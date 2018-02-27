Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) remains stuck at a relatively low price, although it has bounced back a bit from its early 2019 lows. There's some potential for its shares to increase sharply from its current price, but that will probably take a significant catalyst in the form of a resolution of the Chinese tariffs issue and/or strong sales results that look to be more than a one quarter blip. Lumber Liquidators does have large short interest, but I would not look at that to cause a short squeeze without some excellent news that warrants Lumber Liquidators' share price increasing significantly anyways.

Potential For A Short Squeeze

Lumber Liquidators does have a fairly high short interest, with 6.1 million shares shorted, which is approximately 21% of Lumber Liquidators' 28.6 million outstanding shares. The short interest also can be covered in around six days of average trading volumes.

While those metrics are a bit elevated, I don't believe that conditions are right for a short squeeze to have a significant impact on Lumber Liquidators' price unless there's some truly excellent news for Lumber Liquidators to act as a catalyst.

The cost of shorting Lumber Liquidators stock is low (at 1.8% per year), so there's only a modest cost to maintaining a short position in Lumber Liquidators for a lengthy period of time. Sometimes the cost to short a stock can reach 50% or 100%-plus per year, in which case a major short squeeze can happen with just the absence of bad news due to the disincentive to maintain a short position over months.

With Lumber Liquidators, the news would need to be convincingly good to force someone to voluntarily cover their Lumber Liquidators' short. As well, it's easy to find additional Lumber Liquidators shares to short, so there's no danger at the moment of a forced buy in.

In terms of potential news that would be considered convincingly good, the most likely catalysts would be a full resolution of the trade issues with China and much improved sales results for Lumber Liquidators.

Resolution Of Trade Issues With China

The potential for increased 25% tariffs on Chinese imports is an issue that is weighing heavily on Lumber Liquidators and other flooring retailers. While Lumber Liquidators has been active in taking steps to mitigate the effect of tariffs, it would still likely have at least slightly reduced margins in 2019 (compared to 2018) if the increase in tariffs goes through.

I've estimated that Lumber Liquidators' margins would be affected by at least 1% by the introduction of 25% tariffs (compared to no tariffs), even after the steps it takes to mitigate the impact of tariffs. A complete resolution of the tariff situation could make a $4 difference to Lumber Liquidators value compared to a 25% tariff scenario.

There's currently a March 1 deadline to come to a resolution over the trade issues before the US imposes a 25% tariffs on a wide range of Chinese imports, including flooring.

At this point, it's difficult to say whether a deal will be reached in time. China's economy already is slowing and an increase in tariffs would cause further issues. The US also could use a resolution as consumer confidence has dipped recently, and a continuation of that trend would make it more difficult to pass cost increases on to consumers. While the impact of not reaching a deal could be significantly negative for both sides though, the charges laid against Huawei's CFO are adding additional complications to trade talks.

Growth Questions

Lumber Liquidators also could stand to demonstrate a turnaround in merchandise sales. It did deliver 2.1% comps in Q3 2018, but that was fuelled by installation services growth, while merchandise comps were down -1.3%. Lumber Liquidators was able to deliver +4.7% comps in Q2 2018, when merchandise comps were +0.9%.

Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 +2.9% +4.7% +2.1%

Source: Lumber Liquidators - Quarterly Results

Installation services growth will slow going forward as it gets harder to increase the attachment rate beyond certain levels. Thus to get to +4% comps in 2019 may require merchandise comps to be around +2% to +3%.

For growth to be a catalyst for Lumber Liquidators, it will need to have positive things to say about merchandise comps in 2019 with its Q4 2018 earnings report. Lumber Liquidators will likely need to demonstrate strong actual results as well before the market fully buys into a growth story, as it looks set to miss its original guidance on growth for 2018.

Conclusion

Lumber Liquidators remains at a fairly low price, but will likely need some major positive catalysts for its share price to significantly move upward again. A near-term potential catalyst would be the trade discussions with China. The decision to increase tariffs to 25% in March or potentially remove tariffs will have a significant impact on Lumber Liquidators despite its efforts to mitigate the impact of tariffs.

The issue of growth will likely be a longer-term catalyst for Lumber Liquidators. It's likely to provide Q4 2018 results and 2019 guidance at the end of February, which could certainly move the stock as well. However, Lumber Liquidators will probably need to demonstrate a couple consecutive quarters of merchandise comps growth before the market will fully give it credit for a growth story though. It does appear that late February/early March could be a volatile time for Lumber Liquidators' stock with the timing of earnings and the trade negotiations.