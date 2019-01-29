The Big Pullback That May Not Happen

If you’re a voracious reader of stock market commentaries, by now you’ve probably come across quite a few articles which assert the need for a secondary low in the major averages. Market analysts - including proponents of Dow Theory, Elliott Wave, and other forecasting systems - seem to be unified in their agreement that without another stock market pullback, and likely a sharp one, the correction which began last October technically isn’t over yet. In today’s report, we’ll focus on evidence which refutes this belief and confirms the correction is already over. We’ll also discuss why a secondary low doesn’t necessarily have to result in a steep pullback in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and other indices, but will instead likely be a short-lived, shallow affair.

It’s a common belief among market technicians that after the stock market has experienced a steep decline like the one in December, the first rally which follows that decline is often a powerful one. They also believe that a powerful recoil rally doesn’t necessary confirm that the correction is over and that a new bull market has begun. Indeed, many of them insist that after the first rally has peaked there should be a sharp pullback in the major averages which tests the integrity of the previous low. This re-test doesn’t necessarily have to go all the way back down to the initial low, but a sharp pullback of several percentage points is normally required (so they say) to confirm the low.

Followers of the venerable Dow Theory are among those who believe a sizable pullback is needed in the Dow and S&P 500 before it can be asserted that the broad market correction is over. The Dow Theory is one of the oldest systems of market timing currently in use. It states that not only must the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA), below, confirm each other by moving in the same direction after a big decline, but that there should be a “significant” pullback which doesn’t violate the previous low. Following this pullback, the Dow Theory also states that both averages should then go on to make higher highs. Then, and only then, can a correction be said to be over, according to classical Dow Theory.

The problem with this line of thinking is that it ignores the fact that past market declines have sometimes ended with a V-shaped recovery. In a V-shaped recovery, no meaningful pullback occurs after the final low is made and the major averages reach significantly higher levels. Instead, the major averages rally back to the old highs in relatively quick fashion without any sharp declines along the way. This is not to suggest that there will be no meaningful decline in the major averages in the next couple of weeks, only that there doesn’t have to be one in order to confirm that last year’s correction has ended.

Indeed, the fact that the correction has ended should be evident from the continued strength in the stock market’s internal profile. Consider for instance the recent convergence of several breadth and volume “thrust” indications. These signals are rare and have historically occurred only at the start of a major bull market move. In the latest example, a “breakaway breadth thrust” signal occurred on Jan. 9. This indicator was developed by Walter Deemer over 40 years ago, and the bullish signal has occurred only 23 times since the 1940s. A breakaway breadth thrust signal is generated when the 10-day total number of advancing issues on the NYSE are more than 1.97 times the 10-day number of NYSE decliners.

The beauty of this bullish breadth signal is that in the vast majority of cases, the SPX has gone on to make average gains of around 19% over the year that follows the signal. Below is a table which illustrates the historical bullish tendency of Walter Deemer’s breakaway breadth thrust signal.

On a related note, the widely followed NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line has crossed decisively above its 200-day moving average. This further confirms the vast improvement in the stock market’s breadth. This is another way of saying that many more stocks are advancing than declining on a regular basis, which is the basis of a healthy bull market.

From a fundamental perspective, the corrective decline between October and December resulted in significant improvement in equity valuations. The latest earnings season is also telling us that the growth prospects for U.S. companies across most sectors is still positive. According to FactSet, the blended year-over-year earnings growth rate for the fourth quarter to date is 10.9%, while the blended yearly revenue growth rate for Q4 is 6.1%. Moreover, 10 of the 11 sectors are reporting year-over-year growth in revenues, while three sectors (communications services, real estate, and energy) are reporting double-digit revenue growth, according to FactSet. This provides further confirmation that the Q4 broad market decline was not the start of a bear market. It also supports the likelihood that the decline was mainly a sentiment-driven affair and wasn’t based on the corporate profit outlook.

The final consideration as to why a sharp pullback in the major averages isn’t necessary - or even likely - is that the stock market’s internal momentum profile remains very strong. On both the NYSE and the Nasdaq, stocks making new 52-week lows have remained well below the historical average in the last few weeks. And for the first time since September, the new highs-new lows differential is now positive as more stocks are making new highs than lows. This can be seen in the following graph of the NYSE new highs-lows ratio, which has returned to a solidly bullish reading since the start of the year.

It’s my contention that the strength reflected in the 52-week highs and lows on both exchanges is the biggest reason why a deep pullback isn’t needed in the Dow or SPX. The strength reflected in the new highs-lows is telling us that the incremental demand for equities is simply too strong right now to justify a return to last year’s lows anytime soon. Accordingly, the Dow Theorists and others who expect a major dip in the coming weeks are likely to be disappointed.

On a strategic note, some conservative buying can be done in the sectors and industries which are showing the most relative strength and solid fundamentals. In particular, investors should be looking at consumer staples, pharmaceuticals, and financials, as well as the tech sector in general.

