Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call January 29, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin O'Connor - President and CEO

John McCaffery - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Kitsis - Sandler O'Neill

Collyn Gilbert - KBW

Kevin O'Connor, President and CEO of Bridge Bancorp.

Kevin O'Connor

Thank you. Good morning and welcome. Again, thank you for joining and tuning into our new conference call. I see by the number of analysts on here, this is probably your, I know a dozen, so your 20th call. So, we’ll try to make it at least interesting. I want to thank you again for tuning in.

The goal today will basically, I’ll talk to you personally, provide an overview of our business, the context behind the performance and some insight and discussion on strategies. I'm going to be joined by our CFO, John McCaffery. And between us, hopefully, we can answer some of your questions, regarding results and some of the general market conditions.

As I will say, each year provides challenges and opportunities. We believe our results for the year and solely for the fourth quarter reflect our ability to recognize these opportunities, anticipate the challenges and maintain our course to deliver results, as we've done over the last dozen years. We do this because the underlying strength of our franchise and our commitment to achieving a community banking model. We focus on seeking and building commercial relationships.

These provide invaluable core funding, profitable lending opportunities and as importantly access to significant numbers of successful business owners and entrepreneurs. It's really about the partnerships we develop. We know these relationships along with a strong network of advisors and influencers like accountants and insurance people and attorneys, allows us to leverage our current success into new opportunities. Bridge has also demonstrated a strong credit discipline and adherence to maintaining control of core expenses, allowing us to create operating leverage. This is translated to strong financial returns and a continued expansion of our franchise.

I'm going to leave it to John to discuss in detail some of the financial items, however, I want to highlight some of the full year and fourth quarter trends and results. The full year, exclusive of our second quarter portfolio restructuring and the previous disclosed fraud loss, showed BNB achieving net income of almost $53 million or $2.66 per share and in the fourth quarter, almost $14 million and $0.70 of EPS. During the year, we continued a decade long trend of strong deposit growth and as importantly, a maintenance of above peer DDA mix.

Deposits grew almost $500 million this year, a 17% annual increase and DDA still represents 37% of the total. Loan growth remained a little bit more modest at 7%, as important to the year, market pricing for certain asset types was challenging and it did make sense for us to continue to add assets where we felt there was no incremental returns. However during the fourth quarter, we saw increased velocity with annualized double digit increases in both loans and deposits. I can’t always feel [ph] the numbers need to be personalized, as for us, we think about each of these loans and deposits as individual customers making a decision to bank with us.

It's really someone choosing BNB as their bank and as importantly a BNB bank for someone they trust with their financial affairs. This improved funding and again the decision to exit lower yielding investment securities allowed us to reduce our wholesale borrowings and very importantly let BNB as one of the few community banks with a loan to deposit ratio of below 100, in fact, we ended at 84% this year. This allows us to maintain pricing discipline on deposits and we think heading into 2019, provide opportunities for future margin expansion, as we can just deploy these low priced core funds in to higher yielding loans. Throughout the year, we saw modest increase in net interest margin and this coupled with asset growth provided over 8% increase in net interest income.

Again, I'm going to turn to John to give specifics on our margin and the trend of it, but I would just say our core margin throughout the year was in an upward trajectory. The economy, specifically on Long Island remains strong. Unemployment is at historically low levels, in fact, anecdotally, we have heard customers basically saying that they’re curtailing their business growth because they’re not finding employees, which is an interesting dilemma. And despite the noise out of Washington and shutdowns in tariffs, our customers remain optimistic and believe me, I’ve tried to extract from them where they're worried. This has translated into strong network metrics and in fact during the year, we were able to reduce our tax [indiscernible] half, with only modest haircuts on the underlying loans.

On some future things, we continue to be excited about our SBA business. We've become the number one lender on Long Island in this space and actually cracked the top 100 National. We're especially pleased that we've been able to integrate SBA opportunities to traditional community banking relationships. We don't do a lot of small loans, we do some larger loans, but we do them package as part of the whole relationship. In fact, it’s especially gratifying to see one of the former community national SBA customers, he has actually grown as one of our largest and most successful customers.

