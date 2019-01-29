Disconnect Between Investors And FTE Networks Provides An Opportunity

This isn't for the faint at heart, though the risks are substantial.

With the equity almost wiped out, but management and a senior debt provider still having confidence, a speculative position could produce large returns.

However, their businesses are doing pretty well, and the underlying figures are better than what might seem at first hand.

FTE Networks seems to be marred in debt and had to issue a substantial amount of equity to survive.

FTE Networks (NYSEMKT:FTNW) is most definitely down, but it might not be out. If it isn't, the shares are likely to offer substantial returns from here.

Here is a company that was recognized by Deloitte as the 95th fastest growing company in North America with a 1,388% growth rate in 2018, but the share price still imploded in a major way:

Management feels that investors have an incomplete understanding and that the business is actually much better than the share price implosion suggests (Q3CC):

You add back the amortization depreciation and the other LIBOR we have EBITDA, again 7.8 million which I think very consistently first quarter and second quarter, we have been around 7.3, 7.5 in EBITDA we're at 7.8 which makes sense because revenue is higher this quarter than it was last quarter. So I think if the Company -- if the investors kind of understood and took that picture back with them, they would actually see operating income for the Company which I think would change the way that some people view the Company and how we do on a quarter-by-quarter basis.

What do they think investors aren't seeing?

Intangibles with limited lifetime as a result of the 2017 acquisition of Benchmark Builders.

The fast expansion of their technology segment (CrossLayer).

The benign character of much of their debt.

Here are the intangibles on their balance sheet, from the 10-Q:

The depreciation and amortization will keep on marring the GAAP figures for quite a while.

The company is going to separate their infrastructure from their technology business financial reporting in order to highlight the progress the company is making in the latter. We're not sure that will help a great deal, from the 10-Q:

Revenues of $225K a quarter, which come from their technology subsidiary CrossLayer, will take a while to scale up.

Since we're the first to write about this company here on SA, a little introduction is warranted, from the Q3 10-Q:

FTE Networks, Inc. (collectively with its subsidiaries, "FTE" or the "Company") is a leading provider of innovative technology-oriented solutions for smart platforms, network infrastructure and buildings throughout the United States across a range of industries. The Company's primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and support solutions for state-of-the-art networks and commercial properties and the following services, data center infrastructure, fiber optics, wireless integration, network engineering, internet service provider, general contracting management and general contracting. We operate primarily in two segments: the infrastructure segment and the technology segment. The infrastructure segment includes Jus-Com (network infrastructure solutions); and Benchmark (construction management), which provides end-to-end interior design, build and support solutions. The technology segment which includes CrossLayer, Inc. (managed network services with first-of-its-kind advanced network and cloud platform) became operational during October of 2017, with immaterial operations during the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

The Benchmark acquisition rationale is also important background knowledge, again from the 10-Q:

We completed the acquisition of Benchmark, a leading provider of construction management services based in New York for $74.2 million on April 20, 2017. The transaction allows us to offer services to each other's clients and expand their offerings nationally. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of ours, Benchmark will continue to operate under its current successful model while also offering our "compute to the edge" technology in New York City and the surrounding region. The transaction enables us to expand infrastructure services for ISP through current and future Benchmark client base. Benchmark gives us access to major developers including REITs as potential CrossLayer technology clients. Additionally, the transaction strengthens the opportunity to win contracts from Fortune 100/500 companies and enables Benchmark to access more clients as a public company.

So, it gives them scale in the infrastructure building, with a shot at getting bigger clients but also getting much more properties in which to place their CrossLayer ISP platform.

CrossLayer

CrossLayer is a micro-data center and mini-ISP at the same time that is aimed mostly at the multi-tenant buildings market.

While their technology segment CrossLayer isn't yet generating significant revenues, it is where much of the action is. The company is investing much of their cash flow into this segment (Q3CC):

we have been reinvesting our profits into CrossLayer, a confident debt on our future which we plan on demonstrating during at Investor Day at our corporate headquarters here at Naples, Florida, in which our technology that we believe will commit a significantly higher valuation for our company in 2009 [2019] given the momentum that we see continuing in the fourth quarter and beyond.

As a result, adoption rates are accelerating with 7 more buildings announced in the quarter. Why is management optimistic CrossLayer will take off? Three reasons:

The shift towards edge computing technology

Big developers

Recognizing revenues

First, the technology, here is management (Q3CC):

It was inevitable that data centers would need to be located geographically closer to the end user to satisfy the elevated flow of data. As we nurture our CrossLayer product from concept product to prototype commercialization, we became increasingly convinced that we can effectively locate a micro data center on-site in a cost-effective carrier agnostic way that will provide significant benefits to the property owner and tenants. While comparing CrossLayer with major carriers offerings quite simply, we outperformed in every important facet... CrossLayer offers advanced network speeds with additional features functionality and reliability all at a lower cost in the competition.

