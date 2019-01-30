Oil Stalls After The Recent Recovery

Crude oil is one of the most political commodities in the world, and geopolitics certainly played a role in the descent of the energy commodity during the final three months of 2018. On October 3, the price of nearby NYMEX WTI crude oil futures traded to its highest price since 2014 at $76.90 per barrel. After falling to a low at $26.05 in February 2016, the price fell only $1.25 shy of tripling in value in less than two years.

However, a series of political and economic events turned the oil market from bullish to bearish leading to a fall to a low at $42.36 per barrel on December 24, a decline of 44.92% in fewer than three months. Like most commodities, crude oil took the stairs to the upside and an elevator shaft lower. US President Donald Trump had been leaning on Saudi Arabia and allies within the international oil cartel to increase their production as the price of the energy commodity was rising over the summer months. However, it was not until the Saudis found themselves in a hornet's nest of international condemnation over the murder of a Washington Post journalist and Saudi nation who was critical of the royal family that they capitulated to the US request.

Moreover, the price of oil had been rallying, in part, because of new sanctions on Iran that took effect in November 2018 after the US walked away from the 2015 nuclear nonproliferation agreement with the theocracy in Teheran. News that the US administration granted exemptions to eight countries that buy Iranian crude oil caused more selling to hit the market. At the same time, the ongoing trade dispute between the US and China has weighed on growth in the economy of the world's most populous nation. Slower growth means less demand for energy which added to the bearish trend in the price of crude oil that came to a crescendo on December 26 when both WTI and Brent crude oil fell to their lows.

Since then, the price of crude oil turned around and recovered from the beating it took at the end of last year. Nearby NYMEX futures have traded to a high at $54.24 per barrel during the week of January 22, and they did not settle much below the peak last Friday. The rise of over 28% in one month is telling us that the selling at the end of 2018 was overdone. However, it is starting to feel like there is some significant technical resistance in the form of selling at the $55 per barrel level as we are still in the heart of the winter season which tends to be a bearish time for the price of the energy commodity. On Monday, January 28, the crude oil futures market took a hit and closed around the $52 level on March futures, but it moved back to the $53 level on a high of almost $54 on Tuesday.

The Energy Select SPDR (XLE) has been tracking the price action in the crude oil market, and a dip down to the $50 level in the energy commodity could present a buying opportunity in the XLE for the coming months.

Running out of steam at the $55 level on NYMEX futures

The price of March futures on NYMEX hit a high at $54.51 per barrel on January 22 where it ran out of upside fuel.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, it is starting to feel like there is a wall of technical resistance at the $55 per barrel level on March NYMEX futures. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the NYMEX futures market has been edging lower and is approaching the 2 million contract level after rising to a high at over 2.7 million contracts in May 2018. The price momentum indicator crossed to the downside after the failure to climb above the recent high. The relative strength index is in neutral territory, and the measure of daily price variance declined to under 30% after rising to a high of over 75% in late December when the knife was falling in the crude oil market. For the coming days, and perhaps weeks, crude oil could be stuck in a $50-$55 trading range.

However, a fall in the stock market could threaten a contagious move in oil. Economic weakness in China continues to weigh on stocks. The latest earnings report from Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) on January 28 was more evidence that the trade dispute continues to have a broad-ranging impact on US stocks. At the same time, data on the US economy could reflect the recent government shutdown which may weigh on share prices over the coming weeks. Meanwhile, at least one analyst loves the prospects for the oil price at its current level for the coming months.

Goldman Sachs loves crude oil here

In a recent interview on Bloomberg news, the head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs, Jeff Currie said his three-month target on Brent crude oil is $62.50 and the six-month target is at $67.50 per barrel. March Brent crude oil closed on January 28 at just under the $60 per barrel level.

Currie explained that OPEC is aggressively cutting output at a time when demand for the energy commodity around the world remains solid. Demand for crude oil from China was 30% higher in December on a year-on-year basis. While he said demand is not "robust," it remains "benign," which is enough to lift the price of the energy commodity over the coming months. Mr. Currie did not rule out the potential for an overshoot to the upside in the price of crude oil, and it was clear that he believes that risk/reward in the crude oil market currently favors the upside given the supply and demand characteristics of the market.

Many commodities consumers have moved from hedging requirements to purchasing their needs on a hand-to-mouth basis which tends to set the markets up for upside surprises. Since producers do not see the upward pressure from hedgers in deferred delivery dates, they often cut output which can lead to shortages when demand increases.

When it comes to US shale oil, Mr. Currie commented that US output is only a small part of global supplies at 10%, but accounts of a much more significant role in production increases at 75%. The bottom line is that Goldman Sachs favors the upside in the crude oil market from the current level, and I agree with their analysis. However, we cannot forget that the next few weeks will market the end of the off-peak period for oil demand in the world.

