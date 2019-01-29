The Making Of A Dividend Growth Portfolio

Starting a dividend growth portfolio could be both time consuming and complicated, but over the long haul, it could be your ticket to financial freedom. I started investing at the age of 23, with no real experience or parents who were well versed in investing to get advice from, as such, I was forced to learn on the run. Like many of you, I started following the market more closely both on TV and online. I also started reading different investing books in order to gain the basic knowledge of how the market works and how to perform basic research of an individual company. Everyone has their own journey, and we are here to ensure yours is a successful one.

Getting Started

Making the decision to begin putting your money to work in stocks could be one of the single most important financial decisions you make over the course of your life. The amount you begin with is not important, it's the decision to begin investing in your future that is important. I began my investing journey with $2K I had saved up after graduating college.

Once you figure how much you want to invest, let's get that brokerage account open, so we can get started! Once you open an account and transfer cash, the fun begins. I have had numerous readers and friends over the years express their interest in investing, and they all have the same questions, "Should I invest in Stocks or ETFs, and which ones?" At Big Ticket Fund Managers, we invest primarily in individual stocks as we enjoy the hands on approach. Individual stocks require much more work, as investors must stay up on important news events and their quarterly earnings to ensure the company still aligns with what you would expect.

However, ETF investing may suit your investing style more, as it is safe (more diversified) and takes less work (if you are short on time). My answer to you is, it all depends on the risks you are willing to take, how much time you have, and at what point in life you are at.

A retired investor that counts on the passive income each month, I would recommend ETFs and extremely safe stocks with dividends and low volatility. These types of investors would follow the likes of our "Safety First" portfolio, found in our marketplace service for subscribers. This portfolio is made up of our safest investments that contains a high dividend yield, with lower expected capital appreciation than our other portfolios.

Someone in college on into their 40s and 50s, I would say individual stocks would add more value and opportunity, but with opportunity comes higher risk. However, that is where we come in. We want to help you mitigate risk by investing in some of the highest quality stocks around. Our in-depth research and analysis will aim to increase your returns, only if the investment is sound from a risk management perspective. We are not here to show you some "Get Rich Quick" method of investing. Instead, we want to build your portfolio to withstand any economic backdrop.

Now that you have determined your direction, it is time to figure out the types of stocks to invest in. My general answer when readers ask which stock to invest in is generally always the same, "Invest in quality companies with a strong historical track record." This is my answer whether it is your first stock or 100th stock. You tend to know what to expect with these types of companies, thus offering fewer surprises along the way. We tend to lean toward sound companies with strong dividend track records. These types of companies are able to withstand any economic backdrop. The great Warren Buffet describes a key to investing as follows:

"The key to investing is not assessing how much an industry is going to affect society, or how much it will grow, but rather determining the competitive advantage of any given company and, above all, the durability of that advantage." - Warren Buffett

Narrowing Down My Selections

Now you may be asking yourself, "Ok, I want to invest in a quality company with a strong track record, but how do I narrow them down, as there are numerous?" Great question! First thing I would do is look at stocks that are included in the Dividend Aristocrats list. In order to be included in this prestigious club, a company should:

Be included in the S&P 500

Increase dividends 25+ consecutive years

Maintain a minimum market cap rate of $3 Billion

As of today, the Dividend Aristocrat list includes 53 different companies meeting the criteria mentioned above. A stock with a market cap above $3 billion and trading in the S&P 500 index is the mark of a large company, hence lowering risk in a way. A company that is in the S&P 500, has a market cap in excess of $3 billion, and has raised its dividend for 25+ consecutive years checks the boxes for a quality company. So this list is a great start to find your dividend anchor or maybe to add another dividend anchor to your up and running portfolio. A company does not have the ability to consistently raise dividends year after year without growing earnings. Dividends at times may grow more quickly, but that is not sustainable over the long term. The key to dividend investing is to feel confident in a company's ability to pay a dividend in the years to come and to beware of unstable yields that appear to be sucker yields, which are high yields that a company will not be able to pay going forward.

In order to further reduce the number of stock selections, one must learn the art of value investing. This means investing in a company at a quality price and not over paying for a stock. This is not something learned overnight. I continue to pick up on new valuation metrics to this day and I have been performing stock research for a number of years now. The best researcher is a continuous learner. There are several ways to find value in high-quality dividend growth stocks. Stocks with low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios are a good place to look for value, but just as a starting point. Compare the PE ratio to that of the S&P 500, the company's 5yr or 10yr historical PE average, and its competitor's current PE ratio. Businesses that have suffered from negative one-time events, but business fundamentals are still intact may present an opportunity as well. Once you get more familiar with other valuation metrics, such as: PEG ratio, Price to Free Cash Flow, FFO and AFFO (when comparing REITS), etc., you could include these as well in your comparable metrics to find stocks at quality prices.

