American Eagle Outfitters: Undervalued Company With Stable Income And High Growth Potential

About: American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)
by: Grandation Capital
Summary

AEO is conservatively priced at the current ~$20/share level even if we assume lackluster revenue growth of 2%/year.

We believe Aerie is poised to become a 2-billion-dollar brand.

The reemerging denim trend could rejuvenate AEO’s sales.

AEO has been maintaining solid profitability levels, and we believe margins will improve.

Our view:

We are issuing a BUY recommendation and price target for $30, implying 48% upside from the current level. We believe that American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) is underappreciated at the current ~$20/share.