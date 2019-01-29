Dividend Ideas | Tech | Canada
Cogeco Communications Should Perform Well In 2019
About: Cogeco Communications Inc. (CGEAF), Includes: CABO, RCI, SJR
by: Ploutos Investing
Summary
Cogeco Communications is the fourth-largest cable company in Canada and owns quality cable assets in the United States.
The issue related to the transition of its customer management system is finally resolved and should allow Cogeco to concentrate on growing its Internet subscribers.
Cogeco's shares are undervalued and pays a 2.7%-yielding dividend.
Cogeco Communications (OTCPK:CGEAF) ((TSX:CCA)) posted another quarter of declining Internet subscribers in its Canadian segment. Nevertheless, we still have a positive outlook for the company. Cogeco’s newly implemented customer management system