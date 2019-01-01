Last time I wrote about AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) back in December 2018, the stock was in a free fall following disappointing Q3 2018 earnings, poor Q4 guidance, volatility in the general market, correction in steel prices and year-end selling. Put simply, all stars were aligned against the company shares. However, the valuation looked decent even if one was to assume continuous decline in earnings estimates. Following the panic selling, AK Steel shares stabilized and found support slightly above $2.70 when the Q4 earnings report was released. In my opinion, the stage may be set for momentum upside in the company’s shares. Here’s why.
AK Steel reported GAAP revenue of $1.68 billion and net income of $33.5 million, or $0.11 per share, missing analysts’ estimates but beating them on non-GAAP earnings of $0.16 per share. Those who follow the company closely won't be surprised - again, there was a non-recurring charge. This time, it was a pension settlement charge of $14.5 million which occurred due to a “de-risking pension annuity transaction in the fourth quarter of 2018”. On the balance sheet front, AK Steel finished the quarter with $49 million of cash and roughly $2 billion of debt.
Forward-looking statements from the company are more interesting, so let’s get straight to them. Here are a few important points:
It’s hard to make a case that AK Steel is a very-well run company. Each quarter, there’s always something in the results that makes the company point to non-GAAP metrics in an attempt to look more attractive to the investment public. However, the price action in November – December 2018 was too harsh to the company's shares. With more contract-based revenue for 2019, the market will look to less volatility in results in 2019. The current valuation based on the company’s guidance is about 5 forward P/E – that’s too cheap unless you believe that conditions for the steel market will materially worsen in 2020. In my opinion, the worst-case scenario envisioned by the market in late 2018 did not realize, and AK Steel shares may gain momentum on a bit of multiple expansion.
From a practical point of view, positive momentum may develop above $2.80 with first target of about $3.30 (close to 6 forward P/E based on the company’s guidance) and the second target of under $4.00 (7 forward P/E plus a bit of usual market euphoria if right ingredients, like U.S. – China trade war resolution or material upside in the general market are in play).
