Invest Unfairly

I'm a terrible sportsman. I only like playing unfair games where I know ahead of time that I am going to win. When it comes to leaving things to chance, I leave chance to others. It's never about "fair" when I play the investing game. It's always and only about one thing... knowing ahead of time that I will make money.

I have a very modest investment goal: rig the entire global capital markets permanently in my favor, so I know that I will always win under every possible condition. It's trivially simple to do. Plus, it's fun! So much fun, in fact, that everything else going on in the market becomes mildly obnoxious background noise.

I rigged the global capital market many years ago by creating a game to play. The object of the game is simple: grow my portfolio income by a compound rate. How does it work? Easy. If I start out with a broad portfolio of stocks that pay any dividends whatsoever, it is virtually assured that I will earn at least one penny of dividend income during my lifetime. If I reinvest any portfolio income into more dividend paying stocks and do nothing else besides that, simple mathematics guarantee that my portfolio income will grow at a compound rate. And how does one play? Easy. You click the "buy" button at least once, wait until you collect at least one penny of dividend income, and then you click the "buy" button a second time. Game over! You won! Your portfolio income just grew at a compound rate.

Of course what happens later is anyone's guess - the compound income game is only about instant gratification for unsporting investors with extremely limited patience and, preferably, a miniscule attention span.

There is nothing fair about the compound income growth game. It's like the stock market is a golden retriever, you hide the tennis ball behind your back, hurl a bunch of air with your other hand, the dog goes dashing down the field, stops, looks around with a confused expression while you laugh your head off. And then, once you realize that the dog is never going to figure it out, the game only gets funnier and funnier the more times you play it!

I'm not proud. I'll admit that I've been playing this game for years, and as often as possible. And I'll tell you (in hushed, confidential tones) what I've noticed. If I always spend less than my portfolio earns, and I always reinvest the savings into more dividend paying stocks, the overall portfolio income tends to grow over time. Not in a straight line, of course, and yes, sometimes companies cut dividends in ways I couldn't possibly have predicted ahead of time. But none of that matters. The only thing that does matter is that after I play the compound income growth game today, I can be pretty certain that I'll be able to play it again next month, too (and maybe with even more chips).

Incidentally, I have no clue about what will happen to the stock prices in my portfolio. Nobody does. Only idiots and lunatics believe otherwise. Because future stock prices are unknowable, it is possible to guess wrong, which means that any game that has anything to do with stock prices is way, WAAYYYYY too fair for my tastes.

And besides, stock prices are entirely irrelevant to the compound income game. Every time I reinvest dividends into more shares, it doesn't matter what I pay. Whether I reinvest at a yield of .00005% or 500000%, the portfolio income will go up, instantaneously, by at least some amount - invariably and irrespective of market conditions. Of course I am always hoping that the stock market will crash, so I can get higher yields whenever I reinvest dividends, but that's just a nice bonus to have.

Did you know that someone recently asked me about how much cash I keep on hand so that I have something to invest in case the stock market goes down? By now, the answer should be obvious to you. None. Why? Obviously it is because I have no idea if today marks the lowest stock prices that I will ever see again in my entire lifetime. I might look like a crazed idiot, but I'm not crazy enough to think that I could possibly can predict that. So if I can't predict something, I don't act on it. Instead, I blow the money on the compound income growth game and get that instant gratification from an instantaneous bump in my portfolio income. Plan for the future? Pfft.

And did you know that blowing all of my money ASAP on the compound income growth game also helps me do what I love most when I play games: cheat! You see, if I invest today in a stock that yields 4%, and if the stock rallies next month and the yield drops to 3%, I win because I got an extra 1% yield on today's investment. On the other hand, if the market tanks next month and the yield surges to 5%, I win because I will be earning an extra 1% yield on any new money that I invest next month. At any given moment, I don't know whether I've won this month or last month, but as long as I keep reinvesting dividends each month, I know for a fact that I have come out ahead no matter what happens or has happened with stock prices.

My god, do I love playing the compound income growth game. Yesterday, for example, I noticed that I had some extra dividend income sitting in an IRA. I decided to invest it into some extra shares of Philip Morris International (PM), which currently pays a dividend of $4.56 per share. Earlier that morning, my portfolio's overall annual dividend growth rate clocked in at 12.35%.

And moments after I reinvested some dividends into shares of (PM), my portfolio income growth immediately lept up to 12.38%.

At that growth rate, 50 more years of $4.56 dividends comes to $12,572.60. which is (oh man, get ready for this) 16,990% more than the $74.35 I paid for the stock!

It really isn't very nice of me. After clicking the "buy" button and earning an extra 16,990% return over the next 50 years, I was actually feeling an unfamiliar tinge of... could it it be..... guilt? But it never takes too long before I start to get that devilish gleam back in my eye. Want to know why? It's because not only am I playing a game with rigged rules. I'm playing it with enchanted chess pieces that multiply on their own while I sleep!

Sometimes, companies in the portfolio raise their dividends while I'm off doing something else like drinking white Portuguese wine at the mercado, and then the portfolio income growth ticks upwards as I'm not even playing! Why, that just happened last week, but I wasn't paying attention because I was too busy writing articles for SeekingAlpha and forget to check the news. Blackrock (BLK) hiked the dividend from $3.13 to $3.30 per share. Cha Ching! I wasn't expecting a dividend increase - they just raised the dividend last July. But I don't mind more free money. So what happened to my portfolio income while I wasn't even paying attention?

An extra .09% income growth, that's what happened. Tack that extra income growth rate onto to my existing portfolio income and how much extra will I be earning over the next 50 years?

Oh sure, PM or BLK might cut dividends in the future (or raise them for all I know), but I live in the moment and pay less attention to the future than a typical 5 year old does. You really need that if you want to thrive at the compounding income growth game.

My only complaint is that sometimes, I forget to play the compound income growth game and do something unrelated (such as clicking the "sell" button). Constantly winning and racking up 16,990% returns every day becomes monotonous. However, it comforts me to know that it can be far worse for other players, and especially young people(being mean to young adults, children, and babies is so much fun). After all, I'm hoping to kick the bucket in 50 years or less, whereas a young investor who is just starting out might need to confront the bleak possibility of living for 80 more years... possibly 90! Poor little wretch. If she'd bought PM and got herself an extra $4.60 dividend payment stream growing at 12.38% a year for 90 years, she'd be saddled up with a very tedious $1,343,522 return which comes to an especially monotonous 1,815,570% more than the $74.35 she paid for the PM stock. If I'm bored sometimes, at least I can revel in the fact that some miserable little kid must be catatonic with boredom, having to count all that money one percent at a time. Sudden glory in the misfortunes of others. That's the Hobbesian definition of laughter, and that's what I'm doing right now as I contemplate the plight of today's young investors who are exponentially worse off the younger they are.

Do I have any advice for people (especially young people) who want to play the compound income growth game? Play fairly. Be a good sport. Don't tease animals. Avoid instant gratification. Lies. Damnable lies!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long every stock and fund listed in the attached spreadsheet. I am not an investment advisor. This is not investment advice. There is nothing to rely on in this article for any reason besides entertainment value at best. And above all, do NOT SHOW THIS TO YOUNG PEOPLE.