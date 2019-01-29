Gold Weekly: On The Rise
by: Orchid Research
Summary
Gold enjoyed a solid short-covering rally last Friday, despite growing Fed tightening expectations.
The normalization in gold’s spec positioning continues to be driven by short-covering since year-start.
ETF investors continue to build long positions in the yellow metal, unconvinced by the return to market stability.
The Fed should maintain a dovish bias at its forthcoming meeting this week, pressuring US real rates lower and gold prices higher.
Consider GLDM to play the appreciation in gold prices.
ON THE RISE, Fran McNamara (Saatchi Art)
Introduction
Welcome to my Gold Weekly.
In this report, I wish to discuss mainly my views about the gold market through the World Gold Shares SPDR Gold