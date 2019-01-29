The Tesla Killers Are Finally Here

With no sign of a model refresh, increasing competitive pressure, and significant near-term financial stresses, Tesla is poised to lose its leadership position in the electric vehicle market.

Tesla is reportedly cutting back production of the Model S and Model X, ending the long-running narrative that these models were production-constrained.

Both the I-Pace and Taycan compare favorably to Tesla's luxury models on all important levels, including price, range, performance, and quality.

The Jaguar I-Pace and Porsche Taycan represent the first serious threats to Tesla's dominance of the luxury BEV market, though a host of others are in automakers' pipelines.

Tesla has enjoyed a near-monopoly on the high-end BEV market; the Model S sedan and Model X crossover have been the only options for many luxury buyers.

For years, the question of eventual competition has dogged the Tesla (TSLA) debate. A number of full battery electric vehicles (“BEV”) have come on the market in the past couple years, but none has managed to make much of a dent in Tesla’s position as market leader. Indeed, a number of so-called “Tesla killers” have proven to be anything but, which has emboldened many Tesla bulls to declare the upstart carmaker’s position to be unassailable.

However, nothing is static in the auto industry and no leadership position can be taken for granted. As 2019 gets underway, it appears that the real Tesla killers have finally arrived. They will threaten Tesla’s market position as the leader in luxury BEVs, which will put pressure on the upstart company’s growth narrative in the year ahead.

Competition in the auto industry is brutal. Tesla has a bloody fight on its hands that it may not survive.

Salutary Neglect

Tesla owes its current market position to a decade-long virtual monopoly in the luxury BEV space. The Model S sedan and Model X crossover represented pretty much the only options available to well-heeled shoppers in the market for long-range, high-performance BEVs. This has given the company considerable pricing power, as well as fostering a brand identity synonymous with innovation.

The legacy automakers were not absent from the electric vehicle market during Tesla’s rise to prominence, of course. Several developed and released their own BEVs, but these pretty much always fell short of the performance specs and design flare of Tesla’s offerings.

Traditional carmakers were focused on economical BEVs with shorter ranges, not luxury cars with a sports car feel. That is why the models originally given the appellation of “Tesla killer” always fell far short: they were competing for different markets. The Nissan Leaf (OTCPK:NSANY) (OTCPK:NSANF) and GM’s (GM) Chevy Bolt were never going to stand up to the Model S or Model X.

The new generation of BEVs coming out of the established automakers are a different story altogether.

Jaguar in the Tree

Tesla’s time as the sole purveyor of luxury BEVs came to an end in late 2018 with the release of the Jaguar I-Pace (TTM).

On the market for just a few months, Jaguar’s first BEV has proven itself able to to compete with Tesla’s luxury lines on speed, performance, range, and (very importantly) price. Jaguar has also invested heavily in other luxury elements (service, amenities, finishes, etc.) considered standard across the industry, but frequently overlooked by Tesla.

As sales began in Europe, it was clear that the I-Pace was indeed a serious contender that could compete on a par with Tesla’s luxury vehicles. Robust sales in Norway and the Netherlands appear to be just the start.

As the U.S. sales push begins, Jaguar can expect to eat into Tesla’s once-captive market.

Taycan Takes on Tesla

Another automaker out to eat Tesla’s lunch in the luxury BEV space is Porsche (OTCPK:POAHF) (OTCPK:POAHY). Porsche is renowned for its high-performance vehicles, unrivaled design quality, supreme attention to detail, and engineering excellence.

The company’s first electric sports car, the Taycan, demonstrates that they have applied the same exacting standards with BEV extend to BEVs as they do conventional automobiles.

Compared side-by-side to the Model S, the Taycan comes off very well:

