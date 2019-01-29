A Tech IPO Bubble?  The 'New Business Dynamic' And The 'New' Modern Corporation

This "New Business Dynamic" has evolved from one element of the success of the "new" Modern Corporation, but will that element be enough to bring success to the unicorns?

Worries have increased over a possible recession and/or excessive market volatility that might threaten the viability of potential Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) for investors to cash-out.

Over the past five years, the venture-capital industry has collected lots of money and has pushed to create a "massive growth in the number of venture-capital unicorns."

Rana Foroohar writes in the Financial Times about the possibility of another tech bubble, one that may be edging toward another bubble burst.

The issue raised by Ms. Foroohar is the “new business dynamic” that has taken over the world of tech startups and tech IPOs.

The emphasis is upon what is referred to as a “unicorn” startup.

In 2013, when the term “unicorn” was first used, a “unicorn” was an early stage company that was coming to market with a $1.0 billion valuation. These “unicorns” were unique because they were so scarce.

Mr. Foroohar writes, “Over the past five or so years, there’s been a massive growth in the number of venture-capital-backed unicorns.”

But right now there is concern about what might happen in 2019 because of the dark clouds looming over the new issue market.

Such companies as Uber, Lyft, Spotify and Dropbox are all planning to go to pubic sooner rather than later. This, Ms. Foroohar claims is “not only because of worries about a coming recession and volatile markets, but because (these companies) have grown so fate on private funding, it is unclear whether the market will be able to sustain their valuation.”

This is where the “new business dynamic’ comes into play. Ms. Foroohar writes “while technology has made starting a company cheaper, becoming a success in now more expensive.”

The reason? There is “an arms race to build the next “unicorn” start-up, one with a market capitalization of over $1.0 billion.” Or, like Uber with a value “pegged at $100.0 billion.”

Scale is the issue. Scale economies drive information technology so it is not surprising that venture capitalists try to capitalize on scale economies right from the start. Tech companies are generally built from “intangibles” like intellectual capital, and hence face different structures and different dynamic from “linear” industries.

Linear industries have a direct relationship between the producer and the customer, whereas companies built around intangibles thrive off of platforms that can grow to enormous size with marginal costs remaining at or near zero. The examples, obviously, are Apple, Google, and Amazon.

Venture capitalists have taken this model and pushed it into the IPO space where they have created the “new business dynamic.”

In such a world, “start-ups are each trying to ignite the winner-take-all dynamics through rapid expansion characterized by breakneck and almost invariably money-losing growth, often with no discernible path to profitability.”

“Compnanies such as Uber, Lyft, Spotify, and Dropbox can lose money hand over fist, and yet still continue to grow in valuation.”

And, as Ms. Foroohar argues, with low barriers to entry, more and more companies can get started, more and more money can flow into venture capital efforts, and valuations can be bid up, higher and higher.

Ms. Foroohar then issues a warning, “Massive debt financing of unprofitable firms to create monopolies might benefit some entrepreneurs and investors, but it distorts capital and labor markets and is anti-competitive.”

Note: not all tech companies have the business model to successfully achieve the scale previous winners have profitably attained. Success can be achieved through scale economies. Scale economies do not automatically mean that success will be achieved.

This, to me, is a stage that the information tech space must pass through.

The world has just been amazed at the dominance that the successful tech companies have achieved and there is no doubt about it scale has played a big factor in this success.

And, economists have captured this success in their articles and textbooks where the expansion connected with the successful firm’s achievement of a monopolistic or oligopolistic position came though an expansion at very low or zero marginal costs. This is the standard economic model of the “platform world” connected with products and services based upon “intangibles” like intellectual capital.

It is understandable that the scale factor, being so important to the successful tech company, would be incorporated in the attempt to build the “new stars” of the industry.

The concern here is that scale is being assumed to be one of the major factors accounting for success in this area, if not the primary one.

The problem with this is that the product being sold must be economically viable.

“Losing money hand over fist,” even though the company continues to grow is not a sustainable model. At some time, the organization must establish that it can generate more revenues than expenses. Furthermore, early stage companies do not necessarily reach a scale where marginal costs drop to zero or to near zero. Again, this latter fact may a part of understanding the particular economic model that a particular product is associated with.

One organization I formerly advised broke all growth records in its industry for early stage performance, but never was able to cover expenses. The leadership of the organization worked under the assumption that it would grow out of this problem and revenues would magically exceed expenses at some time in the near future.

Eventually, I had to step in and created a new approach, one that kept expenses in line with revenues. The organization became sustainable and continued to grow. However, new management eventually had to be brought in as growth required new skills in the leadership.

But, getting back to the question raised by Ms. Foroohar, is another tech bubble about to burst?

She concludes her article, “This year, (the unicorns) financial reality, as well as the sustainability of the current funding model, will be subject to some much-needed testing.”

In other words, the “new business dynamic” has created a disequilibrium situation in the market for tech IPOs. Disequilibrium situations must always be worked out in some way. Let’s hope that it is not too early for some discipline to be exhibited in this market so that Ms. Foroohar’s bubble burst does not become a reality.

