Citigroup (NYSE:C) is a good bank with a unique business profile among large U.S. banks and its sizable capital returns plans are the most interesting factor of its investment case. Despite this, its current valuation seems to be fair and investors should wait for a pullback.

Business Profile

Citigroup is one of the largest banks in the U.S., being a global diversified financial services company. It has a market capitalization of about $151 billion and trades on the New York Stock Exchange.

Citigroup’s core business is currently distributed mainly among two units, namely Institutional Clients Group (which generated close to 51% of revenues in 2018) and the Global Consumer Banking (46% of revenue). The remaining comes from Corporate/Other and its weight on the bank’s revenue is quite low.

Geographically, Citigroup has a good diversification, being the bank with higher exposure to foreign operations among U.S. large banks, due to its sizable presence in Latin America, Asia and Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

This means that Citigroup’s business profile can be considered more risky than some of its closest competitors, such as Wells Fargo (WFC) that operates almost exclusively in the U.S., by operating in regions with higher political risk and by being more exposed to currency movements.

Indeed, Citigroup’s total assets amounted to more than $1.9 trillion at the end of 2018, of which some $840 million (or 43% of the total) were based abroad.

By revenue, the bank generated about $37.3 billion in foreign markets during the last year, representing 51% of its total revenue. This is a much higher weight than JP Morgan’s (JPM) revenue generated abroad at about 24% of total revenue and Bank of America (BAC) that generates some 13% of revenue internationally.

While the U.S. banking industry is mature and growth prospects are more or less in-line with GDP growth over the long-term, Citigroup should benefit from lower banking penetration in emerging markets and a rising middle class, which gives it good long-term growth prospects in foreign markets.

Strategy

Citigroup has a global presence and has operations across a large number of countries, but its strategy since the global financial crisis has been focused on downsizing and streamlining its operations.

This strategy has delivered good results with the bank being currently much more efficient and profitable than a few years ago. Its restructuring phase was completed a couple of years ago and since then Citigroup’s strategy shifted to growth and improving returns.

The bank has leading positions across several banking products and its growth is focused in two core franchises, namely consumer and institutional banking.

Like most of its peers, Citigroup is investing in digitalization to improve the customer experience, namely in its consumer banking business, as a driver of customer engagement and potentially cross-selling of a larger number of products.

Given that Citigroup has an integrated business model, which means that it offers a wide range of services within the financial industry, and a unique geographical presence due to its global reach it can be a ‘one stop shop’ for the financial needs of its customers, a position that is difficult to replicate by its competitors and can represent a long-term competitive advantage for Citigroup.

Regarding its financial targets for the next few years, its main targets are for annualized revenue growth of around 3% per year, an efficiency ratio in the low 50%, annualized net income growth between 5-10% and earnings per share (EPS) growth of 15-20%. Its profitability, measured by the return on tangible equity (RoTE), is targeted to be around 11%.

Taking into account the bank’s financial performance over recent years, these targets seem to be achievable even considering a potential slowdown of global economic growth.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, Citigroup has reported improved results over the past few years supported by a strong U.S. economy, lower taxes and resilient emerging markets. Despite this, the bank is still closing the profitability gap with its closest peers, being this factor the main reason why its shares trade at a discount to other large U.S. banks.

During the past year, Citigroup has maintained a positive operating momentum, even though its organic growth wasn’t impressive. Indeed, its 2018 revenues amounted to $72.8 billion, up by only 1% compared to the previous year, despite the rate hikes in the U.S. over the past few quarters.

Citigroup was able to increase net interest income (NII, the revenues directly exposed to interest rates, by some 3% in the year. This is very important to revenue growth, given that NII represents some 64% of total revenue, but NII growth was largely offset by lower commissions and fees (-7% year-on-year) and trading gains (-46% yoy).

However, on the other hand its net interest margin decreased to 2.72% in 2018, a decrease of 4 basis points (bps) in the year. This clearly show that being long banks due to higher interest rates make sense to some extent (NII growth), but there are other factors impacting the banks’ top-line growth and investors should consider the overall picture.

Also, investors should also take into account that rates hikes only lead to modest margin increases because the banking business is ‘spread-based’, which means that both asset and liabilities yields increase with increasing rates.

By segment, Citigroup’s consumer banking unit posted revenue growth of 3% in the last year, while its institutional clients group reported an increase of 1%. This last business is much more sensitive to capital markets volatility and the 4Q 2018 was especially bad for fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) revenues, dropping by 21% year-on-year.

Within its markets and securities services’ unit, Citigroup is heavily exposed to FICC revenues given that in 2018 FICC revenues represented 68% of its markets segment. This makes Citigroup more exposed to FICC than other large U.S. banks, not boding well for its markets’ revenue growth in the near future considering the recent market volatility.

On the cost side, the bank remained on its path of improving efficiency, driven mainly by lower operating costs. Citigroup has done a very good job on cost reductions, which is reflected in the reduction of about $2.4 billion of annual operating expenses over the four years. In 2018, its cost base was further reduced by 1% to $41.8 billion, leading to an efficiency ratio of 57.4%.

