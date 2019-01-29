Pattern Energy: 8%+ Yield While You Wait For Dividend Growth To Resume

Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) has been growing revenue, cash flow, and dividends by an impressive amount over the last few years. While the dividend is frozen until cash flow catches up, the 8%+ yield is more than enough compensation to wait for that to occur. At any price under $23, dividend growth investors can get get shares at a good value and get in on the ground floor of what should be a great dividend growth investment.

Is PEGI a good investment partner?

When I buy shares in a company I am looking for a long term investment partner. That partner will help me achieve my long term goals of having a portfolio that produces a growing stream of dividends that by the time I retire will be able to replace the income I currently get from working. To find such investment partners I look for companies that are doing four key things: growing market share or revenues, growing profits or cash flow, managing debt well, and paying a well-supported and usually growing dividend.

Normally, I look for companies that have a fairly long track record of doing those four actions. Occasionally I will invest in a company that hasn’t yet proven it can consistently meet my four requirements, but is well on track to do so in the near future. Pattern Energy is one of those companies that I think have the potential to be a good investment partner but are just shy of proving it.

The slide above doesn’t directly address any of my key actions, but rather shows why I think Pattern is positioned to do them consistently. One thing about the wind that can nearly always be counted on is that it is variable. By having its projects spread around and not depending on any one location too much, Pattern helps insure that its results will not be negatively impacted by conditions at any one project. Diversity in the amount of power purchased by any one customer also helps insulate Pattern from any misfortune that might befall a particular customer.

One thing that has always concerned me about investing in wind production is that once the initial enthusiasm has worn off, costs and other factors tend to produce big production cuts. So the slide above does much to allay my concerns on what happens longer term. I like that the average remaining term on delivery contracts is over 13 years. I very much like that there are several contracts that have 20 or more years remaining. I also like that the average credit rating for the counter-parties is A-. Sure, over a decade or two that doesn’t guarantee these companies will still be around to take delivery, but it is certainly a strong indicator. Despite what happened to PG&E Corporation (PCG) utility companies with high credit ratings rarely go bankrupt.

Taken together these slides tell me that Pattern Energy is positioned to keep performing as I want provided the company is already performing as I expect. So, with that assessment in place, it’s time to look at how the company has been performing.

So first, I will use YCharts® to check on how revenue has been doing over the last five years. And it looks pretty good. Since 2014, TTM revenue has more than doubled. Revenue is at the top of the chain that eventually provides the cash that the company uses to pay shareholders a dividend. All other things being equal, more revenue means more cash to pay dividends.

While growing revenue, sales, or market share is nice, the importance of doing that is so that it is easier for a company to grow the profits or cash it generates. EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) is one metric that can be used to determine this. And it’s one of the ones the Pattern likes. In the YChart® above, I have plotted this metric (on a trailing 12-month basis) from 2014. From late in 2014 the trend has been upwards. There clearly is some seasonal variability which makes sense because wind speeds tend to vary by season (and even year to year).

CAFD (Cash Available For Distribution) is the non-GAAP metric Pattern uses to show that the dividends are covered. Again, we see an upward trend in this metric. When I look at the 10-Q I will compare the projection for 2018 to the cash required to pay the dividends for the year.

GAAP EPS isn’t always the best measure of how safe the dividends are, but I do like to see an upward trend. I note that EPS has improved significantly since 2014. The fact that only a few quarters have had a positive TTM EPS is why I don’t consider Pattern to be an established dividend paying company but rather one with potential.

Managing debt well is the third key performance measure that I want in an investment partner. Pattern shows with its Ba3 rating that it isn’t quite a proven dividend growth company.

Looking at Moody’s full report on its rating, I see several items of note. Moody’s agrees with me that the long term off-taking contracts are a significant plus and ensure predictable cash flow. Moody’s also notes that most of Pattern’s debt is long term amortized debt with terms tied to the PPA contracts for the facility they finance. These loans, while unsecured, are otherwise very similar to mortgages. By taking out loans tied to the terms of the PPA for a facility, Pattern ensures not only that the loans will be paid off, but these arrangements allow Pattern to structure the loans for individual projects as investment grade quality.