Operating expenses, despite our growth objectives and continued investment in people, remain controlled and our efficiency ratio remains in the mid-50s with operating leverage around 190 basis points. We believe we'll see modest growth in 2019 at least, as we continue to be optimistic by adding talented bankers, while also being mindful of required investments in technology and people to control risks and remain relevant for future.

The culmination of all these positive actions and outcomes resulted in us posting fourth quarter returns on assets in excess of 1.2% and a return on tangible common equity exceeding 16%. We are proud of these results and now, I'm going to turn it over to John to take you through some of the details and together, we'll take your questions. Again, I want to thank you again for your participation in this call and for your interest in Bridge and our story.

John McCaffery

Good morning. Thank you, Kevin. I just want to drill down on the margin for a minute before we get to questions, just to make clear of some of the things Kevin had said and take up some of the trends he spoke about as it relates to the margin, what we did in it this year and why we’re confident about 2019 and margin. Fourth quarter margin increased year-over-year on a reported and adjusted basis. The adjusted basis is just removed from the purchase accounting.

Our quarter-over-quarter margin showed contraction due to lower levels of purchase accounting accretion and additionally, as we spoke about in the press release, we had a very large deposit coming from a customer in December. We really didn't make any money on that deposit, but it was here through the end of the year, so we had an effect of depressing the margins by approximately 3 basis points. So picking up from what Kevin said, our core margin throughout the year really has held steady, while we were able to grow the balance sheet modestly.

So as the effect the purchase accounting wanes and our underlying business is picking up and should be able to support an expanding margin, we expect our deposit pricing pressure to stay, since the Fed teams to have paused in its late rise and since we have a low loan to deposit ratio, we won’t feel as much pressure to compete for the last deposit dollar. Additionally, we do have a core community bank, commercial bank loan book where we have $600 million of loans that are floating and approximately $600 million of loans that will be repricing or maturing during the coming year. So given all those items put together, we feel like 2019 is teed up pretty well for us to go forward.

So, I'm happy to take your question now regarding any other aspects of the fourth quarter and full year earnings.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question today will come from Alex Twerdahl of Sandler O'Neill.

Jeff Kitsis

This is Jeff Kitsis on for Alex this morning. First question, I was wondering if you foresee any expense initiatives for 2019, similar to the branch reduction we saw last year or the recent back office consolidation?

Kevin O'Connor

I would say there's no big planned efforts on that side. I mean, I think, we continue to look at the branch network, but I don't see wholesale closures. And again, I think what we did in the fourth quarter consolidating the back office and consolidated the operations, should see us through to the future.

Jeff Kitsis

Thanks. And next question, I was wondering if you could give us an update on the loan pipelines and outlook for 2019. In the past, you’ve said that loan growth would depend on deposit growth. You cited accelerating loan growth in the end of 2018. Now the loan to deposit ratio is down 9 percentage points to 84%, so is that still the case that loan growth would depend on deposit growth or not?

John McCaffery

Loan growth and deposit growth, especially in the C&I side, are interrelated and they kind of ebb and flow, but they are connected directionally. So currently, the pipeline is very strong. The weighted average rate of loans in that pipeline is about 5.62. It’s really – it’s across all the different asset classes.

Kevin O'Connor

What occurred is really in the second half of ’17, we brought a middle market team on and we sort of added to that. You’re really seeing tremendous momentum there, it feels once a month, we're closing a sizable relationship and the pipeline and the future to them looks very strong. So as you can see, C&I loans, a combination of owner occupied and C&I direct loans exceed 40% of the loan portfolio. So again, very optimistic as we look forward. 45% of the loans we added in the fourth quarter were C&I.

