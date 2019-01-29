Does KeyCorp Really Deserve To Be So Unpopular?

KeyCorp's far-flung deposit leverage lacks some of the hallmarks of the best franchises, but the cost of deposits is reasonable and the bank's leverage to C&I lending should be positive.

What do you do with a stock that seems too cheap when you’re not all that fond of the company? That’s the question I have with KeyCorp (KEY), as this is definitely not my favorite bank, but I can’t really get a good handle on why it is trading so far below what would otherwise seem to be a normal valuation range. KeyCorp’s long-term track record isn’t the best, and there are issues with its deposit base and branch network, but it seems like the Street is really down on this name relative to the underlying fundamentals.

A Mostly Okay Quarter

KeyCorp’s fourth quarter was nothing special, but it always wasn’t a bad quarter. Revenue rose 3% yoy and qoq, with net interest income rising 6% yoy and a little under 2% sequentially. Both of these figures were basically in line with expectations, as a slightly lower than expected net interest margin (down 2bp qoq as reported, flat on a core basis) was offset by 2% qoq average earning asset growth. Fee income was a little better than expected, down 1% yoy and up 6% qoq, with 12% qoq growth in investment banking and 3% qoq growth in trust income.

Expenses were somewhat problematic; although Key’s expense ratio was about 75bp higher than the sell-side modeled, at 58.7% it still isn’t/wasn’t THAT far out of line with peers like BB&T (BBT) (57.8%), Citizens (CFG) (56.9%), Fifth Third (FITB) (56.4%), or PNC (PNC) (59.4%), although Comerica (CMA) and M&T Bank (MTB) did noticeably better. Pre-provision profits rose 15% yoy and 7% qoq on a core adjusted basis, but that was about 1% below expectations, and Key’s $0.01 core EPS beat came from a lower provision expense.

The bigger issue was with guidance, as management set a higher-than-expected bar for 2019. Instead of the 1% to 4% decline projected at the late October investor day, the outlook for 2019 is basically for flat expenses. Part of that higher expense was due to the acquisition of Laurel Road Bank’s digital lending business, a deal that will be about $0.02 dilutive to 2019 EPS, but with Key already looking at below-peer pre-provision profit growth, weakness on the expense line – an area where investors are obsessed these days – was apparently unforgivable.

So-So Balance Sheet Growth Despite Healthy Liquidity

KeyCorp’s period-end loan balance grew 4% yoy, but barely at all on a qoq basis, and average loans increased less than 1% qoq. C&I lending was up less than 2% qoq, while CRE lending was down 3%, neither of which are all that impressive, and mortgage and home equity lending were both weak as well. By comparison, Fifth Third saw 4% growth in C&I and CRE lending, M&T saw more than 6% growth in C&I (and more than 2% growth in CRE), and even PNC did a little better.

Making matters worse, despite middle-of-the-pack rate sensitivity, loan yields improved only 10bp qoq (and 6bp excluding purchase accounting adjustments). With a heavier skew to C&I lending than most banks in its peer group, it’s a little puzzling to see this weaker performance, and the company’s loan beta is correspondingly lower than its peers.

On the deposit side, total deposits rose a little more than 2% on a qoq average basis, but non-interest-bearing deposits fell 6% yoy on average (not very good) and about 1% on a qoq basis. While Key had done a great job building up its non-interest-bearing deposit base between 2008 and 2016, it has seen attrition during the rate cycle (NIBs are now down to about 27% of deposits), and its deposit betas continue to track above the peer group.

Even though Key is in good shape with respect to liquidity, with a loan/deposit ratio below 85% and a healthy mix of cash and securities on the balance sheet, the guidance from management on loan growth in 2019 suggests only very low growth from the average balance level of Q4’18. Credit quality remains good, with NCO’s still well below the company’s target range of 0.4% to 0.6% (0.27% in the fourth quarter).

Good Goals, But Work Still To Do

There are a lot of things I like about KeyCorp, and a lot of credit goes to the changes that CEO Beth Mooney has made over the last seven-plus years. The company has both a national consumer bank and a national commercial bank, and the commercial bank is run with a tight focus on returns that emphasizes deep relationships and is willing to suggest clients take their business elsewhere if returns do not meet internal benchmarks.

Key also has a strong mid-level investment bank. Key’s investment bank is one of only two regional bank i-banks (beside SunTrust (STI) ) that offers a full range of services including M&A, equity and debt underwriting, trading, loan syndication, and research – U.S. Bancorp (USB), PNC, Fifth Third, and BB&T offer all of those services except research, and I’m not sure equity research is all that important of a differentiator at this point.

Management is looking for further leverage on the corporate side, and has targeted corporate payments as a major area of focus for future growth. KeyCorp management has said the right things about harnessing technology, and partnering with long-term corporate clients to help them modernize their payments, but I struggle to see something truly differentiating about KeyCorp’s approach – if you played a drinking game with mid-tier banks who say they're looking to payments to drive growth, you’d get hammered quickly, and I don’t see any “secret sauce” here that suggests KeyCorp has an edge over banks like U.S. Bancorp that have a strong existing payments franchise.

I also see KeyCorp needing to work on its eccentric footprint. KeyCorp is active in 16 states, but out of its five largest states by deposits, it has a #5 or better market share in only one state (Washington), and its average deposits per branch scales down pretty rapidly after New York, Ohio, and Washington, albeit with some exceptions (like its stronger position in Alaska). KeyCorp’s overall deposit costs aren’t bad, but I’m concerned that its footprint is too scattered to really drive operating leverage, and I wonder too whether its deposit share will prove more vulnerable as some of its peers ratchet up their deposit-gathering efforts.

The Outlook

I don’t think I’m all that bullish on KeyCorp, as I expect the company’s above-average beta to persist a bit longer, I don’t see the same expense leverage potential here over the near term, and I’m skeptical about payments really becoming a differentiated service offering. With all that, and weak(ish) loan growth, I’m expecting KeyCorp to be a slight laggard in pre-provision profit growth over the next few years, and I’m only looking for low single-digit growth over the medium-term (around 2.5%) and long-term (3%). I’d also note that the company’s trailing 10yr tangible book value per share growth rate is actually slightly negative.

Still, discounting those adjusted core earnings streams back gives me a fair value over $22, and I get a similar result from my ROTE-P/TBV model with a 16.65% return on common tangible equity for 2019. Compare that to the sub-$17 share price of this writing and clearly something isn’t connecting. Obviously there are many (most, really) banks trading below their apparent fair values, but the gap with KeyCorp looks particularly wide, and I’m not sure disappointment with expense leverage fully explains it.

The Bottom Line

I clearly don’t love KeyCorp, but I’m struggling to figure out what I’m missing here, or why the Street is so down on this name. I realize that valuation alone isn’t often a catalyst for a reversal in lagging share performance, and maybe that’s the explanation – there’s nothing on the horizon that would seem to be about to drive significantly better performance. Still, with such a wide apparent gap to fair value, this is a name that more patient, value-oriented investors might want to investigate further.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.