REITs: Consider This As You Load Up

However, a different look at one of the charts shows that REITs are currently selling for record valuation multiples to book assets, suggesting caution in selecting REITs to buy.

Two charts were included in this article, supporting the thesis of the article as well as highlighting the reduced use of leverage currently by the REIT universe.

In a recent, excellent article (found here), Mr. Jussi Askola offered his view about why now is the time to "load" up on REITs. It was an excellent article making very good points. Yes, conceptually, this author agrees that outperformance can follow underperformance; that is, one can look for regression to the mean over a sufficiently long period. A good measure of this would be the performance of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ).

I also agree strongly that a less levered REIT universe should create more stable, lower risk valuations across the sector, all other things being equal. However, right now, all other things may not be as equal as one might think.

There were two charts included in his article that also offered a warning that I do not believe received the cautionary attention that they deserved. The first is offered here:

This does not look to me to be underperformance. If we can agree that outperformance follows underperformance, we may also agree that trees do not grow to the sky. This is not the critical point, but leads to it, which is posed by the second chart that jumped off the page, at least to me:

Leverage appears to have gone down with this chart. Should this not imply less risk? Yes, there is incrementally less leverage than in 2007, comparing debt to book. However, there is another way to look at this chart.

Let's do a bit of arithmetic:

(Debt/Book Assets)/(Debt/Market Assets) =

(1/Book Assets)/(1/Market Assets) =

Market Assets/Book Assets

So now let's look at the chart again, looking specifically at the relative positioning of the two lines, shown to represent Market Valuations versus Book Assets. In other words, we can evaluate the degree to which there is a large or small multiple of what market participants are paying to the nominal, transaction value of what is owned (and reflecting age through depreciation) by looking at the distance between these two lines.

What one sees, if one looks at the respective positions of the lines, is that valuations across the entire REIT sector have increased to record levels (by looking at the distance between the lines). If you squint and use your imagination (or measure it with a ruler), you will see that the latest relative positioning of these two lines is at its widest point on the chart. In addition, it is at or near the peak level last reached in 2007, hardly a propitious time for real estate investing.

So Mr. Askola makes an important point that more intelligent use of leverage is being employed which is important to me and should be important to real estate investors.

What is not highlighted is the "sky high" valuations being reached across the real estate sector, selling at record (may or may not be peak, and can go even higher, but higher than recent history back to 2000) valuations, which should set off cautionary alarms for value-oriented investors. For his article, focused on value-oriented names, this point may have been less relevant to the author, but it is a point which this author believes to be quite timely, given current REIT market valuations.

It is also instructive for what can happen (not necessarily will, but can) if you look at the abrupt inversion of the curve, leading to a compression of that multiple, going ultimately to a large, inverted multiple. Since real estate investors typically do not deal with the volatility of cyclical companies or other "growthy" names, this can be particularly painful for REIT investors typically seeking lower volatility.

Does this mean that we will see another crash? Am I prophesying disaster? I took "Prophecy" in the 4th grade and got a "D", so I have no idea what will happen. However, we can know what could happen and what typically happens.

That is, we do know that, even as outperformance follows underperformance, that underperformance follows high valuations. This chart makes the point that I have been trying to make with commentary on the valuation of Simon Property Group (SPG) anecdotally. The chart above makes a compelling argument that real estate investors should proceed cautiously, buying REITs carefully; at a minimum, they should be aware that the valuations of the REITs may well reset back to something more normal (that is, another regression to the mean).

This article is not to prophesy disaster necessarily or a replay of 2008-type losses, just to point out that underperformance follows extraordinarily high valuations and that caution is in order as one "loads up on REITs". There does not need to be a crash for such a reset to be nonetheless painful for REIT investors (e.g., years of underperformance or declining values to accomplish a reset).

"Sip, don't gulp" would be in order here, based upon this view.

Disclaimer: No guarantees or representations are made. The Owl is not a registered investment adviser and does not provide specific investment advice. The information is for informational purposes only. You should always consult an investment adviser.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.