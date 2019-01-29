Orion Engineered Carbons Catching The Cycle
About: Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC)
by: Sergio Heiber
Summary
Orion has been transitioning away from cyclical demand by product diversification.
Building a history of strong EPS growth.
Well positioned in a strengthening global supply-demand cycle.
Potential buying interest from U.S. index funds.
Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) is a Luxembourg-based global producer of specialty and rubber carbon black. Specialty carbon black is used for coatings, ink, plastics, and a variety of other products. Rubber black, a