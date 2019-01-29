Gold Weekly: On The Rise

Summary

Gold enjoyed a solid short-covering rally last Friday, despite growing Fed tightening expectations.

The normalization in gold’s spec positioning continues to be driven by short-covering since year-start.

ETF investors continue to build long positions in the yellow metal, unconvinced by the return to market stability.

The Fed should maintain a dovish bias at its forthcoming meeting this week, pressuring US real rates lower and gold prices higher.

Consider GLDM to play the appreciation in gold prices.