From the latest investor presentation:

This market will get a new boost when IoT really takes off (Q3CC):

45% of all data created by IoT devices will be stored, processed, analyzed and acted upon close to or at the edge of the network by 2020. The market opportunity is simply massive and the current surge in CrossLayer contract activity reflects that reality.

Having CrossLayer installed in buildings increases owners to charge higher rates per square foot, and businesses are increasing rating network functionality and reliability as critical factors in locational decisions. Tenants get reduced lead times, so buildings tend to have higher occupancy rates.

The scale in the clients they have been dealing with since the acquisition of Benchmark is also giving CrossLayer a large new opportunity, from the Q3CC:

The vast majority of our recent CrossLayer implementations are with building owners that have large property portfolios. With these enthusiastic owners recognizing the positive impact of our technology on their property economic performance, the return on investment this should equate to additional CrossLayer contract wins spending entire property portfolios in the very near future.

So, they are lifting on big clients with multiple buildings, but they are also entering new geographical markets like Chicago and Arizona in Q3 and into Canada after the quarter closed.

Seven new buildings were added in Q3, but management argues this is only the beginning and adoption is accelerating and CrossLayer is generating recurring revenues (Q3CC):

The expansion of our CrossLayer sales team and partnerships will yield ever increasing long-term recurring revenue streams that are very sticky and tenants become accustomed and dependent to CrossLayers technology, which allows them to remain consistent with their multiple buildings across corporate campuses. We expect to introduce CrossLayer as multiple additional major metropolitan markets by yearend.

Indeed, it has subsequently emerged that the company has exceeded its target for CrossLayer buildings and has achieved 31 buildings in 2018. Management also argued this (Q3CC):

We are planning a number of strategic initiatives that will allow us to recognize an increasing larger percentage of our revenues in CrossLayer.

We have to admit that we're not entirely sure what is being said here. Does this refer to just an accelerated build-out, or are they referring to some kind of accounting change which allows a larger up-front revenue recognition?

Q3 Results

We've already discussed their technology business CrossLayer above. In terms of revenues, their infrastructure business is, of course, much more important at the moment, and things are going pretty well here as well (Q3CC):

Our infrastructure segment highlight includes strong top line growth and the pace of new contract wins is robust and growing month over month. We expect to end 2018 with more than $500 million in new contract wins, which is exceptional by any measure.

The figure below is pretty ugly, but one has to realize these are GAAP figures, and the company is faced with quite a number of intangibles with short-shelf life (most of them the result of the Benchmark acquisition) which they are getting rid of.

Data by YCharts

Operating cost almost doubled, from the 10-Q:

Management argues that's a result of the continuing investment in the growth of the technology segment CrossLayer ($7M so far this year), leading to higher compensation and SG&A expenses. Indeed. However (Q3CC):

Operating loss was approximately 3.4 million in the third quarter of 2018, which included approximately 5.6 million in one-time expenses

Taking these out gives a positive adjusted EBITDA of $7.8M, even if it was down a bit from last year's $8.9M.

Again, compensating for these one-time expenses delivers positive net earnings on a non-GAAP basis, although just $0.3M or $0.04 per share (still $0.07 better than expected).

We have to say that we were unable to immediately locate these $5.6M in one-time expenses, but here is another pointer, speaking on the 'left-over' intangibles from the Benchmark Builders acquisition (Q3CC):

Some goes to COGS because some of the intangibles were associated with the generation of revenues. Some goes to SG&A because some of those intangibles are required to be recorded in the SG&A, and some goes to global lines.

Despite the solid revenue growth, there are still considerable concerns for investors:

The level of investments

One-off cost

Debt

These investments ($10M in 2017 and $6M so far in 2018) is going to stabilize and the one-off items will taper off so OpEx will start to level off. The debt remains considerable though. We will discuss that below.

Guidance

The company has prognosticated $350M in revenues and $30M in adjusted EBITDA this year, and also this (Q3CC):

We will have more than 500 million in new infrastructure contracts by yearend.

In fact, newer figures put that at $572.4M in 2018, that is, in Q4 $129.6M of new infrastructure contracts were awarded.

Cash

Data by YCharts

The company has cash and cash equivalents of just $5.7M, a decrease of $7.2M from June 30, 2018.

