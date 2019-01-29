Winder Investment Pte Ltd has bought up hoards of shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in recent months. When investment firms or activists become interested in stocks that look cheap on the surface, we get interested. Winder being a firm which has accumulated well over 10% of the shares of IFF means it has to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission about their holdings. Insider buying invariably means that these experienced investors believe the stock is going to go up over the long term.
Shares which are bought by insiders is useful knowledge. First, consistent inside buying in companies which are selling at prices below their historic averages over time has resulted in these stocks outperforming the market. The same can be said for insider selling when stocks get too expensive compared to their intrinsic values.
So, what has attracted Winder Investment to this stock? On top of the keen valuation (which it still has), we believe the downside is protected to a large degree here because of the competitive advantages IFF has at its disposal. Furthermore, the long-term financials look rock-solid in terms of upward trends. Many long-term investment firms need to see positive trends in place before injecting capital. Let's discuss.
To sum up, International Flavors & Fragrances looks to be giving a buy signal at present. Strong inside buying, an attractive valuation, and enviable intangibles definitely give this company an edge in this sector. We will make a decision on this one shortly.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IFF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
