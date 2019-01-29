ARPU Expansion Has Dropbox Poised To Beat Expectations

I see Dropbox earning at least $.57 per share in 2019 and beating all analyst expectations.

An examination of pricing plans and user base reveals a business that is structurally poised to grow ARPU to $150+ per user.

Introduction

Dropbox (DBX) is a company that has found its groove with workplace content collaboration, yet it remains widely misunderstood as simply a file storage company. The company is executing quickly and successfully on its strategy to acquire and integrate with other key workplace applications. This has it poised to realize a structurally higher level of average revenue per paying user (ARPU) in coming quarters and years as users continually have more incentive to upgrade their plans and increase the use of Dropbox in their critical daily workflows.

Focus on ARPU

Dropbox's financials reveal a business model that is working. Here is an overview of some key numbers including my estimates for 2018 (Q4) and 2019:

in USD $millions 2016 2017 2018 2019 Paying Users 8,800,000 11,000,000 12,800,000 14,600,000 Annual Growth in Paying Users 35.4% 25.0% 16.4% 14.1% Revenues $845.6 $1,107.9 $1,404.2 $1,712.5 Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) $111 $112 $118 $125 Net Cash From Operations $252.6 $330.3 $432 $462.3 Free Cash Flow Margin 16.3% 27.6% 26.1% 23.8%

ARPU is the key metric to watch. Revenue can grow faster than paid user growth if more users are upgrading to premium plans.

Up until 2017, Dropbox featured just one paid individual plan (Pro) for $100 per year and one paid team plan (business) for $150 per year. In the following slide, you can see that the company has since added additional plans. The Professional Individual plan now costs $199 per year and a Standard Team user begins at $150 per year (Teams pricing is per user):

source: Dropbox November 2018 Investor Presentation

The Standard and Advanced Teams plans are really becoming Dropbox's core paid users base as the company continues to focus on workplace content collaboration. Dropbox is moving towards a place, perhaps in 3 to 5 years, where they will structurally be set up for a minimum ARPU of $150. One factor that has been driving ARPU growth is individual users upgrading to team plans and thus supporting growth to the $150 level.

Regarding the makeup of its paid users, Dropbox’s IPO prospectus [0001193125-18-055809.pdf] revealed that at the end of 2017 about:

30% were on a team plan

20% were on an enterprise plan

50% were on an individual plan

I estimate that the company finished 2018 with an ARPU around $119. The following table shows how I derived this estimate. It assumes there was an average of 11.9 million paid users in 2018 and that true enterprise plan adoption is lower than the 20% referenced in the IPO document as some of these users are still transitioning from team plan status:

Minimum Annual Revenue Per User Percent of User Base $USD Million of Revenue (assuming 11.9 million paid users) Individual Users $100 55% $654.5 Team Users $150 25% $446.25 Enterprise Users $175 15% $312.375 TOTAL $1,413 ARPU —> $118.75

Where is Dropbox headed in the near-term (e.g., 2019-2020)? The following table assumes that (1) Dropbox has 13 million paid users (about where they are now), (2) they each have the minimum priced plan in their category, (3) Enterprise user adoption rises to the 20%, and (4) Enterprise user pricing climbs to $200.

Minimum Annual Revenue Per User Percent of User Base $USD Million of Revenue (assuming 13 million paid users) Individual Users $100 50% $650 Team Users $150 30% $585 Enterprise Users $200 20% $520 TOTAL $1,755 ARPU —> $135

I see Dropbox's ARPU climbing to $135 over the next 2 years, but possibly as early as the end of 2019.

Finally, the following table shows the impact of (1) a 5% increase in team users, (2) a 5% increase in enterprise users, (3) a subsequent 10% decrease in individual users, and (4) an increase in Enterprise pricing to $250 per user:

Minimum Annual Revenue Per User Percent of User Base $USD Million of Revenue (assuming 13 million paid users) Individual Users $100 40% $520 Team Users $150 35% $682.5 Enterprise Users $250* 25% $812.5 TOTAL $2,015 ARPU —> $155

(Note: $250 may be too low of an estimate for enterprise as Box charges $540 per user for its similar offering.)

You can see here that it does not take much for there to be significant scope for ARPU expansion in the coming quarters. To the extent that Team and Enterprise users become an increasingly larger piece of the customer mix, which certainly seems likely given the nature of it being a content collaboration platform, ARPU growth will accelerate even more.

Financial Impact

I see Dropbox poised for continual earnings beats driven by steady ARPU expansion. Assuming Dropbox averages 14.6 million paying users in 2019 and ARPU averages $125, I have earnings per share (NYSEARCA:EPS) at $.57 and free cash flow per share at $.98. According to Seeking Alpha data, the average analyst EPS estimate for 2019 is $.46 and the highest estimate is $.56. I see these estimates as easily beatable with the potential for more if ARPU rises closer to the $135 level. Looking out 3 to 5 years, I see Dropbox being able to earn $2 or more per share as ARPU rises to $155+ and this will come with margin expansion that will support acquisitions, organic growth opportunities, and share repurchases.

Conclusion

Dropbox's business model has it structurally set up for $150+ ARPU and only a minor increase in Team and Enterprise adoption would get it there even faster. The company continues to buildout out its workplace content collaboration capabilities and integrations, as evidenced by today's announcement of its acquisition of HelloSign. These strategic moves reinforce its ability to hit these higher ARPU targets. I see higher-than-expected ARPU expansion enabling Dropbox to continue to outdo earnings estimates and general investor expectations.

