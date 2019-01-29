Fortune Brands Deserves Better

I have been interested in Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS), but have never dared to pull the trigger. I was clearly wrong when the share price moved up from the high $30's to in excess of $70 just a year ago, but now the share price has dropped by roughly 40%, I think it's time to revisit Fortune Brands and perhaps add it on my watch list.

As brief reminder: Fortune Brands is specialized in interior 'accessories' like plumbing products, cabinets and security products. The vast majority of its revenue (almost 90%) is generated in the USA, while Canada and China play a very minor role in the company's revenue mix.

The financial results aren't as bad as the share price makes you think

When looking at Fortune Brands' most recent financial filings, it's understandable why the market wasn't too ecstatic about the company's financial results. In the third quarter of 2018, Fortune brands did increase its revenue (by 2.4% compared to Q3 2017), but the profitability was much lower than the same period last year.

Despite the revenue increase, the EPS decreased from $0.83 to $0.69, which is a 17% fall. However, there were some non-recurring items included in the third quarter, as Fortune Brands blamed the storms to be 'a headwind for sales and profit' due to delayed shipments. That's an interesting explanation as it seems to indicate Fortune Brands is now expecting some of the shipments it had originally expected to be executed in Q3 to be delayed into Q4. This indicates Fortune Brands' fourth quarter should be substantially better than both Q3 this year and Q4 last year although it's not impossible the company had to deal with other headwinds in the fourth quarter due to intensifying trade wars. But just to give you an idea of the importance of the delayed shipments and one-offs in the third quarter: Fortune Brands reported an EPS of $0.69, but the adjusted net income per share was actually $0.93, which is an increase of 12% and a very decent result.

In the first nine months of the year, Fortune Brands generated a total revenue of $4.06B, resulting in an operating income of $455M. Although the revenue is in excess of 4% higher than 9M 2017, the operating income fell by more than 10% on higher impairment and restructuring charges and a higher COGS. The net income in the first nine months of the year was $304M, or $2.06 per share. That's definitely not great, but keep in mind this includes the bad third quarter where the normalized EPS would have been $0.24 higher. Applying this to the $2.06 in reported earnings per share, the normalized EPS in 9M 2018 would have been $2.30, a 4.5% increase compared to the same period last year.

The cash flows paint a similar picture. Rather than being a company in distress, Fortune Brands' ability to generate cash flows remains unharmed.

The company reported an operating cash flow of $344M and after adjusting this result for changes in the working capital position (mainly receivables and inventories), the adjusted operating cash flow actually increases to $464.7M. After deducting the $106.5M in capital expenditures, Fortune Brands' adjusted free cash flow result was approximately $358M. That's indeed higher than the net income, thanks to the non-cash nature of the impairment charges.

Fortune Brands recently hiked its dividend

Fortune Brands spends its cash flow on three different levels. A dividend is the most tangible way to return cash to investors as it involves a cash payment directly to a shareholder. Fortune Brands doesn't pay a hefty dividend and even after the recent dividend hik e from $0.20 to $0.22 on a quarterly basis, the dividend yield is still just 2%. That's not much, but keep in mind Fortune Brands only pays a fraction of its free cash flow in dividends.

Even after applying the new $0.88 annualized dividend to the current share count of 141.4M shares (as of October 19), the dividend will cost the company just $125M per year.

This means there's plenty of money left on the table to pursue other initiatives. And Fortune Brands definitely intends to spend the cash wisely. Not only did it spend $603M on a share buyback program in the first nine months of the year, it also spent$466M on an acquisition to further improve its products offering range. This acquisition will boost the EPS by $0.09-0.10 in 2020. That's only a marginal improvement as it indicates Fiberon will generate a net income of just $14M which makes the $466M price tag relatively high.

Investment thesis

While I understand the market was disappointed with the results in the third quarter, it's important to realize this was mainly due to some non-recurring and (for now) non-cash charges and the normalized net income would be substantially higher. This is confirmed in the cash flow numbers, which indicate Fortune Brands should be able to generate in excess of $400M in free cash flow in 2018. I'm now waiting for the company's final numbers, and although I think the $70 share price was too low, it does look like the current $42 share price could be an attractive entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.