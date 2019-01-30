Looking For LOVe? Spark Networks Offers Serious Upside

Investment case

Spark Networks SE (LOV), referred to in this article as "Spark" or "New Spark," is one of the top five online dating companies operating in the US. It was formed in 2017 through a 75:25 merger between Affinitas GmbH ("Affinitas") and Spark Networks, Inc. ("Old Spark"). The merger created a combined entity with about 500,000 paid subscribers and is forecast to achieve 2018E revenue of EUR108 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR10.4 million. Spark is significantly undervalued when compared with its main listed comparables Match Group (MTCH) and Meet Group (MEET). Spark trades on a 1.0x EV/revenue multiple versus 9.0x for Match and 2.5x for Meet. This valuation gap probably has a lot to do with Old Spark's poor performance over the years giving investors the impression New Spark will be more of the same. In reality, Old Spark was just another bolt-on acquisition for Affinitas whose management and main shareholder are now in the New Spark driving seat where they are implementing their successful growth playbook.

Though I think Spark is a very attractive investment, I do also consider management's long-term targets too optimistic when compared with what they have achieved in their more mature international business to-date. In addition, though there is a temptation to assume that Spark may materially close the valuation gap with Match, my view is that much of that gap is there for good reason. Their target markets and the impact these markets have on their business models make them very different. Despite this, the fact remains that Spark is very undervalued and my base case valuation indicates over 100% upside for Spark if it grows revenues and EBITDA margins at a slow but steady pace. Downside is around 30% which indicates a compelling risk-reward profile. Risks include failure of Affinitas' data-driven approach to marketing and customer experience to gain traction in the North America market and in particular to stabilize Old Spark's declining revenue profile. If Spark looks like it may come close to achieving management's more aggressive targets then it has significant potential.

Mispricing due to investors associating New Spark with Old Spark

Source: Yahoo Finance

Old Spark struggled for years with falling subscribers and revenues and was heavily loss-making. Year-over-year its revenues fell 22% in 2015 and 27% in 2016. The share price graph above shows how painful the experience was for shareholders and the incessant downward trend seems to be continuing with New Spark despite improving underlying metrics (see 2017 and 2018E in the slide below). Unlike Old Spark, Affinitas has a long history of organic and acquisitive growth. Its initial founding investor in 2008 was Rocket Internet, a highly regarded German-based internet and technology fund that holds a 26% stake in the merged entity. Since then Affinitas has built a multi-year track record of revenue growth and increasing profitability at the adjusted EBITDA level as shown in the slide below.

Source: Company Oct 2018 investor presentation

I think it was a poor decision to retain the name Spark Networks post-merger. In addition to invoking bitter memories, it gives the impression that Old Spark is in control of the merged entity when in reality it was effectively just another bolt-on acquisition for Affinitas. The Affinitas management secured key management positions in New Spark including CEO, COO, and its CFO became Spark's CSO (Chief Strategy Officer). Management retains strong shareholder support in the form of Rocket Internet. New Spark is domiciled in Germany and uses Affinitas' Berlin base as its global headquarters. New Spark's main growth drivers come from Affinitas' efforts to expand its premier brand, EliteSingles, and recently launched SilverSingles in North America. Old Spark contributed a US listing and subscriber base in need of reviving but otherwise, New Spark is really a continuation of Affinitas' successful playbook driven and directed by mainly Affinitas management.

New Spark business overview

Source: Company Oct 2018 investor presentation

New Spark's business is to operate online dating websites focused on singles with high socio-economic status that are looking for a long-term relationship. This differentiates it from its main competitors as set out in the slide above. Key Affinitas' brands include eDarling (founding brand), EliteSingles (largest brand launched in North America in 2015), AttractiveWorld (a unique member-voting franchise originating from France), and SilverSingles (launched in December 2017 and targets 50+ year olds). From Old Spark comes Jdate, JSwipe, and Christian Mingle. Old Spark's core Jewish and Christian networks will rely heavily on Affinitas' ability to efficiently acquire users through use of its targeted marketing and sophisticated analytics platform to stabilize subscribers and restore revenue growth. Direct marketing through offline and increasingly online channels constitute its main cost category. New Spark now operates in 29 countries around the world and its vision is to become the global leader in premium dating.

Spark should trade at a discount to Match, but not such a huge discount

Source: Company information and author's estimates

Per the spreadsheet above, Match is over 120x and Meet nearly 3.5x Spark's size on an enterprise value basis. Match's 2018E revenues are 14x larger than Spark's and it owns about 45 brands vs. Spark with about 8 core brands. Despite being sector consolidators, net debt as % of equity value is very low demonstrating the cash generative nature of their business models. Looking at the key valuation multiples, there is clearly a huge disparity with Match and even Meet is trading at a significant premium to Spark. The reason for the value gap becomes clearer when considering some key financial metrics. On the surface revenue and subscriber growth is robust for all three companies. However, Spark's revenue and subscriber growth for the period 1H18 vs. 1H17 was driven mainly by the Affinitas/Old Spark merger which closed in November 2017. Match's and Meet's growth for the periods shown above is mainly organic (note: there is more information on Meet's rapid growth in my article here). Looking at Spark's pro forma revenue reveals a much more modest growth profile of 2.0%. Looking out to 2019E, Spark management is guiding towards 2019E revenue growth of mid to high single digits.