Jeff Kitsis

The last question I had for you, you talked about deposit costs in the market have seen pressure, but with the 84% loan to deposit ratio, that deposit pressure could abate in 2019. I was wondering just drilling down into the 4Q move that we saw, do the increases in 3Q as well, did the increases over those quarters reflect more of a catch-up in repricing of the current book or are they -- the higher cost reflective of new money coming in through promotions?

John McCaffery

More new money. I think it’s new money. I think we -- obviously, we saw in the early part of the year, it’s every time we got together to talk about rates, they were up 50 basis points. And so to be offering fee, we talk about the headline capital one adds [ph], that seem to have abated as we head in to the fourth quarter, but I think all of us have adjusted to that and again the loan to deposit ratio today will allow us to be more disciplined.

And our next question will come from Collyn Gilbert of KBW.

Collyn Gilbert

John, if we could just start by just breaking down the NIM a little bit more. So I'm sorry, can you -- you said that in the fourth quarter, the large deposit relationship that came in, excuse me, towards the end of the quarter, compressed the NIM by 3 bps. Is that what you said?

John McCaffery

Yes.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay. And -- but so that's obviously a customer that came in at a higher cost, so that's going to stay in the bank. So as we think about the NIM going -- oh sorry, go ahead, what.

John McCaffery

So, I mean, a large amount came in, it was around for a few weeks. By the end of the year, about half of it [ph] -- $90 million was still in the bank at the end of the year. About twice that came in sometime in early December. So, the intention is, this is a customer of ours, they sold their business and they intend to continue working with us, so some of that money will stick around in some capacity for a while.

Kevin O'Connor

And we hope to participate them in new ventures.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay. So -- but your outlook -- so the outlook for the core NIM for 2019 is for expansion, is that correct, is that what you're saying?

John McCaffery

I would say a slight expansion of just, look, to be able to grow the balance sheet 10% and still hold the margin where it is, I think that also is pretty good.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay. And so on the asset side, the -- you commented on the C&I growth that came in and then what the weighted average yield was on the pipeline, because I guess that was one -- that's one thing that's kind of struck me is that we haven't, it doesn't look as if the loan yields have expanded quite as much as I would have thought throughout the year with higher rates and I know some of that is accretion, but are you seeing the mix shift be materially different as like the later part of the year versus what you saw in the earlier part of the year to kind of drive what -- I'm assuming you're expecting to be higher asset yields going forward.

John McCaffery

Yes. So we’re seeing – certainly, the mix of loans we closed in the second half of the year includes that with more C&I norms. I think we shrunk in the fourth quarter multifamily. So that coupled with the – the Fed rate increase has certainly helped the C&I loans just price up the way it would have anyway. So, but, yeah, the loan…

Kevin O'Connor

Loan yields are up almost 25 basis points over the course of the year, including purchase accounting.

John McCaffery

Right.

Collyn Gilbert

Yeah. Okay.

John McCaffery

And again, there is more room to run there on the loans that haven’t been priced, the longer term, commercial real estate loans that are coming up for repricing over the next couple of years.

Kevin O'Connor

For us, like a lot of other people that originate loans, 15, 16, and 17, they’re still loans on our books in the high 3 to low 4s that, given current market rates, we're not going to say they're going to go to the home loan bank loan 250, but they just repriced the market, there is upward trajectory there.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay. That's helpful. And then what should we assume John for accretion income for ‘19.

John McCaffery

I would probably put that – it’s less than a couple of million dollars for the whole year. I mean, it depends upon, a big chunk of the loan comes in and matures, that's what happens. Just ratably, it kind of goes through 2024.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay.

Kevin O'Connor

Fair to say, the big part of that is behind us. Yeah.

Collyn Gilbert

Yeah. Okay. Got it. And then just back to growth, so the pipeline is good, you’re optimistic about growth going forward. Kevin, you kind of just threw in there, conversation or 10% balance sheet growth with stable NIM or whatever. Is that, I mean, from a loan -- just to try to tie it a little bit tighter to the loan growth outlook, are you guys expecting loan growth to accelerate in 2019 relative to what you put up in ’18?