Focused Portfolio

Now that we have narrowed down our selection of stocks, it is time to begin building our portfolio. You might be asking yourself, "How many stocks should I start with?" My answer to that is, it depends. It depends on the funds you have available. It depends on the time you have to monitor your investments. Also, it depends on what your goal is. If you are like me when I started, and only starting with $2K, I would say two stocks is probably fine. Due to fees involved with trading, you do not want to extend such amounts of capital to five or more stocks and have to pay the brokerage fees for each transaction. Now if you have funds available, but not the time to track your portfolio, I would refrain from investing in numerous stocks. Ideally you want a diverse portfolio, with investments in different industries, but at the same time you want to maintain a focused portfolio. The key to dividend growth investing is to invest for the long haul, but at the same time, following events such as quarterly earnings, to ensure the fundamentals still exist. Holding a portfolio of over 100 stocks would virtually be impossible to keep up with in my opinion. My goal is to keep my portfolio in the 20-30 stock range.

Before we dive into potential stocks to build our portfolio around, I want to take the time to briefly discuss the importance of diversification. When I mentioned above about having a 20-30 stock portfolio, an investor must ensure those 20-30 stocks are diversified among various industries. If 75% of my portfolio was invested in Financials, I would have taken a huge hit during the recent financial crisis in 2008/2009. For example, below is a list of the breakdown by sector for stocks on the Dividend Aristocrat list:

As you can see, if this were a portfolio, there is a good mix of industries, which helps lower investor risk. What the chart above also portrays is that there is numerous high-quality companies that exist in every industry for an investor to choose from.

5 Stocks To Build Your Dividend Growth Portfolio Around

Now what you all have been waiting for, some stock ideas to start or add to your DGI portfolio. I like to refer to these stocks as building blocks or foundation stocks. All stock investments are important, but if you are just getting started, you want that first investment to be of the highest quality, as you do not want to fail right out of the gate, which could happen with anyone. Here are a couple of stocks I would start my DGI portfolio with along with a short explanation why. The stocks are not listed in any particular order.

Symbol Company Industry Current Yield (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson Healthcare 2.81% (MO) Altria Group Tobacco 7.23% (AAPL) Apple Consumer Electronics 1.88% (XOM) Exxon Mobil Oil & Gas 4.63% (VZ) Verizon Telecommunications 4.28% (O) Realty Income REIT 4.07%

Johnson & Johnson: The company has paid and raised their dividend now for 56 years making them a dividend staple that should have a position in every portfolio. JNJ is a mature company, but still offers areas for growth within their diverse portfolio in the healthcare industry. New products from their loaded pharmaceutical pipeline always provides opportunity for growth. One could find a JNJ product in almost every household, go ahead, look around and see if you find one, it shouldn't take long. The company is stable with a dependable dividend with the trailing 12 months (TTM) payout ratio only being 64%. The payout ratio measures the amount of earnings the company uses to pay the dividend. A low payout ratio combined with strong cash flows usually gives investors a sense of satisfaction that the dividend should continue to rise going forward. We expect the next dividend increase to be around April, based on history. Though the company continues to reach millions of consumers with their in-demand products, risks are present, such as their recent asbestos accusations within their baby powder, which the company has vehemently denied. Based on the recent pullback after the asbestos claim, the stock is currently trading at an intriguing valuation.

Altria Group: The next dividend building block stock for your portfolio that we will discuss comes from the so-called "sin-industry" and it is no other than Altria Group (MO). This choice of stock could not be much different than our first stock JNJ, which is focused on health and beauty, MO sells addictive products such as cigarettes and e-cigarettes as well. Altria has long been a stalwart in many dividend growth portfolios for a number of years due to their ability to grow their operating cash flow even while cigarette volumes have declines and had government restrictions placed on them. The addictive nature of their products is what keeps consumers coming back, no matter the regulations or additional taxes placed on the products. The company recently made acquisitions/investments in the vaping sector and the marijuana sector, both opportunities for growth moving forward. Altria received a lot of flack for paying a high premium when they acquired a 35% stake in the "e-cig" leader JUUL, for $12 billion. As for their investment into the marijuana sector, the company made an investment of $1.8 billion for a 45% stake in Cronos Group (OTC:CRON).

The company currently yields a respectable 7.23% yield and an 81% payout ratio, which is in-line with the company's long-term goal of 80%. Altria, though it has taken on significant debt due to its recent investments, has long sported a strong Balance Sheet as seen by its 14x interest coverage ratio and S&P Credit Rating of A-. We have no doubt that the company paid a premium for their recent investments, but the long-term opportunity is their despite the lingering risks. The company has sold off hard in recent weeks, but we believe the rewards now far outweigh the risks with everything being priced in.

Apple: Apple has long been one of the most valuable companies in the world, but recently lost their top status to Microsoft (MSFT) as many investors fear the smartphone cycle is coming to an end. This has been a story we have heard for many years, and one Apple is well aware of, which is why they have been so laser focused on the services segment. Service revenue has grown 20+% over the past three years and does not look to be slowing down anytime soon considering the segment grew 24% in fiscal 2018, which is the highest growth in those three years. Service revenue includes the likes of Apple Music, the App Store, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple subscriptions reached another new high in Q4 with over 330 million paid users.

