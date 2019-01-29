What Will Drive Aurora Cannabis Over The Long Term - Most Don't See It

For some time Aurora Cannabis' (ACB) leadership has stated its core business is the medical cannabis business, understanding the continuing and growing acceptance and legalization of recreational remains an opportunity it will continue to pursue.

In this article, we'll look at the medical cannabis business in general, and a major element of it that most of the market isn't taking into consideration at this time, which in the years ahead could be one of the most consistent and profitable parts of the performance of Aurora Cannabis.

Medical cannabis

In its last earnings call, Aurora Cannabis stated it is focused primarily on the international medical marijuana market. Chief Corporate Officer Cam Battley said this:

As I mentioned, the legalization of Cannabis in Canada on October 17 was a very significant milestone. However, we continue to see and focus on the much larger economic opportunity and that's the global medical cannabis market. At quarter end, Aurora was present in 20 countries across five continents and we continue to entrench that presence through acquisition, business expansion and strategic partnerships.

Battley also stated that the company was engaged in or concluded approximately 40 clinical trials, and was moving forward on "7 at preclinical study and we're in the planning stages of a large number of new clinical trials."

He also asserted Aurora, to the best of his knowledge, has "the largest science team" in the cannabis sector.

Concerning the studies, the goal is "to develop marketable intellectual property such as more narrowly targeted higher-margin therapeutics and to further strengthen our brand recognition with medical professionals on a global basis."

With better yields and products with wider margins, the ability to build out a foundation of intellectual property is a major part of the long-term success of Aurora.

How to look at IP and medical cannabis

What is going to emerge in the cannabis industry on the medical side of the business, is the creation of defendable intellectual property that will eventually win the approval of governments around the world.

Once proven and branded products are offered as solutions to the problems of patients, it will ultimately end up being approved on the prescription side of the business, meaning it will be covered by medical insurance.

How to look at that would be similar to Netflix or Amazon Prime in the sense of subscriptions, but with the obvious difference that subscriptions aren't prescriptions, although they act in a similar manner in generating predictable and sustainable revenue, under most conditions. The exception will be when the inevitable economic slowdown happens.

The point of including those companies is to note that once cannabis prescriptions and insurance are part of the process, the revenue stream will be far more profitable, predictable and sustainable than those generated by Amazon Prime and Netflix.

The reason why is if a person has a medical condition, it's highly unlikely it'll cease to be something that has to be treated. What that means for Aurora Cannabis is as it produces new medical products that are approved in various countries, it'll be able to generate extraordinary revenue and earnings from these high-margin offerings.

It'll of course take time, which is one of the major reasons I have said Aurora needs to be considered a long-term holding. It's also why I agree with the company management that medical cannabis is going to be a far more important and consistent part of its revenue stream, even though recreational pot gets the bulk of the media coverage because of the novelty and newness of legalization.

Addressing the potential for medical customers to gravitate to the recreational market as an alternative treatment, Battley gave several reasons why he doesn't see that happening.

In the near term, the lack of supply on the consumer or recreational side of the business means users will use whatever outlet they need to get product. Another, in relationship to the Canadian market, was people can use their medical cannabis costs as a federal tax write-off. Last, and most important for the purposes of this article, is he's starting to see an incremental increase in insurance coverage for cannabis with medical patients residing in Canada. Recreational users will never get that benefit in Battley's opinion. I agree with him.

Conclusion

Eventually, I believe we'll see an increase in allowable insurance coverage in many countries that legalize medical cannabis. For that reason, I not only believe Aurora Cannabis will benefit greatly, but the overall potential size of the global cannabis market in general is probably vastly underrated.

Considering Aurora's high quality science team and strong potential for developing intellectual property in its medical marijuana products, the company will not only have the ability to generate massive revenue streams on its own in the future, but possibly license it out to others.

I see the patient numbers of Aurora Cannabis continuing to climb for a long time to come, and once it develops and brands its medical solutions, and governments give the go ahead for a growing number of products to be covered by insurance, this is going to be a long-term growth catalyst for Aurora.

What's important to understand is even if it takes some time for this scenario to play out, medical marijuana patients are going to continue to grow for many years, and in the interim, there will be many people continuing to spend money for cannabis treatments. That, and recreational sales, will underwrite growth until the prescription market that is covered by insurance grows to a level it has a major impact on the performance of Aurora.

When analyzing Aurora Cannabis, this needs to taken into account for the long haul, as it's certainly going to be the major revenue and earnings stream of the company in the years ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.