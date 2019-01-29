Intel: Is The Market Too Pessimistic?

The growth curve is flattening, showing that Intel is about to enter into the latter part of its cyclical growth trend.

Sentiment from the earnings call is 45% lower than last quarter but not yet low enough to call pessimistic.

Intel (INTC) recently reported its Q4 2018 earnings, and the stock fell in response. We are now looking at a down gap in INTC. My goal is to determine whether this gap was justified:

(Source: American Bulls)

We wish to look at this gap in a few ways. First, we will look at the statistical properties of this sort of gap on INTC. Then, we will look at the profile of INTC itself in regard to novel event reactions. Finally, we will lexically analyze the recent earnings call to understand management sentiment.

Gap Analysis

Let’s start with the gap itself. To me, it looks like an area gap. The new stock price is not significantly outside of the stock’s previous trading range.

However, gaps that look like area gaps yet occur on days with large trading volumes can be breakaway gaps. In addition, the candlesticks after the gap show premarket selling, followed by intraday dip-buying. The best method to determine whether this gap is actually an area gap is to backtest trading gaps of this type of INTC.

My backtests show that these gaps tend to fill within four days. Consistent trading gaps of this type on INTC produce an annual ROI of 9.6%. Here are the results over the past six years:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

The gap does not begin to fill immediately. We have seen INTC’s most recent gap follow this trend, ending lower the day after the gap. Buying the stock immediately after gaps of this type sets you back 1.4% per year:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

The gap begins to fill on day 2, which corresponds to January 29 for the current gap. From these patterns, we gather that, for INTC, rapid, gap-producing selloffs that do not set the stock into a new trading range lead to a single day of panic, followed by dip-buying that brings the stock back to previous levels. This implies the existence of cognitive dissonance (read: overreaction tendencies) in INTC.

Intel Investors: Free of Cognitive Dissonance

We check this by comparing INTC’s movements after novel events (e.g., news, earnings) to those of the general market. I have done this, looking for statistical significance in the excess movements in INTC. However, I found no interesting results; INTC does not overreact to novel events with respect to the market.

This does not mean that INTC’s area gap will not close. Down area gaps are often overreactions. Our cognitive dissonance check was looking for excessive overreactions due to investor sentiment in the stock in question; INTC’s current gap can still be an overreaction owing to panic sellers, which are prevalent in the general market.

Overall, the analysis shows that Intel’s investors are a rational bunch. I rarely see this in tech stocks.

Sentiment Down by 45%

We now turn to the recent earnings report, which spurred the gap. Lexical analysis can give us an idea of the sentiment of management. Research has shown that sentiment changes in management can predict a stock’s direction with decent accuracy.

I have written code that I consistently update with the best practices in the lexical analysis of stocks. From this code, I produce a sentiment score for each earnings transcript. We look at the changes in this sentiment inside the latest earnings call.

My results show INTC’s most recent earnings call to be of roughly average sentiment. However, the quarter-to-quarter change in sentiment is a 45% drop. This is not to say this quarter is particularly bad, but that last quarter (Q3 2018) was highly optimistic.

Average sentiment predicts average movement. However, a sentiment drop predicts weaker quarterly gains in the stock. As INTC has sideways momentum and because last quarter showed slight gains, the implication from sentiment is that INTC should trend upward slowly over the following quarter.

Forward-looking Statements Predict Slower Growth

Let us dive into some of the statements flagged by my algorithm. We will look at statements flagged as negative for the sake of determining whether the drop in sentiment is dire enough to justify a continued selloff. From the earnings call:

“The buying slowed a bit in fourth quarter and we expect that to continue through the first six months.”

- Forward looking statement expressing reduced server sales.

“Cloud service providers shifted from building capacity to absorbing capacity and the demand pricing environment has further deteriorated.”

- A shift further away from a scenario in which the price favors manufacturers. We are seeing a shift from demand-driven markets to supply-driven markets in many areas in tech at the moment. I discussed this in my article on Micron (NASDAQ:MU).

“Enterprise and government revenue declined 5% year-over-year on a very challenging compare versus fourth quarter of 2017 and weaker China demand.”

- Falling demand in one of the most important growth markets, implying a flattening growth curve. As a side note, another look at INTC shows the growth rate to be periodic. Let’s end our analysis with a look at this, as I believe it shows INTC to have long-term downside risk but relatively safe in the short term:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

This is INTC’s growth rate, annually. Patterns are difficult to find in such charts. Thus, we smooth the graph via rolling average:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

We find a periodic curve typical of the boom-bust cycle in the semiconductor industry. While growth is still rising, sentiment implies the curve to be flattening, a la 2007. We might be entering the bust cycle, at which point INTC will experience slower growth (but still positive growth).

Conclusion

Overall, the gap appears to be an area gap created by rational selling on the back of lowered sentiment from the earnings report and call. However, the stock’s future movement should be upward, as supported by both the company’s current growth rate and by a statistical analysis of the gap. The gap will likely fill by February 2, and the stock should trend sideways/slightly upward for the next three months.

I will likely be releasing an options trade on this post-earnings gap in my newsletter.

Happy trading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.