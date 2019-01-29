McCullough: Our Top 3 Longs Right Now

As we transition from Quad 4 to Quad 3, our top three long ideas ranked are Treasurys, REITs, and Gold.

In this new environment, according to our back-tests, REITs have historically outperformed.

Our Macro process suggests, over the next few quarters, the U.S. economy will shift from Quad 4 (i.e., growth and inflation slowing) to Quad 3 (growth slowing, and inflation accelerating).

We're bearish on the U.S. equity market as a whole here at Hedgeye. But that doesn't mean there aren't some things we like on the long side.

Several long ideas have been working well for our subscribers to kick off 2019. That includes REITs (VNQ). Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough explains in the video below:

"REITs is one of the few places that back tests bullishly in both Quad 4 and Quad 3," McCullough explains (referring to our economic outlook for the U.S. in the first half of 2019). We've already been a buyer of REITs since interest rates peaked and rolled over…now all we've got to do is buy them at the low end of the risk range.

Watch the video below on why our Top 3 current long ideas for Q1 2019 are Treasurys (TLT), REITs, and Gold (GLD).

