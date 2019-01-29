Wabtec: Looking Attractive As GE Deal Is Set To Close

I like the promise of the company at these levels, as I have initiated a small position here.

Shares of Wabtec have fallen quite substantially in recent times, as value is really emerging at this point.

In May of 2018, GE (GE) and Wabtec (WAB) announced a mega-merger in the railway transportation sector, as I concluded that good news has already been priced in. Under the terms of the deal, GE was selling its transportation business to Wabtec as the deal looked relatively fair.

Changes under the new deal term look optically small, yet have real (tax) consequences for GE and its shareholders. The implications for the new Wabtec are very minimal as a prolonged decline in the share price has revealed real appeal currently.

Original Deal Terms

Having been in dire straits for quite a while now, GE has been divesting a lot of assets as of recent, including the deal with Wabtec under which GE would divest its transportation assets, in order to create a giant in rail equipment, services and software.

GE reported an original deal tag of $11.1 billion in May of last year, as deal terms called for a $2.9 billion cash component to be paid to GE, while GE (and its shareholders directly) would own 50.1% of the shares of the combined business. GE did intend to spin-off most of the shares to investors in GE directly, as the company would hold just 9.9% of the shares.

Both businesses reported sales of $3.9 billion in 2017 which made that the proposed shareholder composition looked largely fair, yet GE was granted a one-time $2.9 billion cash payment. Nonetheless, both firms could see real benefits, with synergies pegged at $250 million a year, equal to 3% of the combined revenue number.

The greater value attached to GE transportation was driven by the margin difference, with GE reporting EBIT margins of 18%, while Wabtec reported 13% margins. On an enterprise basis, the difference in the value of both businesses was not that large as Wabtec operates with quite some net debt. GE Transportation was valued at $11.1 billion, while Wabtec was valued at $9.7 billion, as the difference is not that large on an enterprise valuation basis, and GE posted higher margins. On the other hand, GE Transportation has not been doing that well as sales have fallen from $5.4 billion in 2015 to $3.9 billion in 2017, yet the situation seems to stabilise right now.

Based on the deal terms and cash payment to GE, net debt was pegged at $4.4 billion, for a 3.1 times leverage ratio on the back of $1.4 billion EBITDA number (ex-synergies). Realisation of synergies alone could result in leverage ratios dropping by about half a time.

New Deal Terms

With GE having seen continued and even greater financial stress during the remainder of 2018, both firms agreed to change the deal terms. The deal is now set to close in February. Wabtec is now given a 50.8% ownership stake in the business, up from 49.9%, as the $2.9 billion cash component to GE is left unchanged. GE has decided to hold on to more of the shares, some 24.9%, and thus spin-off fewer shares to its shareholders directly. This gives GE flexibility to monetise a greater portion of Wabtec's shares in the future to shore up its balance sheet.

In fact, the 24.9% stake of GE in Wabtec is valued at $3.4 billion at $71.03 per share, as sales of these shares might already start 30 days after deal closure. This and the cash payment works down to $6.3 billion in cash flowing to GE in the coming quarters/years.

Rearranging the deal came at cost of GE and benefit of Wabtec. The reduced 0.9% share in the combined business makes that 3.3 million fewer shares of Wabtec will be issued, representing about $200 million in value. It is not just this change in the stake, but also the fact that Wabtec's shareholders are given a majority in the new business which marks a major change which has some adverse tax consequences for GE (shareholders).

The New Math

With 24.9% of the shares representing $3.4 billion in value at $71.03 per share, we are working with a share count of 192 million shares after the deal closes. For 2017, combined revenues hit $7.8 billion as adjusted EBIT came in at $1.17 billion. A 4% interest cost on $4.4 billion in net debt, and 20% tax rate would leave net after-tax earnings of $795 million.

With a share count of 192 million shares that works out to $4.15 per share in earnings. The promise of $250 million in pre-tax costs synergies, which after taxes might boost earnings by another dollar towards $5 and change in the years to come, is very promising. Of course, note that full synergies are not expected to be reached until year 4 after deal closure.

The Thesis And Update

In May of 2018, when shares trade around $100, I noted that quite some good news has been priced in already. Not only was the business carrying some leverage, it was trading at 24 times pro-forma earnings and 19-20 times if synergies were to be realised. Shares did rally alongside the market to a high of $115 in September, before dark clouds surfaced, suggesting slower performance of both businesses and a more uncertain outlook for the industry at large, with shares now down to $67, a 40% pullback from the September high.

During 2018, there have been quite some moving parts. Revenues at GE Transportation were down 9% to $2.75 billion in the first nine months of the year, although segment earnings rose by 7% to $446 million. Comforting is that orders were up by 68% to $4.59 billion in the same period, driven by strong order intake in Q3 in particular. Wabtec reported third quarter results on the final day of October with revenues up 15% so far for the year to $3.25 billion and margins being quite stable.

All of this makes that pro-forma numbers reported for 2017 remain largely similar for 2018, as Wabtec reported net debt at $1.7 billion, for a $4.6 billion pro-forma net debt load. Trading at $67, shares now trade at 16 times pro-forma earnings and just 13 times if synergies are fully realised.

The selling seems to be the result of turmoil in the market, heightened expectations after the deal, and includes other concerns as well as difficult market conditions for both businesses in 2019, and the overhang of large GE share sales during the remainder of this year.

Nonetheless, investing is all about risk and reward and while risks are similar, or slightly larger than at the time of deal closure, I am not too worried about leverage just yet as the valuation multiples are rapidly becoming more compelling. At $67, I have initiated a small stake at $67, looking to average down.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace Checkout to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I am/we are long WAB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.