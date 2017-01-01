Quick Take

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has reported financial results for its Q3 FYE 2019.

The firm provides K-12 after-school education tutoring services to children in mainland China.

TAL is facing a challenging economic, accounting, and regulatory environment which leaves questions as to its future growth and profitability outlook.

Company And Market

Beijing-based TAL was founded to provide STEM and general subject educational services as a supplement to existing K-12 public education within China.

Below is an overview video of TAL’s business:

Source: TAL Education Group

According to a market research report by ResearchAndMarkets, the Chinese K12 tutoring market 'is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period 2017 - 2021.'

The main drivers for this expected growth include an increase in disposable per capita income, growing competition for admission to higher quality universities, greater interest by parents in providing better educational opportunities for their children, and an increased number of Gaokao takers (National College Entrance Examination).

Major competitive vendors that provide similar services include:

New Oriental Education & Technology (EDU)

China Distance Education (DL)

OneSmart International Education (ONE)

Xueda Education Group

The firm also faces competition from fully online information services run by major Internet firms including Baidu (BIDU).

Recent Performance

TAL’s revenue by quarter has recently tapered its prior growth trajectory as a result of the firm following revised accounting practices that required it to more correctly match deferred revenue with expenses.

In mid-2018, TAL was notably targeted by short sellers who alleged improper accounting practices in this regard, which management has apparently rectified.

Despite this, diluted Earnings Per Share has continued its rising trend over the past five quarters:

Analysis of earnings calls over the past eight quarters shows a general decline in analyst sentiment from a two-year high in 2017:

Source: Sentieo

In the past 24 months, TAL’s stock price has risen 119% vs. the S&P 500 Index rise of 15.3%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

TAL was an early entrant in the modern K-12 private tutoring market, having gone public in 2010, well before the most recent cohort of child and young adult education firms raised capital from U.S.-based investors.

The stock reached a high of $46.80 in June 2018 before bad press from some competitors’ poor management and potential mistreatment of young students resulted in the ire of Chinese regulators.

The entire Chinese for-profit education sector sold off in the ensuing crackdown and international negative news flow.

TAL stock fell to a 52-week low of $21.48 in October 2018 before rebounding to its current level around $30 per share.

Notwithstanding the previously mentioned flagging sentiment, analyst ratings have remained generally positive, with 18 ‘Strong Buy’ ratings. The consensus price target is currently near $35, which represents a 16% upside if the price target is achieved.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In its most recent earnings call, management said that it is seeing an increased growth rate from its online offerings at the expense of its flagship system, Xueerse Peiyou small classes.

The firm is ‘pacing’ its offline capacity growth, entering into 11 new cities in the most recent quarter, as it seeks to ‘continue to invest in new technology and online business.’

New student enrollment growth came from retaining students from the previous summer semester and strong growth in interest in its online live broadcasting of classes.

Importantly, management stated that its future marketing efforts would need to adapt to the revised deferred revenue rules. Per the conference call, the firm’s existing approach may work only...

for at least Q2 and coming maybe 1 or 2 quarters, but we have to see that if we don’t change the way of doing marketing...the marginal cost of 1 new user will be higher and higher. So one question is getting back to us: what’s the right decision for us to make next year, how to attract new customers, how to maintain high growth?... We need to think about some of the new way of marketing to make it happen, and we need to find some new growth drivers if possible.

It’s striking that management is openly asking the question of how to achieve profitable growth but apparently doesn’t have an answer yet.

The firm is clearly dealing with a combination of marketing challenges as well as increased regulatory requirements to provide student parents with additional protective rights in the wake of the 2018 educational missteps by competitors.

The K-12 education industry in China is 'growing up' and the firms that are able to successfully navigate the new rules and environment will continue to exist.

The question is whether TAL will be able to adapt to the new realities. I'm skeptical that it will be able to retain its recent levels of growth and profitability.