In terms of hardware, Apple Watch has been the best-selling wearable on the market with tons of potential when it comes to use within healthcare. There have been rumblings as to if Apple should make a healthcare acquisition to reignite growth. The healthcare opportunity is related to the Apple Watch's ability to determine irregular heartbeats, which we have already heard stories of the watch warning users. Apple Watch and other wearable revenues were up 50% during the latest quarter, which was another record quarter for the products.

There is no question the company is transitioning to more of a software company with less reliability on the iPhone going forward. The stock trades like a hardware company or even a slow growth defensive stock at only a forward P/E of 11.7x. We believe the company is trading at a compelling price that offers long-term favorable risk/reward. The stock currently yields a dividend of 1.88%, which is nothing to go crazy about, but the potential for growth is what excites us as the stock has a payout ratio of only 25%.

Exxon Mobil: Exxon is the world's largest vertically integrated oil company. The company operates via three business segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemicals. The Upstream segment explores, produces, transports, and sells crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream division manufactures, transports, and sells petroleum products. The Chemical division develops and sells petrochemicals. In fact, if Exxon were their own country, they would be the 8th largest oil producer in the world! You will have your ups and downs with the company due to the volatility in oil prices, but in the long-term we believe the stock is a solid investment.

One big reason we like Exxon Mobil is the fact they have long been high quality dividend payers for quite some time, having paid a dividend every year since 1882! For those doing the math, that is over 130 YEARS! In addition, over the last 36 years, the company has grown that dividend at an annual rate of 6.2%. Over the last five years, the company has hovered around a 7.2% annual growth rate for the dividend. Currently trading at a yield of 4.63% compared with their 5-year average of 3.40%. This is another good valuation metric to use for consistent dividend growers, which is currently suggesting the stock is undervalued as compared to recent history. In addition to the high yield you receive right now, the stock only has a payout ratio of 74%, which is the lowest it has been in the last couple of years. This gives us confidence that the dividend increases should continue going forward. Another area to look at when assessing dividend reliability or safety is the company's free cash flow or FCF. FCF is a company's cash flow from operations less any cash used on capital expenditures. For XOM, their FCF has nearly doubled in the last five years from $4.3 billion in Q3 2013 to $8.5 billion in Q3 2018. The company is performing extremely well from a cash flow perspective, so the dividend seems well covered at this point.

Currently trading at a forward P/E of 14.3x, we like the current valuation. The company has a 5-year average P/E ratio of about 22x, suggesting the stock is vastly undervalued. Now, if that was all we needed to look at as investors, life would be easy! Unfortunately, the past does not always correlate into the future. The past is just a small piece of the whole puzzle when looking into new investments. We like to look at the recent 5-year history rather than long-term historical trends due to businesses adapting to changes over the years. A company tends to be different than it was 10+ years ago. The best example I have for this is a company like Cisco (CSCO), which is another dividend stock we like, who is transforming from a strictly hardware company into a big-time player in software, which carries a different valuation.

Verizon: Next we will make a play on the upcoming technology of 5G. Verizon Wireless surpassed AT&T (T) as the largest telecom provider in the world this past year, in terms of market cap. VZ is not an exciting stock play, but the slow and steady grower with a yield of 4.28%, can be a safe, conservative play for an investor looking for a stable dividend anchor stock to start their DGI portfolio. With 5G set to roll out in the near-term, Verizon and co should benefit greatly in the coming year as consumers look for the latest and greatest technology, allowing pricing power from VZ. The stock sports a payout ratio of only 31%, leaving plenty of room for management to continue increasing the dividend going forward. Investors have seen their dividend increase for 10+ years now and based on its strong cash flow, I do not expect this to stop now. This stock is a great play on 5G.

Realty Income: Realty Income is one of the most popular publicly traded REITs on the market. The Company is also known as "The Monthly Dividend Company" for their monthly dividend payment to investors, which many retirees enjoy, but this stock is not just for retirees as it is one of the most well-run REITs around. The Company is a member of the S&P 500 as well as the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats index for having increased dividends every year for over 20 years. In fact, the company has increased their dividend every year for the last 26 years. As of September 30, the Company's portfolio consists of 5,694 properties located in 49 states and Puerto Rico, leased to 260 tenants. The Company currently pays a dividend yield of 4.07% with a payout ratio of 89%, which is normal for a REIT, who must pay out 90% of their taxable income in order to maintain their REIT status. The stock currently trades at a premium and appears slightly overvalued, but on any pullback, an investor could be smart to accumulate shares of O in order to have a foot print in the Real Estate sector with one of the most well managed real estate companies in the world.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we hope you will find this article helpful to get started investing and beginning your journey to financial freedom. When getting started, it is important to have a strategy or game-plan, so you can determine which type of investments you will be looking to make. Next, we discussed some potential dividend anchors that we believe would be solid foundations to start or even enhance any DGI portfolio. As we discussed, dividend growth investing may not be the most exciting form of investing, but with compounding growth in dividends, time is your friend. If you are able to let the money sit, the dividends will continue to grow your position over time, so invest in your future today.

We hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, we look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, JNJ, MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.