Drivetrain: The Porsche Taycan uses Permanently Excited Synchronous Motors, with rectangular rather than circular coils on the motors. This means wires can be packed more tightly into the coils, yielding more power and torque with the same dimensions of coils. The Tesla Model S’s motors are a three-phase, four-pole AC induction design with copper rotors. Battery and range: The electric Porsche features an 800-volt battery pack with 4-volt cells, while the Tesla Model S uses 4.2 volt cells and a 75 kWh or 100 kWh microprocessor-controlled lithium-ion design. The Porsche Taycan’s range is right around 310 miles, while the Tesla Model S is good for 259 to 335 miles. Charging: A quick charge with the electric Porsche will bring you up to 80% charge in 15 minutes. A full charge on the Tesla will take 7.75 to 9.5 hours at 220V. Acceleration and top speed: The Porsche will get you to 60 mph in under 3.5 seconds, and can hit 100 mph in less than 12 seconds. The P100D variant of the Tesla, on the other hand, can run 0-60 in 2.5 seconds. Both electric sports cars are software-limited for a top end of 155 mph. Autonomy: The electric Porsche will have some autonomous features, but they’re mainly designed as safety measures rather than a full self-driving capability. The Tesla’s self-driving package will be available for an extra $3-5k, while Tesla v9.0 software will have elements of full autonomy. The company’s v10.0 software is expected to have Level 5 autonomy. Pricing: The Porsche will come in at a sticker price of under $75k to start, while the Tesla’s list price will be in the neighborhood of $66k to $120k.

Clearly, the market is impressed. Buyers have been lining up, swamping Porsche with orders. While the company originally intended to produce 20,000 units per year, it has decided to double production to 40,000 in light of overwhelming demand, much of it from current Tesla owners.

Cracks Already Showing

The importance of the Model S and Model X cannot be overstated. While their share of the product mix has fallen as the Model 3 sedan has ramped up in production, they still contribute significantly. This is purely economics: The Model 3 sedan, while still generally priced as a luxury car, carries lower average sales prices ("ASP") and thus cannot deliver anything like the per-unit margins of the higher-end models.

For years, Tesla has claimed that the Model S and Model X were production constrained at 100,000 units per year. This claim was proved false a number of times during 2018, with fleet sales and price cuts reflecting softening demand. Things have only gotten bleaker, with reports surfacing that Tesla has now cut Model S and Model X production rates. Some fear production may have been cut by as much as half, though that seems extreme even in light of the many negative pressures at work, such as Chinese tariffs.

Meanwhile, Tesla has little in the way of resources to deploy to protect its luxury brands from competition. Even as established automakers pour billions into their development programs, Tesla remains financially strained; there is reportedly an internal debate of whether the company can afford a March bond repayment of more than $900 million. Likewise, there are apparently no plans to refresh either the Model S or Model X. Both models are getting long in the tooth; shiny new competitors are not going to help.

Dire Financial Implications

The Model S and Model X are by far the highest margin products Tesla has to offer. In Q3 2018, the Model S and Model X contributed significantly to margins, despite a slight drop in reported ASP:

The financial impact on Tesla is difficult to quantify precisely, since we are still in the dark about the steady-state demand and ASP for the Model 3. However, we can estimate the scale of the impact with some confidence, based on the latest earnings data provided by Tesla. Working from the Q3 earnings report, as well as from excellent analysis conducted by Seeking Alpha's Jaberwock, we know (or can work out estimates of) the following about the Model S and Model X:

Combined Deliveries: 27,710 (33% of total)

Contribution to Revenue: $2.65 billion

Revenue Per Vehicle: $95,813

Gross Margin Per Vehicle: $31,580 (33%)

While Zero Emission Vehicle ("ZEV") credits and Green House Gas ("GHG") credits contributed to Tesla's reported $312 million profit, the Model S and Model X were critical to the result. A 4% operating profit is razor-thin and margin compression is guaranteed to impact that bottom line.

Fractional drops in margin or delivery numbers (or both) could easily tip Tesla into the red overall. That is especially the case when we recognize that the Model 3's contribution to the Q3 bottom line was artificially enhanced by harvesting the highest-ASP variants for delivery in that quarter. Competition will force Tesla to drop prices even further. It is already curbing production. Even a relatively minor falloff will likely result in Tesla returning to net losses.

Investor’s Eye View

The consequences of real competition to Tesla’s bottom line are growing increasingly obvious. The Model S and Model X have provided a high-margin backbone to the company even as it hemorrhaged cash trying to ramp up production of the Model 3. With signs of weaker-than-expected demand for the Model 3 showing increasingly clearly, Tesla may find it difficult to fall back on its luxury lines to support its operations - let alone its vaunted share price.

Competition was always going to come eventually. Tesla bulls were able to discount the possibility as being far off in the future (if they counted the threat of competition at all).

At long last, the real competition is here, and it is going to put even more pressure on Tesla’s margins. That will lead to more financial strain, as well as weaken the growth narrative. That in turn will hobble the high-flying stock. Investors would be wise to avoid this name. The growth story has been built on an unsustainable foundation.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

