Cannabis Chronicles: Atlantic Canada Sales Flourish While Quebec Falters

Atlantic Canada-focused companies should perform well while other regions might have a longer growth ramp.

This is an analysis of cannabis sales data from the provinces of Canada. National cannabis retail sales data has been released for the months of October and November. Some Canadian provinces - notably Quebec, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island - have also released more recent sales data.

Atlantic Canada flourishes: In the first two months of cannabis sales, nationally, Atlantic Canada has done extremely well. Sales per capita in Atlantic Canada are much higher than the rest of the country. Conversely, the three largest provinces in Canada - Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia - have all fared poorly. Sales in each of those three provinces are below average.

The rich get richer: Based on December/January sales figures from three provinces (national figures are not yet available), Atlantic Canada continues to grow rapidly while Quebec sales are flat. So far, the rich are getting richer and the poor are staying poor.

Implications for policy makers: The clear implication here is that provinces need to open more cannabis stores. The provinces that are doing well have stores. In New Brunswick, retail sales in store are more than 20x higher than online sales - consumers want to be able to see and smell their cannabis before purchasing, and to drive home with their cannabis today.

Implications for investors: In my view, the key takeaway from this for investors is that companies focused on Atlantic Canada will do well in early earnings reports. This will benefit Moncton-based Organigram (OTCQX:OGRMF), which already posted great results for November and promised twice as much revenue in the February quarter. The slowness in Canada's largest provinces will hurt companies which depend on sales in those provinces and have few other supply agreements, such as Hexo (HEXO). Those companies are likely to have lower cannabis sales in the first couple quarters but ultimately a longer growth ramp as the rest of Canada eventually catches up.

The Data: Retail Sales Data (In C$ Not Kilograms)

Last week, I analyzed Canadian sales data in kilograms through November. I concluded, among other things, that Hexo had about 8.4% market share (by weight) and that Aphria (APHA) had about 9.2% market share. Since then, I have analyzed Organigram's earnings for The Growth Operation and concluded that Organigram has 7.9% market share. These figures are based on cannabis sales reports, in kilograms, from Stats Canada.

Today, I am writing about cannabis sales reports that are in Canadian dollars. These reports are for retail sales and all sales herein are retail sales figures. This means that licensed producer revenues will be much lower - they receive only wholesale prices. (One exception to this is Canopy Growth (CGC), which operates 12 Tweed stores and 11 Tokyo Smoke stores - some of which sell cannabis. Canopy Growth will receive both wholesale and retail revenue.)

National Sales Data

Stats Canada has released cannabis retail sales data for both October and November. This data does not include any medical cannabis sales - this is only recreational cannabis. The data is split up by province, but data for Manitoba and the Territories is not provided individually. They are listed here as "Other."

In total, sales rose from $43.1 million in October to $54.4 million in November. This was not, however, an increase in sales per day. Cannabis was legalized on Oct 17th, so October had only 15 days of cannabis sales whereas November had 30 days of cannabis sales. On an annualized basis, sales fell 37% in November.

This decline is primarily the result of strong initial-week sales, as I discussed in "Cannabis Chronicles: Sales Cool Off In November, But Hexo And Aphria Stand Tall" (linked to above).

As part of my research on cannabis, I maintain up-to-date charts for per capita sales by each province. I believe this metric is the best metric for tracking the growth of the Canadian recreational cannabis industry.

As shown above, per capita cannabis sales fell in every province in November, with British Columbia showing the worst decline (-79% annualized) and "Other" showing strong results (-1% annualized) - likely due to increased store openings in Manitoba.

Notably, all three of Canada's largest provinces (ON, QC, BC, in that order) have the worst cannabis sales. In each case, the culprit is a lack of recreational cannabis availability - due to one or both of a lack of retail cannabis stores and a shortage of cannabis. The former is a more important factor, although the latter gets more media coverage.

I believe that November sales - at $18/year for each Canadian - are a good estimate of current "run-rate" recreational cannabis sales in Canada. This is a better estimate than October sales because those totals are an anomaly: October sales were unusually high due to pent-up demand and curiosity about legalized cannabis. This is a one-time effect that diminished after the initial surge of sales.

