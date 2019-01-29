3 Topnotch Healthcare Names I Just Added To My Portfolio

Most of these names also pay very nice dividends and are highly compatible with a very profitable and extremely low risk options strategy.

Healthcare stocks are great because people will require medicine regardless of an economic slowdown, a lot of the funding is subsidized, and this sector should benefit from continued rotation.

However, as an economic slowdown, possibly even a recession draws near I decided to add 3 more healthcare names to help with the recession proofing.

Last May I added some names I have not owned in many years; Proctor & Gamble, AT&T, General Mills, and Pfizer.

3 Top-Notch Stocks I Just Added To My Portfolio

Since early 2018 I've been on a mission to "recession proof" my portfolio. I've held many of the FAANNG + M + BAT names for years. Other significant portions of my portfolio included financials, energy, gold miners, and some industrials.

This allocation worked incredibly well during the good times of the raging bull market in 2016 and 2017, but 2018 showed that some of the "high flying" names underperformed notably at certain times.

The good news is that I began to rotate out of the FAANG-related stocks and other high alpha names early last year, and began to introduce "recession proof dividend stocks" to my portfolio. This strategy has worked extremely well, and I outlined it in detail in this article, back in May of last year.

I did not sell out of the high alpha names completely, but I reduced most positions. Additionally, I added stocks like Proctor and Gamble (PG), Pfizer (PFE), General Mills (GIS), AT&T (T), and a few others as counterweights to my FAANG-like holdings.

P&G 9-Months

Most of these names have performed extremely well since additions were made last May. For instance, Proctor and Gamble is up by about 35%, Pfizer is up by about 18%, and General Mills is up by roughly 10%. In addition, these names have provided very nice, stable dividend payments throughout this time. P&G is at about 3%, Pfizer pays roughly 3.5%, and General Mills pays around 4.5%.

Combined, the stock gains and dividend payments have provided a return of about 37%, 21%, and 14%, or an average return of roughly 24% per each position over the last 9 months. This is substantially better than the 3% gain the S&P 500 has registered in the same time frame (since early May).

Many of the consumer staples, healthcare, utility, and other defensive names have been outperforming over the past several months, and could continue to perform well going forward. But not all defensive stocks are created equal. For instance, Proctor and Gamble, and Colgate Palmolive (CL) are very similar businesses, operating in many of the same segments, yet P&G is up by 35% from early May 2018, and Colgate is flat.

Going forward, defensive stocks could continue to outperform as the market drifts closer to a slower growth environment. However, it will likely be more of a stock pickers market going forward, and a great sector to pick a few defensive stocks from to add to your portfolio is in healthcare.

Why I'm Warming Up to Healthcare

I haven't owned many healthcare names in recent years. in fact, the market has been so bullish for the greater part of the last decade that defensive names like Pfizer, P&G, AT&T and the likes are not something I would typically hold in my portfolio. However, as the economic landscape changes, investment strategy needs to evolve, and this means introducing defensive segments to my portfolio.

Why Healthcare?

Healthcare is a great sector in a slowing economy because people will always need medicine regardless of the economic environment. Another factor to consider is that a lot of the money coming into healthcare is subsidized, so much of the spending essentially comes automatically.

Hence, many of the healthcare names will not see slowdowns in revenues and profits while many companies in other segments will. In addition, many healthcare names pay ample, sustainable, and growing dividends.

These factors should make this segment more attractive to investors going forward, and increased demand for healthcare stocks should enable multiples to expand and stock prices to rise in the future.

I've had Pfizer in my portfolio since May of last year, and the stock has performed remarkably well. So, I recently added 3 more healthcare stocks, to round out my newly formed healthcare segment.

1. Amgen (AMGN) has been a solid outperformer.

The stock has appreciated by about 18.5% since the May bottom.

The company trades at a forward P/E of just 13.

Amgen pays a dividend of about 2.9%, which equates to a total return of over 20% since May.

The company is expected to continue its EPS growth.

Its dividend could also continue to increase.

If that weren't enough, you can implement a very profitable covered call strategy with Amgen. For example, you can sell February 15th $190 calls for about $5.50, which would bring in a premium of about 3% for holding shares just 19 days. Amgen could also trade sideways to slightly higher for some time going forward, making it a perfect candidate for a continuous covered call strategy name.

Amgen 9-Month

2. Gilead (GILD)

Gilead is up by about 8% since the May lows.

The company is cheap, and trades at only 10 times earnings.

It provides a very nice 3.36% forward dividend.

The stock also has a strong buy rating by most analysts.

Analysts' 12-month price target range is $73 - $106, with a consensus target of $88.

The stock needs to rise by 7.4% just to get to the very bottom estimate range.

GILD would need to rise by 30%, and 56% to get to its consensus, or higher end price targets.

Gilead is another prime candidate to be used in a covered call strategy. You can sell February 15th $68 calls for roughly $2.50, which provides about a 3.7% premium. This is essentially like being paid a 3.7% divided for holding the shares just 19 days until strike price.

Gilead 9-Month

(The reason I reference May lows throughout this article is because this was the time I began introducing defensive "recession proof" stocks to my portfolio. There has also been noticeable rotation into these names since around that time, a trend that could continue going forward.)

Amgen, Gilead, and Pfizer (which I've owned since the May low), are all stable large cap companies, paying dependable dividends. While this is great, I think it is important to have some growth exposure in healthcare as well.

Therefore, the third and final name on my list is a small-cap name with plenty of growth potential going forward.

3. Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) is a specialty drug maker that makes medicines to treat various diseases such as epilepsy and other disorders. Additionally, Supernus specializes in generic drug making, which puts it in an advantageous position in many cases.

Remarkably, this small cap stock (market cap $1.88 billion), is trading at just 15 times forward earnings. In addition, the company is expected to grow earnings by about 15% this year, and its YoY EPS growth is projected to be over 28%. Furthermore, the company is expected to bring in about $458 million in revenues this year, which puts its price to sales ratio at around 4, relatively inexpensive for a rapidly growing small-cap specialty drug manufacturer.

Supernus also has a strong buy rating by most analysts, and the company's 12-month price target range fluctuates from $44 - $66, with a consensus estimate of $59. This indicates that the stock would need to rise by 22%, 64%, and 83% to get to analysts' lower, consensus, and higher end price targets.

Supernus 5-Years

Unfortunately, Supernus doesn't pay a dividend and its options are still too thinly traded to offer tight spreads. However, SUPN's March 15th $36 calls are trading between $2.50 - $3.10. Depending on the price you attract a buyer at, this represents a premium of 6.9 - 8.6%. This is quite a nice covered call dividend for holding the stock for only 50 days.

The Bottom Line: You'll Probably Want to Own Some Healthcare Going Forward

The nature of the healthcare industry, stable earnings, low P/E multiples, attractive dividends, and the extremely favorable covered call component pertaining to these stocks essentially makes them recession proof.

Furthermore, as the approaching economic slowdown becomes more apparent towards the second half of 2019 and in 2020 healthcare names in general should experience an influx of capital due to continued rotation, Healthcare could be one of the only sectors that may hold up relatively well in a slower growth, or a recessionary environment.

That is why I believe that healthcare names, and other recession proof dividend stocks are a crucial part to any successful portfolio in today's market.

Disclaimer: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please conduct your own research, consult a professional, and consider your investment decisions very carefully before putting any capital at risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PG, GILD, AMGN, T, SUPN, PFE, GIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I manage a diversified portfolio that typically contains 40 - 50 stock/ETF positions.