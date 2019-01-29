Tesla bears beware.

Tomorrow after market close, Tesla (TSLA) will announce its Q4 2018 results.

Short Interest Sinks

It's almost as if bears know that the company is about to announce its second profitable quarter in a row, something many claimed was impossible:

Since June of 2018, the short interest in Tesla has declined by 13 million shares, or $4 billion, which has given bears the false confidence that a short squeeze is now even less likely than ever.

Think You're Safe?

More than 26 million shares, or $8 billion, remain short.

According to YCharts, only 201 equities out of 21,835 have a greater short interest as a percentage of outstanding shares than Tesla's 15.3 percent:

In terms of absolute value, Tesla is the most shorted stock except for Alibaba (BABA). In other words, there's plenty of gunpowder for a short squeeze.

Expectations

One potential catalyst for a short squeeze is tomorrow's earnings release, because as Reuters reported yesterday:

At least six brokerages have cut their price targets and two have downgraded the stock to "sell" or equivalent this month

Expectations are set low.

According to Yahoo Finance, the Q4 2018 earnings estimate has declined by only a few cents in recent days, but given the $70 per share drop in just three days, I suspect Yahoo Finance data do not yet reflect most recent estimates:

I shared my earnings estimate with the Value Portfolio community in Q4 2018: Earnings Estimate and further details on cash flow in Q4 2018: Cash Flow Estimate, and if Tesla announces more than $2 per share in non-GAAP net income, which excludes stock-based compensation expense, then I expect the stock to react positively in the following days.

Q1 2019 Guidance

Stock prices, in theory, incorporate forward expectations rather than historical results, so Tesla management's forward guidance for Q1 2019 may carry more weight on the subsequent price action than Q4 2018 results.

In my opinion, a primary reason why the stock dropped by $70 in just three days is embedded in the following paragraph from Elon Musk's recent Company Update, and especially, the sentence I bolded:

In Q3 last year, we were able to make a 4% profit. While small by most standards, I would still consider this our first meaningful profit in the 15 years since we created Tesla. However, that was in part the result of preferentially selling higher priced Model 3 variants in North America. In Q4, preliminary, unaudited results indicate that we again made a GAAP profit, but less than Q3. This quarter, as with Q3, shipment of higher priced Model 3 variants (this time to Europe and Asia) will hopefully allow us, with great difficulty, effort and some luck, to target a tiny profit.

Musk set the expectations for Q1 2019 quite low, and according to the Reuters article:

The analyst consensus on Jan. 21 turned to a loss for the first quarter and stands at $2.5 million. Analysts on average were expecting Tesla to post a profit of $62.80 million on a reported basis as of Jan. 17, according to Refinitiv data.

During the earnings call, I will listen for reasons why Musk expects "tiny" earnings in Q1 2019, when Model 3 gross profits should be growing at a rate quicker than operating expenses. Is it because of worsening Model 3 margin, or accelerated investments in China, or burgeoning compensation expense, or lower Model S and X production? Is the reason temporary or permanent?

One More Thing

According to a widely circulated video created by two Tesla owners who had previously discovered the Autopilot 2.0 update ahead of its official launch, there are early indications that a major update to Autopilot is on the way.

If Tesla announces a major milestone on Autopilot tomorrow, and especially on full self-driving, then the stock may squeeze the short sellers.

Bottom Line

Similar to Q3 2018 earnings announcement, expectations for tomorrow have been lowered.

On the other hand, although the short interest in TSLA has declined in recent months, it's still high by any measure.

Tesla bears beware.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.