John McCaffery

I'm much more comfortable with the trajectory of the fourth quarter that was 10% annualized rate. We think we actually can exceed that in 2019.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay. That's helpful.

Kevin O'Connor

I will just caveat that, just to understand the performances, rational pricing of some of the asset classes that we participate. I'm not going to chase 4% multifamily loans. But I think as long as there's rationality in our marketplace and I do can focus certainly on the commercial side. We feel very comfortable about the momentum we have there.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay. That's helpful. And then John, was there anything unusual in either the operating expense or fee lines this quarter that we should be backing out going forward?

John McCaffery

I don’t think so. I mean, we had a couple of below the line items [indiscernible]. So, first quarter, we always get a little bit of a pop in expenses, just because of [indiscernible], but we have some initiatives planned for this year, but nothing's going to be happening in the near term.

Collyn Gilbert

Okay. And then -- so then if we were to think about the growth rate of operating expense, now with the benefit of a lot of the initiatives you guys have put in place last year, how should we think about the operating expense growth in 19.

John McCaffery

I'm thinking around 5%.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question will come from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

The people that have preceded me are qualified analysts and have covered all the questions that I wanted to ask. However, I did want to echo the young lady who just thanked you for putting this call up. It is incredibly helpful to people like myself who manage portfolios, all be they small and have substantial holdings in the stocks to be able to participate in a call like this. So Kevin thank you very much for it. Having said all that, I would like to ask one question of a broad sense. And that is having had the experience now of the last 4 or 5 quarters of a number of unexpected events, can you give us a broad sense of how the oversight has changed what you've implemented as a result of some of the outside counseling you've gotten in just a few brief sentences, Kevin.

Kevin O'Connor

Garrett, again thanks for participating and always appreciate the kind comments and questions. I think I'll – that we go back to the fourth quarter of 2017 with the large credit loss and there we have talked about sort of identifying a common type of portfolio and bring somebody home with great experience that will really lead that effort, because in fact in Long Island, you cannot avoid contract, this is a customer, it’s just a matter of how you do it appropriately. So I think we've responded there to the, I think the restructuring of the investment portfolio was a prudent way to really manage the net interest margin of the organization and to acknowledge that at certain times, leverage trade makes sense, sometimes, they don't.

On the bigger issue, on the fraud loss, that was obviously something that shifted the organization to the court. I think that we were quick in our responses to change people, policies, procedures. The board took this very seriously, as did management. We had some operational functions that were still housed under revenue producers and we've moved that. We really had a set goal that we have in the organization to make sure they’re in the appropriate jobs.

And so, this was a call to arms and we did it and I think that we moved and I think we’re in a better place for it. It's not something that we will ever forget and we live with every day and I'll just say that one – one of the other challenges is to make sure that we doesn't become the focus of too much so that we forget what our job is to deliver results and returns for you. So try to balance that risk management and that process to understand that we are in a business of making money and delivering results. So it’s something we think about every day and have changed accordingly and we’ll continue to work toward delivering results for you.

Our next question is a follow up from Collyn Gilbert of KBW.

Collyn Gilbert

I guess I just can't get enough of these calls that I've got to come back to you. Just have one final question, just that what tax rate should we be assuming for ’19?

John McCaffery

We're going with 22, Collyn.

And ladies and gentlemen, this will conclude our question-and-answer session. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference back over to Kevin O'Connor for any closing remarks.

Kevin O'Connor

Again, I want to thank everybody for participating. This was something that we decided very recently to actually do. It’s what we have debated and feel that this is a good opportunity to communicate with you, our shareholders and investors. We will be holding these quarterly now and again sort of using this as an opportunity to get behind the numbers and give you sort of strategies and thoughts on how we get there. So again, I want to thank everybody that called in. This isn’t your last chance to ask a question. If you have another question, you all know John McCaffery’s phone number. So again, have a great day and I look forward to catching up. Thank you.

