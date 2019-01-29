Millennial Retirement Advantages: Asset Allocation Daily

Thought For The Day: Today’s younger generation have two key advantages they could exploit to surpass their elders in the financial sphere.

Gold vs. Dollar

“Gold is over 31% below its all-time highs. The dollar is 31% above its 2008 low. Which will be a better value moving forward…?” (Doug Eberhardt)

Gold At 7-Month High

“Gold is up just modestly today, but at $1,308 per ounce, it's touched its highest level since mid-June.” (SA Top News)

Housing Is Slowing

“The Case-Shiller home price index was updated this morning and showed that home prices on a national level rose 5.19% compared to the same month last year, the eighth consecutive deceleration in price growth… The current housing data suggests that the decelerations we are seeing in the growth rate in home prices will continue.” (Eric Basmajian)

Thought For The Day

Yesterday we opined that the current higher education system does not generally provide a leg-up to younger people trying to climb the ladder of success. It too often shackles people with debt without providing commensurate benefits in terms of earning power. Nevertheless, this is insufficient reason for despair, since the younger generation has advantages too. This is just a fact of life: we all have a package of assets and liabilities and need to actively make the most of the former while minimizing the latter.

So in the spirit of constructive advice, let’s look at two key advantages that younger folks can avail themselves of to come out ahead of the older generation; (not that there’s any sort of competition – to the contrary, most people want the younger generation to exceed their achievements).

First, time is on your side. A millennial (I’m using this term because it encompasses most people in their 20s and 30s, not to exclude Gen Xers or Zers) can decide today to invest 15% of his income each year for the rest of his working life and arrive at dazzling retirement numbers. Even if you’re not a high earner, a rate of savings like that can do the trick because you will have accustomed yourself to living on 85% of that income.

Fidelity uses 15% as adequate to achieving retirement viability, giving the example of a 25-year-old earning $54,000 a year whose income grows modestly at a 1.5% annualized rate, retiring with an income of $100,000 a year at age 67. Someone who has invested this much (including employer contributions) can earn an inflation-adjusted $45,000 a year, with the balance coming from Social Security, to match pre-retirement income. Increase your rate of savings, your annual income or number of years of savings and/or work and you could end up with a sizeable margin of safety.

Second, younger savers not only have time that older folks lack but access to people with experience. They can learn what to do, and what to avoid, and can develop superior retirement resilience. By way of analogy, look at Singapore’s example in the area of economic development. It was a poor country in 1965, with a population that was half illiterate, and per capita income of just $516. That figure today is $62,000 in nominal terms and $98,000 in terms of purchasing power, making the Asian nation the world’s third wealthiest. Yet despite its modest beginnings, and lack of natural resources or a skilled labor pool, the island city-state grew wealthy via labor, education and investment. Other developing countries, notably China, have seen success by emulating its example. Though Singaporean also has its shortcomings as a model, the point here is that a weak economic start was no barrier to rapid advancement via determined effort.

We all need role models, but if we don’t select appropriate ones, the default paradigm is to do what everyone else is doing, which in the financial sphere is not good. As I noted in an article a few months ago, one broad survey based on U.S. Census data found that the median retirement account balance is $0; it seems to me that the methodology used biased the numbers to the downside, but it’s nevertheless pretty clear that the numbers for most Americans are such that Social Security will be the mainstay rather than just a supplement.

And thus, with time on their side and the plethora of both good examples to emulate and bad ones to avoid, millennials can seize the moment to arouse their financial ambitions and remove worries about future financial stress.

--

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha has added podcasts to its repertoire – from me and others; for a weekly “best of” digest, follow SA Multimedia; you can also follow my feed on iTunes.