closer to 150 basis points of cap rate compression versus what we could buy assets today in that market and demonstrate accretive. What's the word I'm looking for here accretive reuse of capital? So we sell and redeploy at better cap rates, better IRR.

My interpretation is that management views portfolio sales as a supplement for times when the share price is not as high as they would like. By selling portfolios, they can take advantage of areas that have had relatively fast cap rate compression and reinvest in areas that are still trading at higher cap rates.

In their acquisition program, I do not see them carefully selecting properties in an attempt to tailor a portfolio to sell down the road. Their acquisition program is agnostic, they buy properties solely on their underwriting process looking at that one particular property regardless of how it fits with the rest of their portfolio. It is a "throw it all against the wall and see what sticks" type of strategy. They rely on sheer volume and diversity to average out the volatility within their portfolio.

Strengths

STAG's strategy does have some significant differences from their competitors, and it is fundamentally driven by their belief that cash flow from a primary market is not superior to cash flow from a smaller market. Their agnostic approach does provide for some strengths.

Higher Cap Rates

Clearly, they benefit from getting higher initial cap rates than many of their competitors. Cap rates are higher in smaller markets for a few reasons.

1. Investors consider the leases to be at higher risk of vacancy and/or default.

2. Investors believe future rent growth will be lower.

3. There is less institutional competition, creating a less competitive market for buyers.

STAG is betting that the market is overestimating the risk of these issues. Since STAG is getting a higher initial cap rate, it is okay if vacancies are slightly higher or rent growth a little slower, as long as over the long-haul the higher initial cap rate makes up for the risk.

Diversity

Source

One of the primary risks of a smaller market is that they are often driven by one or two industries. Whereas LA's industrial market is exposed to every industry imaginable, a lot of smaller markets are much less diversified. If an auto company closes a plant, it can really tank the local industrial market. STAG mitigates that risk through its diversity. One of their markets going through a localized problem is not a big deal when it accounts for only a few percent of their revenue.

Since STAG is agnostic, they have been able to avoid being excessively exposed to a particular market or a particular industry. When it comes to diversity, STAG is the undisputed champion among industrial REITs. Their only real lack of diversification is that they are 100% US.

This insulates them from any localized, tenant, or industry-specific risks. It prevents the kind of issues like EGP had when their Houston properties experienced a significant decline.

No Development Risks

STAG almost exclusively buys properties that are fully occupied. They do not do any build-to-suits, speculative building, and even the amount they invest in expansions or redevelopment is a fraction of their total investments.

Source

Since STAG does not heavily fund development, they do not have to worry about having a lot of funds committed in projects that might not pay off if economic conditions change. They buy properties and start collecting rent on day 1. While there are the inevitable vacancies, those tend to happen sometime down the road.

Weaknesses

Organic Growth

STAG has same-store NOI growth that significantly trails their peers. The main cause is that they buy 100% occupied buildings, and that occupancy rate inevitably trends towards a normalized level.

So, when STAG invests $100 million at a 7% cash cap rate, they are getting $7 million in year 1. But in years 2 and 3, vacancies will start occurring, and on average, they will drop to around 95% occupancy. Instead of $7 million, they would be getting $6.65 million in annual rent. The drop in occupancy within a few years of owning properties has proved to be a significant drag on same-store numbers.

Additionally, STAG does not engage in value-add investments in a large-scale way. Since STAG does little to redevelop, improve, expand or otherwise improve the buildings they buy, any rent growth is coming from supply and demand rather than actual creation of value. As I noted above, that comes with the benefit of avoiding the risks inherent in those projects, but it also removes the benefits of actively improving the buildings already owned and an avenue of significant organic growth.

One of my primary criticisms of STAG's strategy is that they often buy older buildings which are not optimized for modern logistics practices. Over time, the buildings will continue to age and will become incrementally more obsolete. While the buildings might continue to be leasable for decades, I believe rent growth will occur at below market rates as large, highly desirable tenants that are pushing industrial demand will seek modernized buildings. Even within the smaller markets, STAG often is not buying the newest buildings in the most desirable locations.

