Hennes & Mauritz: 4 Investors, 4 Perspectives

We enter the room. Four different investors are sitting at a table and are within a heated discussion. At the end of the table we see the Dividend Investor. He is a bit older and looking for an investment that is paying him a stable (or even better: increasing) dividend every year for the foreseeable future. To his right sits the Cautious Investor. He is also older, has gray hair and he is giving off an aura of wisdom. He has lived through many different markets and knows about extreme greed as well as extreme fear. He is constantly searching for risks with an investment and interested in a clean balance sheet. On the left side we see the Moat Investor. He is looking out for investments he can keep in his portfolio for the next decades and searching for companies with high defensibility. And sitting with the back to us is the Growth investor. He is rather young, paying attention especially to high revenue and EPS growth rates and tends to be rather bullish. As we enter, they seem to discuss about a stock pick…

Dividend Investor: Last night, I stumbled over an interesting company – Hennes & Mauritz (OTCPK: OTCPK:HNNMY). H&M is a clothing-retail company from Sweden with about 4,700 stores in about 60 different countries and the second largest retailer behind Inditex (OTCPK: OTCPK:IDEXY) – the parent company of Zara. Aside from H&M stores, the company owns some other brands – like COS (255 stores), Monki (119 stores) or Weekday (34 stores) for example. Over the last years, the stock declined from SEK 360 to SEK 120 and lost two thirds of its value. H&M still seems to be popular with teenagers and young adults, but there are other companies which are a severe threat to H&M – like Zara or Primark. Additionally, H&M probably missed out on the e-commerce trend and started its online expansion rather late and now has to make up lost ground in that space.

Cautious Investor: Doesn’t sound so great. Why did you get interested in the company?

Dividend Investor: I got interested in the company and the stock as it is paying a semi-annual dividend which is summing up to SEK 9.75 annually. That leads to a current dividend yield of 7.3% and in the current market conditions that should be a stock to think about investing in. Additionally, the company is paying a dividend since 1974 and could keep its dividend stable for the last few years.

Cautious Investor: Do you know why the company kept its dividend only stable in the past few years and the last dividend raise from SEK 9.50 to SEK 9.75 was in 2014? Did you take a look at the payout ratio? When taking the earnings per share of the last annual report we get a payout ratio of almost 100% and for 2018 the company will probably have to pay out more than 100% of its earnings as after three quarters the earnings per share are only summing up to SEK 5.50 and I doubt the last quarter will be so profitable that the company can report about SEK 4.50 as EPS. Here, let me show you:

Dividend Investor: You are right. It didn’t pay close enough attention to the payout ratio. When looking at these numbers the risk of a dividend cut in the near future is rather high.

Cautious Investor: Yes, the risk is high. Instead of looking at the EPS, we should rather look at the cash flow statement. In the last years, the company couldn’t generate more than SEK 24 billion in operating cash flow (and right now it is even lower). Taking into account that the company needs at least SEK 10 billion as capital expenditures every year (maintaining its stores and equipment is expensive) and additional SEK 16 billion when the dividend is staying at the current level, we can see that the company is running into trouble.

Growth Investor: Ok, the company might be forced to cut its dividend. But a high dividend isn’t the only reason to invest in a company. Look at the company’s growth rates. Over the last decade, the company could increase its revenue about 10% annually.

Cautious Investor: That is true, but revenue growth declined over the last two years. In 2016, revenue only increased 6.3% and in 2017 revenue increased just 4%. (Growth investor wants to interrupt) Let me finish. The revenue growth slowdown is only part of the problem. When we are looking at the net income or earnings per share, the picture gets even worse. Over the past decade, net income could grow only slightly and especially in the last few years, net income declined. Earnings per share decreased from SEK 12.63 in 2015 to SEK 9.78 in 2017 and in the last four quarters, earnings per share was only SEK 7.91.

Moat Investor: The problem is the missing moat of H&M. It seems like the company only managed to increase its revenue by providing discounts and cutting prices. The company has no pricing power and is lacking defensibility (and Primark and Zara are attacking). H&M could increase its revenue, but in order to achieve that it had to pass up on higher margins.

Cautious Investor: About a decade ago, gross margins were about 60% but since 2010 margins eroded every single year from 62.9% to 54% in 2017 (for the last four quarters, gross margin was only 52.9%). Operating margin was literally cut in half during the last decade – from 22.7% in 2010 to 10.3% in 2017.

