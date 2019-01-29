Summary

Automatic Data Processing's total return over-performed the Dow average for my 48.0-month test period by 35.17%, which is great.

Automatic Data Processing S&P CFRA, three-year forward CAGR of 14% is good and will give you good growth with the increasing world economy and population.

Automatic Data Processing's dividends are above average at 2.3% and have been increased for 43 years in a row, a dividend aristocrat.