This ratio is among the best for U.S. large banks together with JP Morgan, which also has an efficiency ratio below 58%, and much better than the Citigroup’s ratio of about 63% in 2015. This improved efficiency was obtained with relatively stable revenues during this period, a very good achievement for the bank. Despite this good track record, further cost savings may be hard to achieve due to the bank’s already superior efficiency and therefore I don’t expect efficiency gains to be a significant driver of earnings growth in the coming years.

Regarding asset quality, Citigroup’s provisions for credit losses increased by 2% in 2018 to $7.57 billion, but its net charge-offs ratio remained stable at 1.04% due to higher loan volumes. Considering that Citigroup has significant exposure to credit cards and to emerging markets, this increase in provisions doesn’t seem to be worrisome and the fears of a global economic slowdown haven’t taken yet much impact on the bank’s credit quality.

However, investors should be aware that Citigroup is more exposed to an economic downturn than Wells Fargo or Bank of America due to its business profile more exposed to consumer lending and investment banking. Having said that, so far the bank’s credit metric h as remained relatively stable (net charge offs were about 1-1.1% over the past five years) and credit losses are expected to gradually increase in the coming years without compromising earnings growth significantly.

The combination of modest revenue growth, higher provisions for credit losses and a slight decrease in costs resulted pre-tax earnings growth of only 3% in 2018, to $23.4 billion. This underlying growth is not impressive and shows that Citigroup’s fundamentals have improved modestly, which is not surprising for a large bank like Citigroup.

Despite this, its bottom-line increased by 14% due to lower tax expenses and its EPS was boosted by 25%, a one-off event that is not replicable in the next years. This means that double-digit earnings growth achieved by banks in the past year will not happen again in 2019, possibly being a reason for weak share price performance for banks during the past few months despite strong earnings growth.

A more sustainable impact of the tax reform was a boost to the bank’s profitability level, measured by the return on equity ratio (ROE). Given that the tax expense was lower in 2018 and is expected to remain at that level in the future, Citigroup’s ROE of 9.4% in 2018 was the highest level since the global financial crisis and is a sustainable level over the medium-term. However, this is the lowest ROE among the large U.S. banks, even though Citigroup’s risk profile is higher due to its operations in emerging markets.

Going forward, Citigroup’s earnings should continue to grow if economic conditions remain relatively stable, but investors should be aware that the bank is much more sensitive to global growth risks because it earns a higher share of revenue and profit internationally than other large U.S. banks.

Despite growing risks of a global economic slowdown, according to analysts’ estimates, Citigroup should be able to grow earnings modestly over the next three years. Its profitability (ROE) is expected to increase to about 10% in 2020, remaining as the U.S. large bank with the lowest profitability level.

Capital Ratios & Returns

Regarding its capitalization, Citigroup has a comfortable position like its closest peers, a factor that has enabled the bank to return significant capital to shareholders over the past few years, both through dividends and share buybacks.

At the end of 2018, Citigroup had a good capitalization measured both by its core equity tier 1 [CET1] ratio of 11.9% and its supplementary leverage ratio of 6.4%. The bank’s own target for the CET1 ratio is 11.5%, which means that Citigroup has an excess capital position and can therefore distribute most of its annual earnings to shareholders.

This has been the case in recent years, with the bank’s total capital returns (dividend payments plus share buybacks) target being 100% in calendar 2018-19 and has a target of $60 billion capital return for the 2017-19 CCAR cycles.

For the year ending in 2Q 2019, Citigroup plans to pay out $22 billion (which means a payout much higher than 100% of annual earnings) and reach an 11.5% CET1 target by the end of 2019. This annual distribution is about 14% of its current market value, being one of the most positive factors of Citigroup’s investment case.

However, investors should note that its dividend is quite small given that the dividend payout ratio is only around 25% of its annual earnings. The bank’s dividend yield is less than 3%, which means the vast majority of capital returns are in the form of share repurchases.

This is not expected to change much in the next few years, as Citigroup should continue to return capital mostly through share repurchases, while dividend growth should also reach annual double-digit growth rates during the next three years justified by earnings growth rather than a much higher dividend payout ratio.

Conclusion

Citigroup is a good bank and its unique geographical diversification among large U.S. banks make it an interesting long-term growth play. Moreover, its sizable capital return policy should theoretically lead to a higher share price over the next few months.

Despite this, its profitability remains below-average compared to its closest peers and is still below the cost of equity. This means that a discounted valuation to book value is warranted. Indeed, Citigroup is currently trading at about 0.82x book value, at significant discount to its peer group, which trade on average at around 1.30x book value.

At first glance, this valuation discount could lead investors to consider that Citigroup is undervalued right now, but using a variation of the Gordon Growth Model, I estimate a justifiable book value multiple of about 0.8x book value considering a sustainable ROE of about 10%.

Note that according to analysts’ estimates, Citigroup’s ROE should be around this level, both in 2019 and 2020, thus considering the bank’s current profitability level, Citigroup’s shares are currently fairly valued and investors should wait for a pullback to enter into a position or buy some more. A discount of at least 10% to fair value could make Citigroup shares more interesting for investors.