Neil Howe: Recession = Bad News For Republicans In 2020

"The problem for the Republicans is they just got beaten pretty badly in an election…and it’s hard to imagine the economy doing any better," Howe says.

Hedgeye Demography analyst Neil Howe explains why he thinks the Republicans playing defense and Democrats on offense for the marathon campaign heading towards November 2020.

It's not too early to ask: Would a U.S. economic slowdown mean political hay for Democratic candidates in 2020?

As Hedgeye Demography analyst Neil Howe explains in the video below, he sees the Republicans playing defense and Democrats on offense for the marathon campaign heading towards November 2020.

And any sort of economic slowdown would only sharpen those positions.

"The problem for the Republicans is they just got beaten pretty badly in an election…and it's hard to imagine the economy doing any better than it's doing now as far as employment and industrial capacity," Howe explains. "If the yield curve inverts in the spring, that would be the maximally worst time for the Republican Party just given the expected average amount of time duration between the yield curve inverting and going into a recession. That would happen early in 2020.

Watch the entire video for Neil's full outlook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.