Entegris And Versum: Good Prospects For This Merger Of Equals

I like the deal and structure of the transaction, yet recognize that investors have priced in the benefits of the deal already.

Entegris (ENTG) and Versum Materials (VSM) have agreed to combine their operations in order to create an even larger specialty materials company. The deal looks wells structured and has the potential to bring real strategic and financial benefits, although these are largely priced in already given that shares of both companies have risen convincingly in response to the deal. I still like the long-term potential of the business, hence Entegris deserves a prominent spot on my watchlist.

Deal Terms

Entegris and Versum have reached a $9 billion deal in order to create a new speciality materials company, as Entegris will remain the surviving party in this deal. Investors in Entegris will hold 52.5% of the shares of the combined company with Versum holding the remainder of the shares. Investors in Versum will receive 1.12 shares of Entegris under terms of the deal.

Entegris' expertise in specialty chemicals (filtration, purification and clean packaging) and advanced materials solutions will be combined with the strength of Versum in specialty materials for the semiconductor sector. This includes strength in advanced deposition and specialty gases, among others.

The deal is driven by the strategic rationale of having complementary technologies and solutions under one roof, especially as new materials are implemented under continued more complex device architectures and technologies are adapted at an ever more rapid pace. Thus, the deal could bring revenue synergies, although not quantified.

The cost synergies are seen at $75 million a year, expected to be realized within 12 months after deal closure. Note that this is a minimal targeted number, as capital spending synergies could amount to another $10-$15 million a year. Upon closure, both companies are expected to generate $3 billion in sales and is very profitable, with EBITDA seen around a billion.

Two "Similar" Companies Combined

While the activities of both firms are not exactly the same, one can make the strategic argument for a combination, as both firms are similar in their financial contribution to the merged entity.

Entegris generated $1.55 billion in sales in 2018 on which it reported $436 million in EBITDA, while Versum reported $1.37 billion in sales yet EBITDA is higher than Entegris, at $453 million. With Entegris generating 53% of total sales and 49% of EBITDA, the 52.5% share granted to shareholders of Entegris looks largely fair. This is certainly the case as both firms report similar leverage ratios, with that of Entegris coming in at 1.1 times and Versum at 1.3 times.

The Market's Take

The market likes the deal as these are two complementary businesses with the combination providing real strategic and financial benefits, as the size of both firms make an integration track both credible and possible. Note that the equity swap is not necessarily bad for investors of Entegris (even as it looks so at first sight) as shares of both companies have seen similar declines as of recent.

Shares of Entegris are up 6% at the moment of writing, rising by two dollars to $33 per share. Shares of Versum have jumped by 16%, up five dollars to nearly $37 per share.

With a share count of 137 million shares of Entegris (fully diluted), its valuation is up by $275 million. The 124 million diluted share count of Versum sees its market valuation jump by $620 million. This combined value increase of both businesses adds up to $900 million, equal to 12 times anticipated pre-tax synergies. This shows that the market clearly likes the deal and fairly aggressively prices in the benefits of this well structured deal.

Pro-Forma Implications

So let's quickly look at the implications of the deal. Preliminary fourth-quarter results of Entegris reveal full-year sales of $1.55 billion, a 15% increase compared to the year before as revenues grew at a similar percentage in the final quarter of the year. GAAP earnings are seen at $1.69 per share, or at roughly 90% of anticipated adjusted earnings. Based on the share count of 137 million shares, that works down to $231 million in actual dollar terms.

Versum reported annual results in November already as it has a different fiscal year. It reported sales of $1.37 billion, yet growth rates of 22% for the year and 19% for the fourth quarter were slightly higher than that of Entegris. The company reported net earnings of $1.80 per share, or $223 million in actual dollar terms, as the gap with adjusted earnings is a bit bigger. The ratio of GAAP to non-GAAP earnings came in at 77% last year.

Combined, both firms report GAAP earnings of $454 million which with a combined share count works down to 261 million shares, for earnings of $1.74 per share. The real kicker has to come from anticipated synergies. Using the $75 million estimate and working with a 20% tax rate, that works down to $60 million, or about $0.23 per share. In that light, earnings could realistically rise to $2 per share which means that multiples remain quite appealing at 16-17 times pro-forma earnings (banking on realization of synergies). At the same time, growth is relatively solid as both businesses operate with a resilient balance sheet.

Final Thoughts

This is quite an interesting deal, one with potentially good implications for years to come as this really could become a much stronger company on a combined basis. Hence, I will watch the integration step with great interest, as the combination deserves a prominent spot on my watchlist. For now, I am anxiously looking to initiate a position on dips, or small setback in further growth or integration process of both firms.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.