Winder Investment Pte Ltd has bought up hoards of shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in recent months. When investment firms or activists become interested in stocks that look cheap on the surface, we get interested. Winder being a firm which has accumulated well over 10% of the shares of IFF means it has to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission about their holdings. Insider buying invariably means that these experienced investors believe the stock is going to go up over the long term.

Shares which are bought by insiders is useful knowledge. First, consistent inside buying in companies which are selling at prices below their historic averages over time has resulted in these stocks outperforming the market. The same can be said for insider selling when stocks get too expensive compared to their intrinsic values.

So, what has attracted Winder Investment to this stock? On top of the keen valuation (which it still has), we believe the downside is protected to a large degree here because of the competitive advantages IFF has at its disposal. Furthermore, the long-term financials look rock-solid in terms of upward trends. Many long-term investment firms need to see positive trends in place before injecting capital. Let's discuss.

Cash and plant and equipment make up the most of the firm's assets. This is a good place to start and these are assets which have defined dollar amount values. However, the company's real value on its balance sheet is its intangible assets. The work and spend which has gone into these assets have resulted in flavor and fragrances which are very difficult to copy. International Flavors & Fragrances' book multiple is 2.76 at present. This number is well behind the firm's 5-year average of 5.9 as well as the industry average of 5.0. This most likely was the first calling card for Winder. The last time we had a similar low book multiple (like we have at present) was back in 2011 and early 2012. Interestingly enough, the technical chart at that time looks very familiar to what is playing out at present. Eventually, shares ripped back above their 50-day moving average. Winder will be looking for the same occurrence here shortly.

Large long-term investors like to invest in solid predictable companies. Companies which have solid competitive advantages (such as the switching costs alluded to in the first bullet point) seem to grow revenues and earnings and cash flows practically every year. These are definitely the trends we see in the financials over the past decade. Top-line sales have grown by 4.1% on average per year over the past decade whereas operating income has grown by 5%. The dividend payout also has almost tripled since 2008. Most importantly though, gross margins have remained above 43% which again shows the strength of this firm's intangible assets. Winder is looking for more of the same here which should move the share price if history is anything to go by.

Forward-looking expectations also look robust. The firm is expected to announce $6.36 in earnings per share in fiscal 2018 along with $3.98 billion in revenues. These numbers are 8% and 17% higher than what earnings and revenues came in the previous year. What looks to be depressing the share price here a tad is the earnings projection numbers for the following year. This seems a bit light considering the expected revenue growth which is coming down the track. Costs from the firm's recent acquisition will go up in the near term but we would be backing the firm's long-term track record here in finding synergies. As stated, the long-term financials (especially around the area of operating margins) look very strong. We wouldn't be surprised if these earnings projections end up being on the light side. Any improvement here again should be a nice tailwind for the share price.

To sum up, International Flavors & Fragrances looks to be giving a buy signal at present. Strong inside buying, an attractive valuation, and enviable intangibles definitely give this company an edge in this sector. We will make a decision on this one shortly.