Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) CEO Ned Handy on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH)
by: SA Transcripts
Start Time: 08:30
End Time: 09:12
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)
Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call
January 29, 2019, 08:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Ned Handy - Chairman and CEO
Ron Ohsberg - Senior EVP, CFO and Treasurer
Mark Gim - President and COO
Elizabeth Eckel - SVP, Marketing and IR
Conference Call Participants
Mark Fitzgibbon - Sandler O’Neill
Damon DelMonte - Keefe Bruyette & Woods Inc.
Laurie Hunsicker - Compass Point
Presentation
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Conference Call. My name is Melissa. I will be your operator today. [Operator Instructions]. Today's call is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the call over to Elizabeth B. Eckel, Senior Vice President,