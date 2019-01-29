Understanding Caterpillar, The Cycle, And Why It Fell

Introduction

There are lots of theories and investing approaches that are shared on Seeking Alpha and other media sources. However, it's rare that these theories and strategies are consistently followed-up on. Occasionally we get a gem, like Mike Nadel's DGI 50 series, but usually, the predictions of pundits and writers tend to disappear if they don't work out as expected. This time last year, Caterpillar (CAT) was the first stock I wrote about in my "How far could they fall?" series, with my January 15th, 2018 article "How Far Could Caterpillar Fall?". Since the article was the first in what became a series of about 30 articles in 2018, it wasn't as polished as later articles would be, but the core of the message was clear. I wanted to warn investors about the potential downside of Caterpillar stock and offer an alternative investment I thought would fair better over the medium-term of 3-5 years. The alternative I suggested Caterpillar investors rotate into was Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV). Each month, I followed up this Caterpillar/SPLV idea, along with 27 other stocks in the 'How far could they fall series?', no matter how they were performing (good or bad) against their suggested alternatives (and all those monthly tracking articles are still available for public reading via my profile page).

Here is how the two investments have performed since my original article last year:

As we can see, SPLV dramatically outperformed CAT over this time period. Now I would like to explain my rotational strategy in more detail and update my thoughts on it, then I'll go over what I think are good buy prices for potential investors who are in cash or some other defensive investment, who like CAT's long-term prospects, but who are looking for a good price that has an above average chance of actually occurring, and also includes a margin of safety. And finally, I'll review the options available for those who like CAT's business prospects, but want to know the cyclical risk/reward going forward, so they can decide what to do if they are still holding CAT shares.

Long-Only Rotational Strategy Explained

Since my investing approach is very unique, I like to explain some of my assumptions and goals when it comes to why I analyze things the way I do. First, I assume that there are usually more quality businesses in the marketplace than there are great stock prices (especially if the business is decades old). This leads me to start with the assumption that if a company has had stock publicly traded for 25 years or more, then it's probably a pretty good business unless I can identify something specifically wrong with it. So, when I write about Caterpillar, I assume most people who read the article are CAT shareholders who like the long-term prospects of the company. (Eventually, if the price falls to the point where I think there is a margin of safety near cyclical lows, I do a closer examination of the actual business itself, but I save that until the price gets close to where I would like it. If I find something about the business I don't like at that point, then I might hold off buying it, even if the price is good.)

But just because the very long-term prospects of a company are good does not mean that the stock is trading at a good price and that it cannot suffer big drawdowns. So, for most of the articles in my "How far could they fall?" series, I focused on stocks that had a long history of big drawdowns and recoveries, and I set out to warn current investors what sort of potential drawdown they might suffer, and I explained that I had developed a long-only strategy where they could not only avoid a big portion of that drawdown but actually gain free shares in the target company's stock while doing so. (Because remember, I assume there is nothing wrong with the company. The company is good, but the stock price was simply too high given where we were in the business cycle.)

In order for this strategy to work, one needs to: 1) identify a quality company, 2) understand when it is overvalued, 3) get somewhat close at identifying the late stages of the business cycle, 4) correctly identify a more defensive alternative, 5) have the guts to rotate back into the stock when it looks like the world is ending near the bottom of the cycle, and 6) wait for the stock to rebound.

By doing this, one can increase the number of shares they previously owned, for free. For example, hypothetically, let's say we have determined CAT is a quality company with good long-term prospects, it trades at $100 per share, and we own 1 share. We determine, however, that we are late in the business cycle and that the risk/reward of the stock over the short-to-medium-term isn't very good, so we rotate into an ETF that is more defensive in nature that is also trading at $100 per share, and now own 1 share of the ETF instead. Then, over the course of the next year, CAT stock drops -50% down to $50 per share, while the defensive ETF stays at $100 per share. Now, at this point, we can rotate back into CAT, and instead of owning 1 share, we now own 2 shares worth $100. Since CAT is a quality company, over the next few years its stock price recovers its old price of $100 per share, but we now own 2 shares instead of 1, so we have $200 and we gained +100% compared to if we would have held CAT throughout the entire time period.

This is a purposely simplified example. Obviously, there are lots of permutations that the two investments can take, but what I try to do is get the odds on my side as much as I can and maximize share gains as much as I can.