Even as STAG's new acquisitions become a smaller portion of their portfolio, I believe that their same-store numbers will continue to trail their peers by significant amounts.

Diversity

Above, I listed diversity as a strength, and it can be. Diversity can also be a weakness. STAG has a grand total of 72 employees, and they look at acquiring in 60-70 markets in 37 states, compared to EGP, which has 71 employees covering 6 states and TRNO which has 22 employees in 6 markets.

There is a certain level of expertise that can be gained from really knowing the ins and outs of a particular market when you work in it every day. You know the buyers, you know the sellers, you know the major tenants and, more importantly, they know you.

When there is a bull market and everything is increasing, such expertise is less relevant. Pretty much any industrial building you bought anywhere in the country in 2011 is worth quite a bit more today. You could close your eyes, throw a dart at a US map and buy whatever industrial building was closest to the location you hit, and odds are it would work out fine.

When the market goes into decline and the vacancies are piling up, real estate becomes a highly localized industry. I believe that STAG might be spread too thin and when the market pulls back their diversification might prove to be diworsification.

Ceiling

In the same way that STAG's significant diversification helps insulate them from localized problems, it also prevents them from experiencing the full impact of localized bull markets.

In the real estate world, you will often hear that everything is about "location, location, location". STAG is taking the rather contrarian approach of being agnostic towards location.

While this might protect them from the downside of particular locations, it puts a ceiling on their performance. At best, the performance of their properties can be expected to match the nationwide average.

STAG does little to nothing in the way of value creation. They do not aggressively redevelop, renovate, or expand their buildings. They do not do build-to-suit projects and rarely buy properties that are less than 100% occupied. Increases in the value of their properties come from generalized cap rate compression, not any particular actions or investments on STAG's part. The value of their portfolio for recycling opportunities is going to be dominated by macro trends.

This strategy works relatively well when the majority of the country is recovering from a recession and the industrial sector is in a strong bull market. Once most markets are recovered and return to normalized growth, the reality that some markets have better fundamentals than others becomes more clear.

Conclusion

STAG does have a unique strategy and it flies in the face of conventional knowledge. Their agnostic approach to location has led them to invest in properties that most other institutional investors would not even look at. They argue that their significant diversification insulates them from downside. Perhaps it will, since industrial real estate has been a bull market for the entirety of STAG's existence, that belief has not yet been tested.

What is apparent is that STAG lags their peers in same-store growth, FFO/share growth, dividend growth and for the last 5 years that has been reflected in share price growth.

STAG has demonstrated that they can sell portfolios to take advantage of cap-rate compression, but the majority of their property sales have occurred at much lower prices.

The strength of STAG's approach is that it provides higher immediate cap-rate and significant diversity, and STAG avoids the development risk that most of their peers embrace.

The weaknesses are that STAG has struggled with having consistent organic growth and has heavily relied on expansion to grow FFO/share, and STAG's lack of geographic focus or expertise could become problematic in a slowing market. Due to their extreme diversification, it is unlikely that their properties could perform better than average. STAG is the proverbial "Jack of all trades, master of none".

After taking some time, Mr. Market has valued STAG around 14-16x FFO. With fewer internal growth prospects and their heavy use of dilution for external growth, I believe that is a more than fair price.

While some, including myself, might be skeptical of how STAG will handle a recession, I do not think there is any fundamental misunderstanding of STAG's strategy. Until STAG has proven itself through a recession, it is unrealistic to expect significant multiple expansion. The discount to their peers is due to slower growth expectations, which so far have proven to be correct.

Dividend growth has trailed FFO/share growth as management seeks to lower the payout ratio. Now that they are approaching their target, we might see slightly better dividend growth in late 2019/20. Share price appreciation will likely continue to follow their FFO/share growth, influenced by macro trends within the sector but generally trending back into the 14-16x FFO range. Expecting more than that is unwarranted.