However, it is adjusted EBITDA margins that may provide the best explanation as to why Spark trades at such a discount to Match. Match is achieving an adjusted EBITDA of 38%, and Meet's is rising towards the 20% mark, but Spark is forecast by its management to achieve 9.6% EBITDA margin in 2018E. A natural explanation is to point out that Spark is a recently merged entity and it will take time for synergies and increased scale to boost margins. Given management is guiding towards a 2019E adjusted EBITDA increase of 1 to 3% points over 2018 indicates this will be a gradual process. However, I believe that Spark's business model, though very good, is structurally inferior to Match's and it is unlikely its growth and adjusted EBITDA margins will ever improve enough to warrant Match-like valuation metrics. Therefore Spark deserves to trade at a discount though not as low as it currently does (i.e. valuation multiples that point to Old Spark-like decline). So what is New Spark's achievable steady-state adjusted EBITDA margin? To answer that question let's first look at its contribution margin.

I estimate Spark's steady-state contribution margin is in the 40% to 45% range

In my view, it is not just scale that has enabled Match to achieve adjusted EBITDA margins of 38%. It also enjoys a much higher customer lifetime value and lower customer acquisition costs than Spark. Match's subscriber mix has shifted towards younger users where word-of-mouth/viral type effects (e.g. tinder) are much more pronounced than Spark Networks' older target market. Word-of-mouth/viral growth can be essentially free and materially reduces overall customer acquisition costs. In addition, attracting a younger demographic benefits Match's lifetime value per subscriber as a college student to long-term partner/marriage status could take a decade or more which compares favorably with Spark's older demographic. This limitation is already apparent in Spark's business model as expanded on below.

Source: Company filings

The spreadsheet above splits Spark between its international and North America operations (note: these numbers are not pro forma for the merger). International represents mainly Affinitas which gives us a sense of what New Spark may realistically be able to achieve over the coming years. Looking at the international metrics gives the impression the business is nearly ex-growth. Average paying subscribers are growing modestly and monthly ARPU is falling as management seeks to extend customer lifetime values by offering discounts for longer subscription periods. Spark generally offers 1-, 3-, 6-, 12-, and 24-month subscriptions. Net revenues are flattish and contribution margins hover around the 40% level. Just maintaining steady-state seems to require significant direct marketing costs of around 60% of revenues.

Spark's growth is currently driven by its North America operations comprising the Affinitas brands EliteSingles (launched in North America in May 2015) and the new SilverSingles brand along with Old Spark's Jewish and Christian networks. ARPU is once again dropping as Spark tries to extend customer lifetime values. Contribution margins are approaching 40% which seem to be the steady-state level for Spark's business model at present. One could argue that New Spark is still a work in progress, a mixture of mature, growing and recently acquired businesses. But this is also a good description of its international operations. Unless management can materially increase the average customer lifetime value and reduce direct marketing costs, something their older demographic does not lend itself so naturally to (unlike apps like tinder), Spark is likely to stagnate in the 40% to 45% contribution margin range in my view.

VALUATION - Spark management's adjusted EBITDA target of 35% may be the bull case but my estimate of a steady-state closer to 20% forms the base case

Sources: Company filings and author's estimates

The spreadsheet above sets out the bull, base and bear valuation cases. The bull case is the average of Spark management's long term targets. As I explained above, I think this is overly optimistic but they are management's targets and have been achieved by the industry leader Match. My base case is a contribution margin of 42.5% due to benefits derived from increasing scale and refinement of its targeted marketing algorithms. This is slightly above what Affinitas has been able to achieve for its more mature international business which averages out at 41.3% as shown in the column titled "Affinitas' data points." I estimate in 2016, Affinitas achieved operating expense margins of 22.9% and therefore should be capable of reducing 2017PF operating expense margins of 29.9% to the long term target of 22.5%. Affinitas has proven to be an efficient cost cutter. After the Affinitas/Old Spark merger closed in November 2017, management moved quickly to terminate Old Spark executive employment agreements and Old Spark's Los Angeles office was closed in 1Q 2018 achieving 40% average cost per head reductions as key functions were relocated to Berlin.

The bear case is what Spark looked like at the time of its merger as shown under the heading "Spark 2017PF" in the spreadsheet above when adjusted EBITDA margins were 8.1%. 2017PF reflects Old Spark in full decline before Affinitas has had time to stabilize Old Spark or realize merger synergies (merger closed in Nov 2017). It also includes heavy investment in the EliteSingles and SilverSingles brands in North America. The bear case assumes Spark staggers along each year never really able to deliver on its promises pinning EBITDA down around the 8% level. Backstopping the downside is Affinitas management's proven expertise in targeted marketing, reducing costs and realizing acquisition synergies. In addition, New Spark has minimal debt with an asset light, cash generative business model giving it room to invest where necessary.

VALUATION - base case implies 109% upside vs. 32% downside for the bear case. Bull case would be a multi-bagger.