Run-rate sales will slowly increase over the coming years, as the result of:

More cannabis stores being opened across the country. Legalization of edibles, vape products, and beverages broadening the market. Retail cannabis prices falling and selection increasing. Police efforts to marginalize black market cannabis producers and sellers.

Ultimately, I expect total legal cannabis sales - including medical cannabis - to rise to over $200/Canadian. This process is likely to take at least three or four years, based on my analysis of Colorado cannabis sales data.

Cannabis Sales After November

In addition to November sales, we have further data from three Canadian provinces: Quebec, New Brunswick (NB), and Prince Edward Island (PEI).

In NB and PEI, cannabis sales are very strong already and are growing quickly. Both provinces have posted far-above-average annualized sales/capita already - at $48/person and $98/person for November, respectively. Quebec is a different story: Sales in Quebec are slightly below average and they show no signs of improving in December.

(1) Quebec: In November, Quebec had annualized sales/capita of $17, slightly below the Canadian average. That figure may remain constant in December.

On Jan. 23, 2019, the province of Quebec announced cannabis sales for the first three months of cannabis legalization, presumably covering up to Jan 16, 2019 - three full months after Oct 17, 2018. The results may have covered Jan 17th as well - the press release isn't clear:

In its first three months of business, the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) completed more than 860,000 transactions, selling 5.7 tonnes of cannabis and generating around $40 million in revenues. Also, Health Canada figures indicate that the number of kilograms of cannabis distributed by the SQDC in November was equivalent to 35% of all non-medical cannabis sold in Canada. (emphasis added)



Notably, we could do a few things with these figures including estimating cost/gram ($7.02/gram). We could also estimate national cannabis sales, but that's a bit pointless given that Stats Canada publishes that data already. For the purpose of this analysis, I will instead estimate what this means for post-December cannabis revenue.

Quebec Oct/18 Nov/18 Dec/18 Jan/19* Total Retail Sales $9,416 $11,859 $12,326 $6,399* $40,000 Days 15 30 31 16 92 Sales/Day $628 $395 $398 $400 $435 Sales/Day MoM 0.6% 0.6%

Source: Author's estimates based on data from Stats Canada. January's listed sales are a partial month.

Quebec's sales data may imply December cannabis sales of ~$12,326,000. This estimate is based on a constant increase in sales/day and based on exactly $40 million of revenue. This implies that retail sales per day would be virtually identical in December compared to November with less than 1% growth. Annualized sales/capita remain at $17.

(2) New Brunswick: In November, New Brunswick had annualized sales/capita of $48, nearly tripling the Canadian average. That figure may rise to $66 in December.

On Jan. 25, 2019, New Brunswick announced cannabis sales for their quarter ending Dec. 23, 2019:

Cannabis NB today released its unaudited results for the quarter ending December 23, 2018. Total sales since the launch of legal cannabis beginning on October 17th, 2018 were $8.6 million. Key sales trends for the quarter were: Online sales revenue were $0.4 million

In store sales revenue were $8.2 million

Dry flower sales represented 87% of sales at $7.5 million

Oils and capsule sales represented 9% of sales were at $0.8 million

Accessories sales represented 4% of sales were at $0.3 million



Cannabis NB had sales of $8.6 million up to Dec 23rd. Of these, we will exclude the $0.3 million in accessories sales, and include only the dried cannabis and in-store sales.

Notably, in-store sales were more than 20x higher than online sales. This again demonstrates that consumers prefer to purchase cannabis in store and not online. The process is faster and easier, and you can just cannabis based on its appearance and smell, rather that based on a photo.

Using the same methodology as above, I estimate that New Brunswick's cannabis sales may rise to ~$3,081,000 in December. On a per capita basis, sales may rise ~37% up to annualized sales of ~$66/person:

New Brunswick Oct/18 Nov/18 Dec/18* Total Retail Sales $2,190 $3,029 $3,081* $8,300 Days 15 30 23 68 Sales/Day $146 $101 $134 $122 Sales/Day MoM 32.7%

Source: Author's estimates based on data from Stats Canada. December's listed sales are a partial month.

(3) Prince Edward Island: In November, Quebec had annualized sales/capita of $98, the highest in Canada. That figure may rise to $110 in December.

