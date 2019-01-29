Applied Industrial Technologies Starting To See The Slowdown

Mid-single-digit revenue and low double-digit FCF growth can support a fair value in the $60s, but I'd first like to hear from key suppliers like SKF, Eaton, and Parker-Hannifin.

Wall Street hates uncertainty and there’s plenty of that when it comes to distributors in general and Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) in particular. With two-thirds of Applied Industrial Technologies’ verticals still growing and macroeconomic metrics like manufacturing capacity utilization, PMI, and industrial production still favorable but weakening, there’s plenty of uncertainty as to just how well the U.S. (and global) economy will perform in 2019.

AIT has done a lot to build up its business, and particularly its higher-margin fluid power business, and this a company with a strong ROIC record. I’m concerned about slowing momentum in 2019 and the possibility of further revisions to near-term guidance, but I do see a path for mid-single-digit revenue growth and double-digit FCF growth that can support a higher share price from here.

Slowing Demand Drives A Miss

While industrials are only just starting to report, the general outlook so far would seem to be that the economy is indeed slowing. To that end, AIT, which services a wide cross section of the economy, missed revenue expectations as organic revenue growth slowed to less than 4%. Here, though, too, there was a divergence that muddies the water further – the more generalist Service Center business did better (up more than 5%, versus up more than 7% in the prior quarter) than the more machinery and process industry-oriented Fluid Power business, which saw organic revenue contract by more than 4% (versus 5% growth in the prior quarter).

Gross margin improved 70bp as reported, but fell about a quarter-point on an organic basis. EBITDA was up modestly on an organic basis (a little more than 3%), while reported operating income climbed more than 30%, with a 30bp improvement in reported operating margin. On a segment basis, Service Center margin improved by 40bp, while Fluid Power saw 60bp of contraction.

Talking about the industry verticals the company serves, management noted strength in primary and fabricated metals (not surprising given the volumes reported by steelmakers like Steel Dynamics (STLD)), aggregates, building products, and somewhat surprisingly (given concerns about slowing activity), oil & gas. On the negative side, companies in the computer and electronics manufacturing sectors were weak (no surprise there), coal mining was weak, and management reported that OEM machinery activity is starting to slow – which certainly makes sense in the context of Caterpillar’s (CAT) weaker-than-expected earnings and guidance.

Backing up the notion of a weakening environment, AIT’s management lowered guidance for its fiscal 2019 revenue by about 3% and EPS by about 5%. Given the relationship between AIT and OEMs like Eaton (ETN), Parker-Hannifin (PH), and SKF (OTCPK:SKFRY) (which reports tomorrow, as of this writing), my expectation is that companies in the bearings, power transmission, and fluid power sectors will be noting signs of weakness in their core end-markets and quite possibly resetting expectations to a lower level for 2019.

Building A Stronger Business

AIT has long had a two-pronged business strategy, with its Service Center business more like Fastenal (FAST) insofar as it’s a store-based MRO distribution business with some particular specialties (bearings, power transmission, and fluid power). The Fluid Power business is different sort of animal, more of a hybrid between a traditional MRO and an OEM distribution and service business.

While traditionally one-third of the revenue in Fluid Power has come from MRO supplies, the remainder has been tied more to customized value-added assemblies that AIT undertakes on behalf of smaller agriculture, construction, chemical/petrochem, and industrial OEMs, making them a value-added link in the chain between component manufacturers like Parker-Hannifin and Eaton and those smaller end-user OEMs. With the acquisition of FCX in 2018, AIT readjusted more toward a 50/50 mix (about three-quarters of FCX’s revenue mix is/was MRO), but also expanded its presence in non-industrial markets like pharmaceutical and process markets like chemicals, while also expanding into very complementary flow control products, systems, and instrumentation.

The Outlook

AIT still has multiple avenues to growth from here. Although AIT is a fairly large player in power transmission and fluid power, leading market share in these segments still means just low double-digit share and there are opportunities to take further share from smaller players that have limited offerings, limited operating leverage, and limited service capabilities. I should also note that the more specialized nature of AIT’s product offerings limit the threat from online interlopers like Amazon (AMZN).

AIT also has further opportunities to benefit from expanded assembly service in the years to come, as this is business that Eaton and Parker-Hannifin generally don’t want to handle and the smaller OEM customers likewise don’t really want them to handle (as the best assemblies may require components from different manufacturers, which really isn’t in the interests of PH or Eaton).

I’m expecting mid-single-digit revenue growth from AIT on the basis of those revenue drivers, and I believe that AIT’s expanded presence in the higher-margin Fluid Power business can help drive better FCF margins in the years to come. I’m looking for about one point of FCF margin leverage over the next 10 years (relative to the trailing 10 years), and combined with mid-single-digit revenue, that can drive around 10% annualized FCF growth and a fair value in the mid-$60’s. A margin-driven EV/EBITDA approach likewise supports a fair value in the $60s.

The Bottom Line

I do believe AIT is undervalued today, but I have some qualms about buying an industrial distributor going into what looks like a slowing market. While two of the three major macro indices that AIT tracks were still expanding through December (MCU and IP, with PMI contracting in December), I believe those numbers will start to give back gains as 2019 moves on. Some of that is almost certainly in the price now, but I’m inclined to wait a bit longer in the hope of an even better price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.