Source: Company filings and author estimates

The income statement forecasts above set out the base case scenario. 2017 financials are pro forma for the Affinitas/Old Spark merger. Management is guiding towards 2018E revenue of EUR108 million and 2019E revenue growth in the mid to high single digits. The model has revenue growth declining to a 3.5% steady-state by 2023E. This assumes no material acquisitions over this period with management focusing on margin improvement. This is a very conservative assumption but highlights how much upside potential there is with even modest assumptions. As described in the section above, I estimate the steady-state contribution margins expand to 42.5% of revenues and adjusted EBITDA can reach 20.0% by 2023E.

Source: Company filings and author estimates

The spreadsheet above sets out the key valuation assumptions in the box on the left side and bull, base and bear valuations in the right side box. I have assumed an exit EBITDA multiple of 15.0x for the bull case in line with Meet's current EBITDA multiple but well below Match's 23.7x. The base case multiple is 12.5x, a premium to Spark's current EBITDA multiple of 10.5x recognizing margin expansion. The bear case is slightly below Spark's current EBITDA multiple. Based on the above assumptions, the base case implies around 109% upside which compares favourably with the 32% downside bear case. If Spark comes close to achieving Match-like metrics then it will easily become a multi-bagger.

Catalyst

The main catalyst will be investors' growing recognition of New Spark management's proven ability to consistently grow revenues and margins

I think this opportunity will unfold over a 3- to 5-year investment horizon. Over the short-term, a rebranding of the listed entity company name would help remove some of the Old Spark stigma. More frequent engagement with the investor community would raise New Spark awareness. This already seems to be happening with roadshows with two investment banks, Cowens and Stifel, over summer 2018 and management presented at the B. Riley FBR Consumer and Media Conference on Oct 04, 2018. In my view, the main catalyst will come from continuing top line growth and steady adjusted EBITDA margin expansion as set out in the valuation section above. Affinitas management has a long track record of executing their established growth playbook of: (1) growing existing brands; (2) launching new brands; (3) geographic expansion; and (4) playing industry consolidator.

Risks

The main investment risks include:

The Affinitas playbook does not translate well in North America : To a large extent, this investment thesis hinges on the assumption that Affinitas management can not only revive Old Spark's Jewish and Christian franchises but they can also establish dominant brands (e.g. EliteSingles and SilverSingles) in North America. Early signs are positive with the 1H18 earnings release stating that they were seeing similar KPI patterns to what they observed in more mature European markets. It also reported ARPU improvements and stable revenue for Old Spark's key brands.

Spiralling direct marketing costs : Direct marketing is the largest cost component for Spark as its business model is characterised by high churn levels. When a subscriber finds a partner, ironically probably the point of highest customer satisfaction, they normally stop subscribing. In addition, the dating pool has to be constantly refreshed to avoid stagnation of partner candidates. Spark has very little control over the market cost of advertising and it constantly has to adapt to evolving marketing channels as its customer base migrates to mobile.

Lack of listed US corporate experience : Affinitas management's main experience is operating a private company. They also reside in Germany which requires additional effort to communicate with US investors (e.g. time zones, travel, language).

Auto-renewal payments : Its revenue model relies heavily on auto-renewal payment options which are increasingly scrutinized by regulatory bodies in the US and EU. Even small rule amendments, like a few additional steps to fill out credit card details online, can deter potential subscribers.

Technological innovation and low barriers to entry: Spark constantly needs to upgrade its user experience and keep up with the latest technological innovations. A classic example of an innovation that changed the online dating landscape is Match's tinder "hookup" app. The dating market is also at risk from large social networking giants like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) who have strong technological expertise and huge user bases.

Breach of data security and personal safety: As it retains very personal user information and communications, Spark is at risk from cyber-attacks and other unauthorized leaks that can lead to legal action and/or subscriber backlash. Safety is a big concern and the inappropriate actions of even one user can adversely affect perceptions of online dating.

Currency risks: Having substantial European and US operations expose Spark to EUR/USD exchange risk. For example, in 1H2018 currency headwinds reduced EliteSingles North America growth from 16% year-over-year to 4% on a EUR reported basis.

Conclusion

In Global Dating Insights (GDI) Power Book 2018 New Spark's CEO Jeronimo Folgueira emphasised Affinitas' key competitive advantage when he said, "the performance marketing approach which helped EliteSingles achieve prominence will again be implemented to revivify the American user base, and that analytical tools are at the heart of all the acquired brand strategies." New Spark's 1H18 earnings call was very upbeat with multiple indications that Affinitas data-centric focus is bearing fruit. Currency headwinds and heavy investment in the SilverSingles launch masked positive underlying trends. Despite this good news, Spark's share price continued its downward trajectory. This has created a strong investment opportunity with 100% base case upside versus an estimated potential downside of 30%. If Spark comes close to achieving management's long term targets, the return could be very large. Spark is led by an experienced Affinitas team, is set to benefit from increasing scale and has the potential to be a leading sector consolidator. Coupled with a very low valuation and limited downside risk this makes New Spark a compelling buy.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment advisor. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LOV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.