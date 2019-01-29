American Eagle Outfitters: Undervalued Company With Stable Income And High Growth Potential
About: American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)
by: Grandation Capital
Summary
AEO is conservatively priced at the current ~$20/share level even if we assume lackluster revenue growth of 2%/year.
We believe Aerie is poised to become a 2-billion-dollar brand.
The reemerging denim trend could rejuvenate AEO’s sales.
AEO has been maintaining solid profitability levels, and we believe margins will improve.
Our view:
We are issuing a BUY recommendation and price target for $30, implying 48% upside from the current level. We believe that American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) is underappreciated at the current ~$20/share.