January 31, 2019 Natural Gas Storage Report: The Weather Models Are Volatile, But Still Support Above-Normal Consumption Levels

We anticipate to see a draw of 184 bcf, which is 58 bcf larger than a year ago and 34 bcf larger vs. the 5-year average.

The Weather

Last week, the number of heating degree-days (HDDs) jumped by 17.0% w-o-w. We estimate that total energy demand (as measured in total degree-days – TDDs) was approximately 44% above last year’s level.

This week, the weather conditions have cooled down across the country, but not significantly. Heating demand was particularly strong mostly in the Midwest and Northeast parts of the U.S. We estimate that the number of HDDs will rise by around 7.0% w-o-w in the week ending February 1. However, because HDDs are rising from a relatively high base, the absolute consumption figures are very strong. Indeed, we estimate that total average daily natural gas demand for the week ending February 1 should be somewhere between 130 and 136 bcf/d, which is approximately 30% above the 5-year average.

Next week, however, the weather conditions are expected to warm up significantly. The number of HDDs is currently projected to drop by no less than 25.0% w-o-w. In annual terms, the decline will be less violent (-11.0%), while the deviation from the norm would decline to -8.0% (see the chart below).

Total Energy Demand

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Demand

On average, the latest numerical weather prediction models are showing above normal HDDs and TDDs over the next 15 days (January 29–February 13). Total demand is expected to average 124.5 bcf/d over the next 15 days (some 17.0% above 5-year average), supported (in part) by strong exports – specifically, into Mexico – but also by robust LNG sales.

Natural gas consumption is also supported by a number of non-degree-day factors such as coal-to-gas-switching. We estimate that at the current spread between natural gas and coal, coal-to-gas-switching must be averaging approximately 5 bcf/d (which is slightly above the norm). At the same time, other non-degree-day factors, such as low level of nuclear outages and strong wind generation are weakening the overall consumption in the Electric Power sector by no less than 3 bcf/d.

While total demand remains strong, volatile total supply is also strong, but mostly flat. Indeed, there has been essentially no growth in dry natural gas production for almost two months now. Total balance for the month of February, which is calculated as the difference between total supply and total demand, is currently projected to be 6.7 bcf/d tighter vs. February 2018 (see the white curve on the chart below). However, the weather models are extremely volatile during this time of the year so all the long-term projections should be taken with a grain of salt.

Total Natural Gas Balance

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Storage

U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a larger change in natural gas storage this week compared to the week prior. We anticipate to see a draw of 184 bcf (in line with the comparable figure in the ICE’s latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, but 58 bcf larger than a year ago and 34 bcf larger vs. the 5-year average for this time of the year).

There is currently a double deficit in natural gas inventories – i.e., the amount of natural gas in the underground storage is smaller compared to the previous year and also compared to the 5-year average. The next three EIA reports are expected to confirm the expansion of the 5-year average deficit by a total of 72 bcf and the expansion of the annual deficit by a total of 83 bcf.

