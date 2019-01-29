Investment Strategy Statement - Ray Merola

My personal portfolio includes a limited number of securities. I firmly believe generating alpha is a function of concentrating time and capital upon a small number of stocks.

I initiate/accumulate positions when stocks are trading at a meaningful discount to my Fair Value Estimates, and distribute shares when prices reflect a significant premium to my FVE.

I seek to purchase the securities of well-managed companies with a strong franchise, a sound balance sheet, that earn profits largely in cash, and are shareholder-friendly.

Investment Strategy

In a nutshell, I seek to identify 1) industry best-of-breed companies, and 2) purchase stock only when trading below my Fair Value Estimate. I hold such securities until the stock trades at a premium to my FVE, or my original investment thesis has changed.

As a retiree, I favor large-cap, dividend and dividend growth stocks, though I occasionally purchase small/midcap stocks with little or no income component.

My investment approach focuses upon fundamental analysis; supplemented by the charts/technical analysis. Importantly, I believe superior management teams generate superior corporate results. A close examination of financial results, the corporate newsfeed, and management's ability to keep their promises to investors leads me to identifying what I consider best-of-breed companies.

I determine valuation by reviewing various current price multiples versus historical, including P/E, P/cash flow, P/EBIT, P/EBITDA, P/sales and P/book value. I am not a big proponent of valuing stocks via DCF.

I emphasize U.S. based stocks, though occasionally I find foreign securities of interest. As such, these are from developed nations. I avoid any stocks whereby the company is based in China.

Generally, my minimum holding period is 18 months, though I often retain core positions for many years. My return objective targets beating the S&P 500 index over a three-year rolling period. My risk tolerance is moderate. I attempt to mitigate risk by concentrating upon income-producing securities, overall portfolio asset diversification, holding cash, and utilizing options to generate additional income and hedge current positions.

I allocate about 30% of my portfolio for preferred stocks, cash, and other fixed income securities. The balance focuses upon equities.

When writing for Seeking Alpha, my articles revolve around the stocks I own. "I eat my own cooking," so to speak. My articles concentrate upon long positions; offering data/research on new positions, or follow-on pieces about stocks I already own. I do not short stocks.

New investment ideas are gleaned from my "investment shopping list," developed over many years: it includes stocks I've owned previously and/or identified as being "best of breed" companies. I also review other investment contributors' work; this may spur deeper due diligence.

Notably, my portfolio turnover rate is quite low. I try to limit my portfolio to not more than 15 core positions. It's far more likely that I'll trade around an existing core position than add a new position.

A good example of a stock that fits my style is Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP): it's a best-of-breed, U.S.-based Class I railroad, owns an outstanding franchise, exhibits excellent long-term EPS/cash flow, and dividend growth. However, given the cyclical nature of this industrial stock, I add or trim shares contingent upon my view of fair value; the market tends to become overly bearish or bullish on the stock. For many years, I've maintained a core UNP position.

I am an individual investor with over 35 years experience. Over the years, my investment style has evolved. I appreciate the investment philosophies of Graham, Buffett, Munger, and Lynch.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.