Balance sheet

Here is where most investor worries are situated as the company has a shaky balance sheet and it's issuing lots of shares:

Data by YCharts

Here are their outstanding notes (10-Q):

Then, there is the senior note paying 12% (from the 10-Q):

Management is arguing interest expenses are actually going down, and they retired $7.5M in debt last month. But still, $96M in debt, that's quite a lot, even if the company is going to do $350M in revenue this year

What's more, much of their debt has to be repaid this year. Can the company manage? From the 10-Q:

During the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the Company reported an operating loss of $2,888 and had a cash and cash equivalent balance of $5,722 at September 30, 2018. The Company also used cash in its operating activities of $9,666 and had a working capital deficit of $41,125 primarily due to its senior notes payable and notes payables becoming current within the year. The Company believes with its cash and cash equivalent balance at September 30, 2018, of $5,722, current revenues of $263,735 and backlog and orders under master service agreements of approximately $473,651 as of September 30, 2018, will be sufficient to maintain operations and working capital requirements for at least the next 12 months from the date of this filing. Other sources of liquidity could include additional potential issuances of debt or equity securities in public or private financings.

In fact, management is apparently so confident of this that the company instigated a $4M share buyback program last December, a surprising development, in our view.

They also argued extensively that the holders of their senior notes, Lateral Investment Management, LLC., is a provider of long-term patient capital (Q3CC):

So for new investors that are here, that are looking at our financial statements, they are looking it as wow, that's really expensive debt, what the heck you guys are thinking. Well, let me take it back to 2015, we signed a fund that invested in the management team those folks that are here today on this call and in the field around the country building our company. And they said, hey, we will take a chance on you and we will take a chance on your vision, and that vision has come to fruition, that's the vision that we are living today and that we are going to tomorrow. So, they invested $8 million in a company that was doing $12 million of revenue. So very, very, very risky and it wasn't going to come cheap. Now, the lender borrower relationship isn't always the best, but they believe in the Company and they've been a true partner to us. When we had the Benchmark acquisition, they doubled down, they brought in more capital.

And indeed, after the CC, the company announced that the senior note is going to be restructured, from the PR:

Under the proposed terms, the interest rate will be reduced to Libor+9.5% and the maturity date will be extended to March 30, 2021. Consideration in connection with the consummation of this Amendment will include 250,000 common stock warrants with a cash strike price of $10.00 and customary closing fees.

The interest on the other debt is actually considerably lower (see table above).

Valuation

Data by YCharts

No surprise that the sales multiple has been going south, but the company actually makes a non-GAAP profit, from SA:

Non-GAAP EPS for 2018 is estimated at $0.66, rising to $1.13 this year (although by a single analyst).

The company reaffirmed their 2018 adjusted EBITDA outlook of $30M so we can apply that to their EV ($36M market cap + $96M in debt) of $132M is a little over 4x EV/EBITDA.

It is also noteworthy that recently, management has been buyers, November 28, 2018 PR:

In total, approximately $242,000 worth of stock was purchased at an average price of about $4.32 per share. FTE's President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Palleschi, purchased 35,000 shares and David Lethem, Chief Financial Officer, purchased 21,000 shares.

And again on December 14:

In total, 25,763 additional shares were purchased at an average price of approximately $4.39 per share. Fred Sacramone, President of FTE's wholly owned subsidiary, Benchmark Builders and FTE director, purchased 3,000 shares, Patrick O'Hare, chair of FTE's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, purchased 2,350 shares, Brad Mitchell, FTE director, purchased 2,515 shares, Christopher Ferguson, chair of FTE's Compensation Committee, purchased 3,000 shares, Michael Palleschi, FTE's President and Chief Executive Officer purchased an additional 10,898 shares, adding to his earlier purchase of 35,000 shares and David Lethem, FTE's Chief Financial Officer purchased 5,000 shares, adding to his earlier purchase of 21,000 shares.

Another thing to notice is that the short count is actually very low (2% of the float).

Conclusion

There is an obvious disconnect between management and investor view of the health of the company. This could be a case where the market is (largely) wrong and management (largely) right.

Can we be sure of that? No, but there are a few pointers:

Business indeed seems to be booming, revenue growth is solid, and while revenue from CrossLayer is tiny, the sector is rapidly expanding and conditions seem to be set for that to continue.

The figures are marred by a substantial hangover of intangibles from the Builders acquisition, but that will dissolve in coming years.

Management is apparently so confident that the business will generate enough cash from the expected revenue growth and backlog that they instigated a buyback program and are buying shares for themselves.

There is tangible evidence that the holders of their senior notes are providers of patient capital and willing to sit out the turn-around.

This, of course, doesn't guarantee that the company will complete a successful turn-around, but we would argue that the odds seem fairly favorable to us. A small position might seem a bit of a gamble, but the returns can be very substantial here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FTNW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.