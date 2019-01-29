Bank Of America Is Back

Bank of America (BAC) is a leading bank in the U.S banking system. With assets of more than $2.3 trillion, loans of more than $950 billion and deposits just shy of $1.4 trillion, BAC represents a true banking behemoth.

Despite significant improvements in important financial metrics such as net earnings growth, return on equity and efficiency ratios, BAC still trades at a discount to U.S peers. At the same time, the bank has been growing earnings at a double digit pace, treating its shareholders exceptionally well, and growing its book value gradually and responsibly.

Improving Metrics

Bank of America has recently released wonderful numbers for the fourth quarter of 2018. In the past quarter of 2018, BAC generated net revenues in the amount of $22.7 billion, up 11 percent compared to the same quarter last year. But the bank scored high on where it counts, the bottom line. Earnings were $0.7 per share, up 250 percent compared to the same quarter last year, driven by revenue growth, efficiency gains and fewer shares outstanding.

BAC has done a wonderful job in cutting costs, which translated into much better efficiency ratios. In the past quarter, the bank recorded an adjusted efficiency ratio (rate of expenses from revenues) of 58.5 percent, compared to an efficiency ratio of 62.7 percent in the same quarter last year. Many investors many not remember this, but the bank's efficiency ratio back in 2014 was a staggeringly high 88.25 percent. So much has been done on that front, thanks to "New BAC" efficiency plan. Today BAC is one of the most efficient banks in the U.S banking system in terms of efficiency ratios. For comparison, even Wells Fargo (WFC), which has been implementing a very aggressive cost cutting plan, is only down to 63.5 percent, roughly 500 basis points behind BAC.

BAC is becoming smaller in physical terms but not in the scale of business. The bank has closed 136 branches across the U.S in the past quarter alone, while at the same time has increased the number of its mobile users by 9 percent. And it shows in the numbers. The bank has recorded an impressive return on equity of 11 percent compared to 7.9 percent back in December 2017. That's a significant improvement. To get some perspective, Wells Fargo has been able to record an impressive return on equity of 12.89 percent in the past quarter, much higher than that of BAC's, but the rate of improvement has been much lower. Wells Fargo has been able to improve from an ROE of 12.4 percent back in December 2017 to the current ROE of 12.89 percent, while BAC has reached its current ROE of 11 percent from a significant jump from previous lowly 7.9 percent at the end of 2017.

A Capital Return Story

The investment theme in BAC is not only about revenue growth, but also about consistent growth in capital distribution to its shareholders. For example, in 2018 the bank has returned a total of $25.6 billion to its shareholders through share repurchase and dividend payments. For comparison, that's only slightly less than the $25.8 billion that Wells Fargo has returned to its own shareholders in 2018.

What The Market Is Missing

It is really hard not to love BAC. A growing loan book, improved efficiency and double digit growth in earnings. Yet, investors do seem to have their reservations about this amazing bank. The main concern evolves around the bank historic involvement in the financial crisis, that many fail to forget.

You see, BAC has previously admitted to allegations that it had knowingly sold toxic mortgages to investors in the course of the financial crisis. In issuing bad subprime loans, the bank helped fuel a housing bubble that would ultimately burst in late 2007. In fact, as a result of this fiasco, the bank has agreed to pay a total of $16.6 billion in August 2014 - the largest fine for a bank in the history of the U.S banking system. Since that time, valuation for BAC has lagged that of peers, both in good and bad times alike. But so many things have changed since then. BAC has successfully "cleaned" its balance sheet from bad debts, has improved its efficiency ratios, and is much more diversified in terms of revenue streams than it previously has been.

Valuation Is A "BUY"

Due to the sharp decline in the shares of U.S banks during the fourth quarter of 2018, BAC is currently trading close to its valuation of two years ago.

You can easily watch the gradual rise in revenues and earnings over the past five years (white and blue lines, respectively) versus the recent sharp decline in valuation – both in terms of book value ratio (green line) and in terms of price to earnings multiple (brown line). I believe that this represents a very attractive entry point to a high quality earnings compounder.

Risks

There are two main risks in this investment – a business risk and a macro risk. The business risk will materialize if BAC is unable to pursue its "New BAC" efficiency plan. The second risk will materialize if The U.S experiences a slowdown, which is likely to significantly increase the rate of its nonperforming loans.

My Bottom Line

BAC has been, and still is, a high quality compounder in the U.S banking system. The bank has been successful in growing its loan book, increasing its return on equity and treating its shareholders especially well. Current valuation presents a good entry point for years of compounding ahead.

