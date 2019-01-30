Changes In KWEB, Collaboration Between Chinese Internet Stocks, Mixed Week For Tencent

Summary

The key changes in the constituents of the top holdings of the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF are discussed.

Tencent experienced a week of ups and downs, beginning with reports of ad-decline trend and the shutdown of its news app but ending favorably with it finally obtaining game approvals.

A discussion of why collaboration is the way to go for Chinese internet companies.

China January PMIs and Alibaba's Q3 FY2019 earnings are on tap this week.