Growth Investor: But when looking at the current numbers, we can see that sales are still growing and H&M could especially grow its sales in Russia (24% growth in local currencies) and in China (13% growth in local currencies). It is also a good sign that H&M was growing in its most important market – Germany – by 6% in local currencies. Additional to its growth by opening new stores, H&M is also continuing its online expansion. In 2017, H&M opened its online store in eight additional countries and the online store is now available in 44 markets in total. H&M is present in 69 countries and opened 326 net new stores in 2017. In the first nine months of 2018, it opened 102 net new stores. If growth will remain at current levels and H&M will be able to stop margins declining further, the company could increase its profitability. I am pretty confident that H&M will be able to grow its revenue again without having to offer massive discounts and spending a huge budget on sales and marketing.

Moat Investor: Yes, it is a possibility that H&M could grow again. The big problem is, we can’t be sure if H&M can grow again and especially if it can maintain its revenue growth. As I briefly mentioned above, H&M is missing pricing power because it doesn’t have any competitive advantage and is lacking defensibility. The retail sector is a though space to compete in and building a moat is very difficult.

Growth Investor: But H&M has its brand name. According to Interbrand, it is on the 30th spot of the most valuable brands in the world – and brand names usually create a competitive advantage and can be source for a wide moat.

Moat Investor: It is true, that brand names can lead to a wide moat. But not every brand name will automatically lead to a wide moat for the company. A brand name has either to reduce search costs or increase the willingness to pay a higher price. In case of H&M, I don’t see either. Especially the declining gross margin over the last few years is a strong hint, that H&M doesn’t have pricing power and is therefore lacking defensibility and has to compete by offering discounts and lowering prices to prevent customers from switching to some other retailer or some other brand. After I bought a shirt at H&M once, there is no reason for me to buy one again – I can just as easily buy one from another retailer. And especially with Zara, H&M is facing a competitor it has to take seriously and the competition between the two could affect profitability of both.

Dividend Investor: Ok. I see that the high dividend yield was probably a bit misleading and H&M is not such a great investment.

Cautious Investor: I like to add another aspect. As rather cautious person I pay attention to aspects like debt and the balance sheet. H&M is a capital-intensive business due to its necessary high investments in property and equipment. Considering this aspect, the declining operating cash flow over the past few years is problematic. We also have to mention that free cash flow declined during the same timeframe and that cash, cash equivalents as well as short-term investments (on the asset side) also declined from SEK 17.2 billion in 2013 to SEK 9.7 billion last year. On the positive side we have to mention, that H&M has almost no long-term debt on its balance sheet.

Moat Investor: The balance sheet itself is not so much reason for concern. It is rather the combination of different facts: the high capital expenditures, the high dividend payments (and the necessary amounts for these dividend payments), the declining operating margins, the declining operating cash flow and the declining cash reserves. Combining these facts, we get a rather dangerous cocktail and a company that could head into trouble.

Dividend Investor: Ok. We collected a lot of different facts about H&M.

Moat Investor: That’s right. But to decide if H&M is a good investment or not, we need an intrinsic value calculation, right?

Dividend Investor: Right. Then we need a realistic growth rate for the next decade and a growth rate for perpetuity as well as a free cash flow to calculate with.

Moat Investor: I would suggest to look at the company and its intrinsic value the other way around. Let’s look how much the company has to grow its free cash flow for the years to come in order to be fairly valued right now. In the last years, free cash flow declined, but I don’t think free cash flow has to stay that low. I would propose as basis for our calculation we use the average number of the last decade. This leads to a free cash flow of SEK 12,891 million. In order to be fairly valued right now, H&M would have to grow about 4% every single year from now to eternity.

Growth Investor: I think that is realistic.

Moat Investor: Yes, it can be a realistic growth target for H&M, but we shouldn’t forget the different problems we mentioned above and 4% for perpetuity is sometimes hard to achieve for a company that has no moat. One could probably buy H&M right now, but has to be aware about the risks (like the intensive competition or the potential dividend cut, which might lead to a further stock price decline).

The curtain falls and the observer is left puzzled if H&M is a good investment or not. Getting four different opinions and four different points of view certainly helped the decision process about the company, but it is still not clear if H&M is a good investment or not. A takeaway is that neither of the four investors has bought H&M although some of them seemed tempted. And maybe an observer should listen to some other discussion about different companies as there are many opportunities in the market – despite the high dividend yield the Swedish company is offering.

