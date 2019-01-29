High Growth Countries By The CAPE

Summary

Long-term (10-year+) returns for the US stock market appear dim by two classic market-level value and growth measures: the CAPE and expected real GDP growth.

Thankfully, several other countries’ equity markets appear attractive by these same measures. Most are emerging markets.

China and Malaysia stand out as two countries possessing the rare combination of a low CAPE and high forecast real GDP growth in the coming years.

Other promising markets include Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Israel.