Usually, this is the point in the article where I get pushback about how this is "market-timing" and nobody can time the market. But in 2018 alone, out of 27 stocks I wrote "How far could they fall?" articles on and tracked each month, my strategy has already allowed investors to successfully gain free shares in 14 of them, all documented in public articles on SA. Here is the list of completed rotations and the percentage of shares that would have been gained:

These gains were all made in less than 12 months and are all documented via articles on SA. If one rotated out of CAT and into SPLV back in January 2018 when my original article was published, then they can now rotate out of SPLV and back into CAT, and they would be able to gain ~37% more CAT shares for free. The estimate in my original article was ~40%, and I think a more aggressive investor could wait for an ~50% share gain, but since I'm not going to write a new article just to share when those potential share gains occur, I'm simply going to mark this down as a completed rotational idea with an ~37% share gain, and add CAT to the list of successful rotational trades, bring the list of rotational winners up to 15 out of 27. (The rest, I'm still tracking each month.)

Next, let's examine what sort price I would be looking to buy CAT if I was waiting in a cash position and wanted a price with a good margin of safety that had an above average chance of occurring within the next couple of years.

Historical Cyclicality & Strategic Entry Points for CAT

About six months after my original January 2018 warning article, Caterpillar stock had dropped about -20%, and I wrote a follow-up article where I explained that it was not the time to buy CAT yet, and that even though the stock would likely bounce around +10% or more, that would be a time for investors who failed to get out the first time around a second chance to get out at a reasonably high price. Here was my conclusion from that article:

Caterpillar, much like Cummins, will probably experience a bounce at some point over the next 12 months. I don't expect that bounce to be huge, though, and if I were a Caterpillar shareholder I would be a seller into the potential rally. Even after dropping 20% from its highs, Caterpillar could experience much deeper losses during a bear market, and I would wait to buy the stock until it reaches roughly $87 per share during the depths of the next downturn.

From the publication date of that article on July 11th, 2018, we ended up getting about a 15% bounce, as expected, before the stock sold off further:

So, how was I able to put in place a reasonable strategy for CAT and the other 14 stocks that had deep dives in 2018? The simple answer is that I study historical cycles closely, especially for individual cyclical stocks like Caterpillar. Here is a condensed table of the information I shared in my original CAT article. It includes the approximate year of CAT's historic downturns, how long it took the stock to bottom, how long it took to fully recover, and how deep the price fell:

~Year ~Time Until Bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1973 12 months 2 years 48% 1981 14 months 6 years 60% 1987 6 months 5 years 48% 1999 17 months 5 years 53% 2007 18 months 4 years 74% 2014* 16 months 3 years 50%

*2014 was not a full recovery to the 2012 highs, but it was very close.

This information should have been enough of a warning to CAT shareholders of what the potential downside could be in a recession scenario.

In my follow-up article, I shared that I thought an initial entry point of $87 was reasonable for CAT, and I believe that was based on a -48% drawdown assumption from its high price of about $170 per share. I didn't do any backtesting of that entry point in my previous article, though, so let me do that now. I use a two entry point system for deep cyclical stocks like Caterpillar, one entry point that roughly assumes a bear market, and one that assumes a serious recession. I'll be more generous with my first entry point than my previous article and assume we'll buy after a -45% drawdown from CAT's peak price, which would put us around $94 instead of $87. That would have safely gotten us into every one of CAT's major drawdowns. And for the second entry point, I'm going to aim to buy after a -60% drawdown. That would have gotten us into 2 out of the 6 major drawdowns.

The table below shows the results one would have had if they invested after a -45% decline in price during CAT's previous downturns. The returns in the table do not include dividends. I annualized the returns and then compared them to the S&P 500 if bought and sold on the same dates, annualized. The goal is to see if historically buying after a -45% decline would be an alpha-producing strategy, so the last column is the alpha produced by the investment annualized relative to the S&P 500. All the percentages should be treated as estimates and are based on the approximate months held. If one buys after an ~45% decline and sells after the stock makes a full recovery, it produces an ~80% simple return, so that is the simple return for each of the investments in the table below.

Year the Decline Began Purchase Date Sell Date Months Held Annualized Gains S&P 500 Annualized Gains Alpha to the S&P 500 Annualized 1973 9/30/74 10/21/75 13 73.85% 39.25% 34.60% 1982 5/19/82 9/24/87 64 15.00% 33.43% -18.43% 1987 10/9/90 5/27/93 31 30.97% 18.69% 12.28% 1999 2/11/00 7/18/03 41 23.41% -8.31% 31.72% 2007 10/8/08 12/1/10 26 36.92% 10.36% 26.56% 2014 1/13/16 7/25/17 18 53.33% 20.70% 32.63%

Alright, historically, investing after a -45% drawdown would have produced alpha in every downturn except the one that started in 1982. In addition to trailing the wider market, CAT also took a little over my five-year target to recover its old highs during that downturn as well. During two of these downturns CAT fell -60% or more, now let's add a second equally weighted investment during the 1982 and 2007 downturns, and see how that would have affected our overall investment. The table below contains an extra column that shows the combined, time-weighted alpha taking both investments together. If one invests after a -60% drawdown, and sells after the stock regains its old high, it will produce a 150% simple return. So that is the simple return of both investments in the table.

