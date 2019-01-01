Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) could be due to fall following its fourth quarter results based on recent trends in the options market and the technical charts. The company is due to report results on Jan. 31 after the close of trading.

According to data from YCharts, analysts are looking for earnings to more than double in the fourth quarter to $5.51 per share, on revenue of $71.94 billion, an increase of 19% from last year. The company has disappointed investors during the last two quarterly releases, reporting weaker-than-expected revenue and guidance.

Charts Are Flashing Danger

The chart of Amazon is starting to look extremely bearish with the stock making a series of lower highs and lower lows. Also, the stock is currently sitting on a support level around $1,620. If the price falls below that region of support, it's likely to drop to around $1,475 a decline of about 9% from its current price.

However, what seems most worrisome about the chart is the lower trend of the relative strength index. The index has been trending lower since peaking near 90, well above overbought levels, in early 2018. The current trend in the RSI would suggest the stock may see further declines as momentum continues to leave the stock.

(Tradingview)

More Red Flags

Additionally, since the beginning of January open interest levels for the puts have been rising across many strike prices for Feb. 15 expiration. Most notably in the $1,500, $1,550, $1,600, and $1,650 strike prices.

(Trade Alert)

Compare that to the calls at the $1,600, $1,650, $1,700 and $1,750 strike prices for February expiration, and you can see that activity has stalled since the middle of January.

(Trade Alert)

It would at least suggest that recent betting in Amazon's stock over the past few weeks has been flowing into the puts more so than the calls. Again, it would suggest traders are betting more recently that the stock declines.

The long straddle options strategy suggests there's quite a bit of volatility being priced into the options as well, with the stock set to rise or fall 8% by the middle of February, from the $1,620 strike price. That places the stock in a range of $1,490 to $1,750. Implied volatility at the $1,620 strike price is at roughly 46%, nearly three times higher than the S&P 500 implied volatility for expiration on Feb. 14.

Consistently Inconsistent

One reason for the uncertainty is that Amazon has never been consistent when it comes to reporting earnings, with the potential for the company to miss or beat by a wide range vs. analysts' consensus estimates.

(YCharts)

However, in a new twist, Amazon has missed its revenue estimates the last two quarters in a row, making this quarter anything but a sure bet.

(YCharts)

That has resulted in analysts lowering their revenue forecast through the year 2020. Should Amazon disappoint on revenue again in the fourth quarter, it would be a very bad sign. It would signal that revenue growth is slowing faster than expected and that perhaps businesses like Amazon Web Services aren't growing fast enough to offset the slowing e-commerce business.

Valuation Is High

It also means that the stock's valuation would need to fall, with the shares currently trading around three times sales over the next 12 months, which happens to be well above its historical range of between 2.2- and 2.7 times future sales estimates.

Risks

Amazon is never easy to predict when it comes to earnings results. The company often picks and chooses when it wants to spend heavily to invest in the business. Therefore, revenue has become the preferred metric among investors. It means that investors will be paying particularly close attention to those numbers. The company already did tell us that it had a record holiday season.

Additionally, should the stock price rise above technical resistance at $1,700, then the shares could go on to rise back toward $2,000.

What Now?

The stakes for Amazon may be higher than most are assuming going into these results, given the two previous revenue misses. If the company should miss again, it may prove to be a very bad scenario for Amazon and the stock.

Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.