Given the relatively young age of the company and its fleet of wind assets, I think Pattern is well on its way to meeting my requirements of handling its debt well. Moody’s also indicates that with a debt/EBTIDA ratio of 6.5x an upgrade would be considered. From the SEC filings, Pattern has already reduced this ratio from the 8x that Moody’s commented on, to 7.75x (for the trailing 12 months). Given the 45% increase in EBITDA from last year, I expect this ratio to keep coming down in the coming quarters.

I want to own companies that are committed to paying me a dividend and growing that dividend, when the company can support that. While the company needs to be able to generate the cash to make such payments, it also needs management knowledge and commitment to the importance of the dividend. The slide above shows that the management has that knowledge and has expressed a commitment to paying the dividend.

The slide above is from the latest earnings report and it shows improving coverage of the dividend by the metric management likes to use. In 2014, CAFD per share was some 23 cents less than the dividend paid. In 2016, CAFD exceeded the dividend payments and the projections for 2018 show that that is likely to be the case again this year. Management is aiming for an 80% of dividend to CAFD, and they have reduced the short fall from that point by about since 2014. This shows that while Pattern hasn’t yet achieved the goals I want in a long time investment partner; it is on target to meet those targets.

Based on its performance to date, Pattern Energy looks to be a company that in a few years will be a dependable dividend growth company. At the right price, dividend growth investors have an opportunity to get into this company early and at a low price.

What is a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List(which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) I see that Pattern Energy last increased the dividend that for the final quarter of 2017 (which was actually paid at the end of January 2018). Given the metrics the company provides on dividend coverage I think it’s fair to say that the dividend is currently frozen (management has already declared the dividend payable at the end of this month will not be increased). To be conservative I will project that dividends will never increase from the current amount when determining my buy price.

The current dividend annualized is $1.688 which is what I will use for the next 12 months of dividend payments. To be very conservative I will project that Pattern Energy won’t raise the dividend for the next 5 years even though I think management will at least have a couple of token increases at a minimum. Also because of the high current yield, I will use a terminal dividend growth of 0%.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV (Net Present Value) of the predicted dividend stream is $26.41. Because Pattern Energy has not yet fully met my 4 key characteristics and is thus a speculative buy I want a 15% discount to the NPV when setting my buy price. So, I see PEGI as being a good value at any price under $23.

Looking at the SA Dividend page for PEGI, I see that the current yield of 8.16% is well above the 4 year average rate of 7.65%. Using that to predict a good price I calculate that a good price is about $22. So for very conservative investors keeping a buy price under $22 is a good idea.

Current market price is just over $21, which is below both my buy price and below the price very conservative investors might want. As such I think PEGI is a good value today. While Pattern Energy is on track to achieve long term success and be a fully qualified investment partner for a dividend growth investor, there is a chance that it might not get there. As such, beyond getting it at a good price, investors should also look to having it be a smaller portion of their portfolio. I would limit the size of my position in PEGI to between one half and 3 quarters of a position for a more established company.

The above slide shows my purchases of PEGI shares. I have 650 shares at an average price of $19.99. This represents 2.5% of my portfolio.

Conclusion

Pattern Energy is a company producing electricity from wind power. Wind speeds are important to understanding how much power will be generated at any one time. So I want to recommend that all who are interested in Pattern Energy follow this article series from Justin Law. Justin does some good work at estimating wind speeds around Pattern Energy’s wind farms, which gives a good estimate on revenue several days before earnings are released.

It has been growing, revenue, cash flow and dividends at a very fast pace. While it doesn’t have the track record yet that I want in companies I invest in, it is on track to be such a company. As such, I think that early though it is, Pattern Energy is a company that is worth investing in. The current market price of just over $21 represents a good value and a dividend yield of over 8%. While the dividend is currently frozen, the yield is more than enough compensation to wait for those dividend increases to resume.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.