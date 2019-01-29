Norfolk Southern - Can The Outperformance Continue?

Over the past few days, I have reviewed the quarterly earnings reports from all key railroad operators. Overall, the bigger picture looked good. All companies reported higher volumes and rising efficiency ratios. They were also very positive when it comes to 2019. And every time, I had to say that I did not trust the positive outlook because of the current economic trend in the US. Norfolk Southern (NSC) is no different. The company continues to crush the S&P 500 despite weakening macro fundamentals. However, I don't think that's a sustainable trend.

Source: Norfolk Southern

Peak Growth 2018?

There is one thing the major railroads like NSC, Union Pacific (UNP) and CSX (CSX) have in common. And that's the perfect growth acceleration trend of earnings. All three railroad companies did see contraction in 2016 followed by a recovery in 2017 and impressive growth in 2018. Norfolk Southern, for example, had growth close to 0% in 2016 which is good news given that this means strong outperformance compared to its peers. 2017 saw earnings growth close to 15% while 2018 did not have one single quarter with EPS growth below 30%. The most recent fourth quarter reached EPS growth of 52%. EPS soared to $2.57 which is $0.20 above expectations. The company has beaten expectations every single time since the start of the recovery.

Source: Estimize

Income from operations rose 27% to $1.1 billion which marks a new record. Full-year operating income soared 17% to $3.96 billion. And these numbers are not just the result of lower taxes. Total volume improved by 3% in the fourth quarter. All segments saw higher or unchanged volumes with intermodal hitting a new all-time high thanks to a tight truck market. Even the declining coal industry could provide the company with 1% volume growth. Revenue was up in all segments with intermodal hitting a new all-time high.

Source: NSC Q4 2018 Earnings Presentation

Full-year volumes are up 4% with RPU improving by 4% as well. Total full-year revenue is up 9%.

9% revenue turned into 17% higher operating income as I already mentioned. This was the result of an operating ratio of 62.8% in 2018 which was down from 68.3% in 2017. The decline was the result from lower material costs, longer trains, and an overall higher transportation efficiency.

S&P 500 Who? The Outperformance Continues

A railroad company that grows its earnings by more than 40% while continuing to cut costs is a must have for investors. That's why the ratio between the NSC stock price and the S&P 500 (black line in graph below) goes up along with the leading ISM manufacturing index. This index tells us what we can expect in terms of economic growth over the next 3-6 months. Generally speaking, this means that you want to be long NSC during economic upswings to capture alpha. The current situation, however, is a bit different. The stock price ratio is about to reach new highs while the ISM manufacturing index is starting to accelerate to the downside.

Source: TradingView

It is starting to feel like investors just ignore the economic downside risks even though there is almost no possible scenario where NSC is going to keep growing its volumes/sales with economic growth being in a downtrend. The graph below displays the bigger picture a bit better. You are still looking at the ISM manufacturing index. This time, however, I added regional manufacturing surveys. What we see is that we have gone from peak growth to growth slowing. This is similar to the situation we had in 2014 when manufacturing sentiment started to decline after a steady uptrend that started in 2012.

If you want more information about this, feel free to read my in-depth article about leading indicators like the ISM manufacturing index.

All things considered, I think the most recent upswing of railroad companies like Norfolk Southern might be a mistake. It is incredibly rare to see a divergence between leading economic indicators and transportation stocks. This move would mean that my indicators are wrong. Or it means that we are just dealing with a countermove within a bigger downtrend.

Either way, I am not yet willing to add to cyclical positions given that we are not in a bottoming stage of the US economy. That said, NSC is one of the stocks on my watchlist to buy once I do see that indicators are bottoming. That could then trigger a move like we saw after Q1 of 2016. On my shortlist, there are also stocks like the homebuilder NVR (NVR). I will likely write an article covering my entire watchlist over the next 2-3 weeks.

For now, my main takeaway is that the recent rally should be handled very carefully as it is very likely that sales/volumes and earnings are going to take a hit in case economic indicators don't start a recovery very soon.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclaimer: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.