I wasn't able to find the official press release (I'd welcome a link in the comments if someone has it), but CBC reported Prince Edward Island's sales on Jan. 23rd:

P.E.I. Cannabis released its first quarter sales on Wednesday for the period of Oct. 17 to Dec. 31, 2018. Only three of the province's four retail outlets were open during that period. The store in O'Leary is scheduled to open on Friday. Total sales of $3,509,913 were in line with P.E.I. Cannabis's budget, which was developed using estimates prepared by the federal government and Statistics Canada, according to a news release. (emphasis added)

Here, since sales are for December itself, no estimates are needed. We have sales data up to Nov. 30th from Stats Canada, so we can merely subtract those from this total sales data to find December sales.

This methodology suggests that PEI's cannabis sales in December were $1,407,000. On a per capita basis, this suggests sales rose 12% up to annualized sales of $110/person:

Prince Edward Island Oct/18 Nov/18 Dec/18 Total Retail Sales $850 $1,253 $1,407 $3,510 Days 15 30 31 76 Sales/Day $57 $42 $45 $46 Sales/Day MoM 8.7%

Source: Author's estimates based on data from Stats Canada.

Thoughts: For The Canadian Market

In my view, the biggest take-away from all of this is the importance of cannabis stores. New Brunswick reported that retail stores outsold their online cannabis site by more than 20-to-1. Consumers prefer cannabis stores. Revenue from cannabis producers will be strongly linked to cannabis store proliferation - until Canada's biggest provinces (ON, QC, BC) have stores that are both open and well-stocked, legal cannabis sales will suffer. Even once those stores open, it will take time for the legal cannabis market (OTC:HMLSF) (MJ) to displace the black market - but until stores open, that process has barely begun.

We can split up Canadian provinces into "haves" and "have nots," based on the quality of their cannabis rollout. The gap between the two groups may be widening, rather than shrinking, as large provinces move slowly to expand cannabis sales.

Atlantic Canada (New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland) is solidly in the category of haves - they are the top four provinces in cannabis sales per capita thanks to great rollouts with store networks that are accessible to most of their residents. Both NB and PEI appear to have shown great growth in December over November, despite already having great sales.

Meanwhile, Quebec and the other largest provinces are solidly in the category of "have nots" with below-average per capita sales and stores that are still open only four days/week to reduce sales. Rather than catching up to NB and PEI in December, Quebec appears to be falling further behind with barely any sales growth.

Overall, investors will have to be patient waiting for cannabis sales to grow. I have long suggested - based on research on Colorado's cannabis market - that it would take three or four years for the market to mature. Canada will not hit a mature market in a month or in a year: It takes time for stores to open, for products to be legalized, for buying habits to change, and for law enforcement and economic factors to push out the black market.

Thoughts: For Investors

For investors, these regional results can be a great guide for which companies will do well. The biggest winners here are the producers with the strongest footprint in Atlantic Canada. Those provinces have better per capita sales than the rest of the country, which suggests that supply deals in Atlantic Canada may be worth more - at least initially - than their mere count of residents might indicate.

Notably, Organigram was reported to have the strongest market share in two Atlantic Canadian provinces, Nova Scotia and PEI. Organigram was said to have 24% market share in both provinces:

Source: Author's chart based on BNN Bloomberg Data.

On Jan. 28th, Organigram reported excellent earnings for their Nov. 30th quarter - with revenue up 287% q/q - and also forecast that revenue next quarter would be "at least twice" as much as this quarter. Organigram's results - as I discussed on The Growth Operation - were phenomenal and shares rose sharply with Organigram stock warrants (which I own) up over 35% as of this writing.

Other companies with presences in Atlantic Canada will also benefit from these strong sales. Notably, Canopy Growth operates five Tweed cannabis stores in Newfoundland, helping the company generate both wholesale revenue and retail revenue

Conversely, companies that only have deals with the largest provinces - Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia - may fare worse on early earnings reports. In each of these large provinces, cannabis sales are below average, which will hurt sales for each licensed producer in those provinces. Because of that, companies that are dependent on revenue from the three largest provinces may have relatively sluggish sales in the first few quarters - perhaps suggesting that Atlantic Canada producers will be strong over the first six months of legalization (high initial revenue) while companies in the rest of Canada will have a longer growth ramp (due to low initial revenue/slower-growth markets). Food for thought.

Happy investing!