Year the Decline Began Purchase Date Sell Date Months Held Annualized Gains S&P 500 Annualized Gains Alpha to the S&P 500 Annualized Combined Time-weighted Alpha to the S&P 500 1982 12/14/84 9/24/87 33 54.55% 35.10% 19.45% -5.54% 2007 10/24/08 12/01/10 26 69.23% 17.34% 51.89% 39.23%

Making a second investment would have improved performance during both downturns, but it still wouldn't have beat the market during the 1982 decline when combined with the first investment. The stock would have produced a reasonable return though, so I don't think underperforming during one out of six downturns would be enough to keep me from investing in Caterpillar. It might be useful to go back and see what sort of dynamics were at work during that decline and if there is any chance they could repeat. (One obvious one is we were still in the middle of the Cold War and globalization in its modern form had yet to really start, and I'm sure there are probably some other major differences, but there are likely repeatable conditions as well, like, perhaps, interest rates spiking.)

Overall those seem like reasonable entry points, and I think the first one at about $94 has a better than average chance of hitting within the next couple of years.

Cyclical Risk/Reward Analysis

The last two sections were aimed at investors who may have rotated out of CAT and into SPLV after my first article, or investors who are currently waiting in cash looking for a good price with a margin of safety that has an above-average chance of happening. This section will be aimed more at current CAT shareholders who are trying to decide what to do with their shares.

The goal of the risk/reward analysis is to try to compare CAT's potential for price appreciation over the medium term (2-3 years) with its potential if it were to have a down-cycle directly after that. My goal is to find the most optimistic, yet realistic, forecasts and compare them with the historically pessimistic, yet realistic, drawdown ranges. I have chosen to use the F.A.S.T. Graphs forecasting calculator in order to produce a consistent methodology and one that is independent of my own psychological biases. This won't include any analyst adjustments that were made directly after CAT's earnings this Monday.

Okay, the way this forecast works is it takes analysts' forecasts and projects them out two years into the future. I have attached a 24.7 P/E ratio in order to make the projection as generous as possible. If CAT achieves the earnings growth and P/E in the projection, then two years from now it will gain $217.32 including dividends. Add that to Monday's close of $124.37 and we get $341.69. Now, let's assume we get all that great performance over the next two years, what if we then have a recession? In that scenario, I think it's fair to assume that CAT could lose anywhere from 50-60% of its value based on history. That would put the price around $136-$170, 3-4 years from now.

Usually, when I do this analysis at the top of the cycle we'll often see these numbers come in below the current selling price. Right now they are a little above, so, Caterpillar is a little closer to fair value now than it was last January. If we baked in 8% price growth for three years (in order to mimic the long-term market average) we'd get a price around $156 per share, right in the middle of our range. So, I would say that if we are being optimistic we could say Caterpillar is trading near medium-term fair value. But that is being very optimistic. I honestly don't think we are going to see CAT trading at a 24 multiple within the next two years while the price is rising, and a recession could basically start at any time. But, if one is optimistic, they could make a case for long-term fair value here.

If CAT already put in a top, then we are probably looking at -50% downside in a mild recession scenario. That would be a price of $85, give or take, within the next couple of years. So, we're at about $125, and over the next three years, if we have put in a top, we likely go to ~$85 first, where we can buy with a margin of safety relative to that ~$156 medium-term fair value estimate. I would say there is more risk to the downside over the short-to-medium-term from today's prices unless one thinks we will not have a recession or serious slowdown within the next three years. There certainly isn't any margin of safety at today's prices.

Conclusion

I've tried to address three different potential audiences in this article and share pretty much all the historical research risk/reward analysis I've done on Caterpillar so far. For those who rotated out last January, it's okay to rotate back in here with a ~37% free share gain, but you can probably easily get 40-50% free share gain if you want to go for it. (I am going to consider the trade done for my own tracking purposes, though.) For investors in cash waiting to buy CAT with a margin of safety, I would aim for about a $94 entry point on my first position (1% portfolio size). And for investors still holding CAT, I shared my numbers, and I think there is still more risk to the downside, but it's a lot less than last January. You can judge for yourself based on the numbers.

If CAT hits that $94 mark, I'll run it through my final set of impairment tests that look more closely at the business and anything that I think might prevent the stock from recovering, and I'll write a new article about that should the price fall that far.