Seasonality says buy dips

Crude oil hit its lowest price since 2003 when it hit $26.05 in mid-February 2016. It was not a coincidence that the energy commodity fell to a low at that time because February is traditionally a time where the energy commodity falls to lows. Gasoline is the most ubiquitous oil product and the heart of the winter season is the time of the year where gasoline demand hits bottom.

As we enter the month of February this week, the potential for selling and price weakness is high. However, the futures markets will soon turn their attention to the upcoming peak driving season as refineries switch from distillate to gasoline processing after the maintenance period. Over the past years, buying crude oil on price weakness early in the year has been the optimal strategy as seasonality favors the energy commodity in the months leading up to the peak driving season in the spring and summer months where gasoline demand provides support for the price of oil which is the critical ingredient in its production.

I will be watching the crude oil processing spreads over the coming days and weeks for clues about a bottom and a potential pivot to the upside in the price of crude oil.

Watch processing spreads and term structure for clues

The gasoline and distillate crack spreads have been a tale of two markets over recent weeks. Distillate refining spreads remain strong and above last year's level at this time, but gasoline crack spreads are a different story. The price of the nearby gasoline refining spread fell to a low at $4.41 per barrel on Tuesday, January 29.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of the gasoline processing spreads shows, the last time the spread traded to this low level was way back in 2010. However, in the heart of the off-season for demand, a weak gasoline crack should come as no surprise to market participants and leaves plenty of room for a recovery in the coming months.

Source: CQG

The heating oil crack spread is a proxy for other distillate products like jet and diesel fuels. As the weekly chart shows, at $25.91 per barrel on January 29, the nearby futures contract remains above last year's high during this week at $23.23. During the same week in 2017 the high in the heat crack was at $16.82 per barrel, and in 2016 the peak was at $11.90. The last time it was higher than its current price was in early 2015 which is a sign that the demand for distillates remains robust.

While Venezuela exports a heavy high-sulfur crude used to make distillates, which could be supporting the price of the heating oil crack spread, the trend of higher lows and higher highs in the refining spread has been in place since early 2016 long before the current issues surrounding the South American producer. The bid in heating oil is more likely the result of OPEC production cuts as Brent is the benchmark crude for the Middle East. Brent has a higher sulfur content that WTI crude oil which makes it more desirable for refineries processing oil into distillate products.

I blame the current level of the gasoline crack spread on the season while the distillate refining spread is telling us that demand remains strong in the oil market. Consumers all over the world require oil products, and the raw crude oil is the main ingredient in gasoline and distillates. Therefore, the price action in the crack spreads is a real-time indicator for the demand side of the equation in the oil market.

Term structure in the crude oil market has also turned over recent weeks since the price of oil found a low on Christmas Eve.

Source: CQG

As the chart of March 2020 minus March 2019 NYMEX crude oil futures shows, contango has narrowed from $3.42 in December to its current level at $1.42 per barrel. The narrowing of the spread is a sign that the oil market tightened as the price recovered in January. Term structure can be a great indicator of the supply and demand balance for the oil market. I will also be watching the one-year spreads in both WTI and Brent. In the latter, the one year spread from March moved from a contango in December to a small backwardation of seven cents per barrel as of the close of business on January 28. Tightening spreads tend to be a supportive factor for the price of the energy commodity.

The XLE offers value at its current level

I believe we saw a significant bottom for the price of crude oil on December 24. In previous articles for Seeking Alpha, I pointed out that the decline to $42.36 per barrel in the nearby NYMEX futures contract on unusually low volume had all the hallmarks of a blow-off low in the oil market. While we could see further weakness in crude oil over the coming days and weeks as we are at the weakest time of the year for demand, this could be the perfect time to buy crude oil on a scale-down basis or pick up some bargains in the oil-related equities. The Energy Select SPDR (XLE) holds many of the top named companies in the oil patch. The most recent holdings include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The price of crude oil rallied from $42.36 on December 24 to its most recent high at $54.24 on January 22. Crude oil recovered by over 28% in a little under one month.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, the XLE moved from $53.36 to a high of $63.89 per share, an increase of 19.7%. While the XLE underperformed the crude oil market on the upside, it fell less on a percentage basis when crude oil fell from $76.90 on October 3 to the lows at $42.36 on December 24 which was a decline of 44.9%. During that period, the XLE dropped from $78.36 to $53.36 or 31.9%. While the XLE underperformed on the upside, it outperformed crude oil on a percentage basis on the downside.

If Jeff Currie is correct about his price projections, and we see a seasonal pickup in gasoline demand, it is likely that the XLE will rally over the coming months. Buying on a scale-down basis over the coming weeks could add some profitable energy to your portfolio during this period of opportunity in the crude oil market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.