IBM: Moving Forward

Summary
IBM beat Q4 estimates despite reporting another revenue decline.
The net payout yield remains at a solid 8.3% as the company repurchased shares on the selloff.
The Red Hat deal provides a financial catalyst along with a potential management boost.
The stock trades at a cheap 9.4x forward EPS estimates as IBM returns to growth.
International Business Machines (IBM) rallied following Q4 results that generally weren't that impressive. The market remains too focused on the issues surrounding revenue growth while the tech company is on the verge of