Term Preferreds And Baby Bonds With Less Than 10 Years To Maturity Review

We will examine how the landscape has shifted in these products over the last month.

Overview of the call risk associated with the term preferreds and baby bonds in the article if there is any.

In the context of constantly rising interest rates, we are starting a series of reviews to present all term preferred stocks and baby bonds with a stated maturity date in less than 10 years. These are usually issues with no more than 2-3M preferred stocks/notes and in most cases not rated by any of the big three rating agencies. As regards, the largest fixed-income funds (PFF, PGF, PGX, PSK, VRP), these term securities are no part of the ETFs, except only for PBB, GDL-C, and SPLP-A, which are holdings of PGX and PFF, respectively.

Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring all baby bonds and term preferred securities by several groups and will reinstate our Monthly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

First, let's take a look at the main indicators that we follow and their behavior during the last month.

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX)

Source: Tradingview.com

As there is no ETF that presents the instrument we're interested in, here is the most representative one for fixed income.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

Source: Tradingview.com

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

Source: Tradingview.com

The most essential thing for fixed-income investors for the past month is that the TNX has fallen below the 3% yield mark amid projections of slowing economic growth and weaker inflation. Supported by the dovish-than-expected Federal Reserve's guidance on its tightening cycle, released by the Fed in December, followed by the dovish Fed Chair speech this month, the Treasury yields remain low. The fixed-income securities, as we can see in the second chart, have started the New Year with a cheerful rally, rising on average between 8% and 10% from their December lows. As for the equity markets, stocks entered into a bear market and the S&P 500 recorded its worst December since 1931, capped off by a 9.2% plunge. Still, investors may be happy with the days after Christmas and the 9% bounce back for the three weeks.

The Review

In the following charts, we will examine where our term preferreds and baby bonds of interest stand currently. There are 89 issues in our database that trade on primary exchanges. In the following chart, you can see a colorful picture dividing them by sectors:

Source: Author's database

1. The Baby Bonds

1.1 Short-Term Baby Bonds with Call Risk, YTC < 0

Be careful not to get surprised in these ones if you are tempted by the higher yield. These are anytime callable by the issuer and have a negative yield-to-call.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

The Full List:

Source: Author's database

1.2 Baby bonds > Par, No Call Risk YTC > 0

This is the group that has no redemption risk, regardless of whether the bond is callable or not.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

The Full List:

Source: Author's database

1.3 Baby bonds between $25.00 and $25.50

This is the group of baby bonds where there is minimal call risk for their holders. Despite the fact that some of them have a negative YTC, you need just one interest payment to break even on your investment and you can enjoy the dividend yield.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

1.4 Baby bonds < Par, By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

The Full List:

Source: Author's database

2. Term Preferred Stocks

2.1 Term Preferred Stocks with Call Risk, YTC < 0

These are the preferred stocks with a redemption risk on. In other words, they are anytime callable and have a negative Yield-to-Call.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

The Full List:

Source: Author's database

2.2 Term Preferred Stocks with No Call Risk YTC > 0

This is the group of fewer than 10 years to maturity preferred stocks that have no risk of redemption by the issuer. Even if the issuer does that, you can only enjoy the attractive Yield-to-Call.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

The Full List:

Source: Author's database

3. Ex-Dividend Dates:

Which preferred stocks and baby bonds with fewer than 10 years to maturity are ex-dividend until the end of February? The date given is predicted on the base of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

Source: Author's database

The ex-dividend dates are very useful for every fixed-income investor that practice the dividend capture strategy.

4. A Look At The Recent Redemptions

There is 1 issue, that its call for redemption was announced for the last two months: Hercules Capital 6.25% Notes due 7/30/2024 (HTGX):

Source: Author's spreadsheet

An interesting fact about this redemption is that it will occur through two redemption dates - January 14, 2019, and February 4, 2019.

5. A Look At The Most Recent IPOs:

Also, there are 2 newly issued short-term baby bonds from the past two months:

Gladstone Capital Corp 6.125% Notes due 11/1/2023 (GLADD)

Source: Author's spreadsheet

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 6.50% Notes due 11/30/2025 (WHFBZ)

Source: Author's spreadsheet

6. How do they move?

Here is the general idea of how the baby bonds and the term preferred stocks have moved since the start of the month:

Source: Author's database

The short-term baby bonds and preferred stocks are also no exception from the general rule and are also part of the global rally, which started after Christmas.

Top Gainers:

Source: Author's database

These are the only to be positive for the month.

Top Losers:

Source: Author's database

These are the only to be negative for the month.

Conclusion

The point of the article is to create an idea of how the small world of term preferred stocks and baby bonds with less than 10 years to maturity looks like.

After the New Year's rally, I am not finding that many bargains at the moment. Still, SBBC and SLTB can find a place in one's portfolio, as they mature in 5-8 months and still give a good return. Another good value on a comparative basis I find is PBB. 6.80% Years-to-Maturity for 5 years is definitely good from an investment grade bond. However, it cannot be defined as something exceptional, especially having in mind, the yield of all fixed-income securities a month ago.

Note: This article was originally published on Jan. 28, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.