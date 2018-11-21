The Industrial Metal Opportunity With Joshua Hall (Podcast)

Summary

  • Miners offer their own inherent risks and opportunities, and are often misunderstood. That can cause opportunities.
  • Joshua Hall shares what he views as major misconceptions around junior miners as well as what makes the majors different from other businesses.
  • He also hits the outlook for industrial metals in 2019 and how.

Miners can be their own animal in the market, with different production and earnings cycles than many other stocks. They're known as a counter-cyclical opportunity, which has been especially attractive to investors over recent months as the market appears poised to turn over. But the metals complex as a whole and individual miners follow separate commodity and productions cycles and there are a lot of moving parts.

Joshua Hall of Industrial Minefinder joins the Marketplace Roundtable to discuss his take on the sector. He takes some time to discuss misconceptions around junior miners and companies that are in the pre-production phase. He also discusses the industrial metals upcycle dating from 2016, and the 2018 trading as a sentiment-driven bear market. He breaks down how to handle country-specific risk, makes the bull case for vanadium and discusses the importance of doing one's own homework when investing. Click play above to have a listen.

Topics covered:

  • 1:20 - The unique levers Joshua Hall pulls in his investing approach and the upside in industrial metals over the years to come
  • 5:30 - Misconceptions around junior miners and the rules of the road before production
  • 10:15 - What distinguishes major miners from other businesses
  • 12:00 - The outlook for industrial metals in 2019
  • 15:15 - How to factor in country risk
  • 17:00 - The case for Largo Resources and the vanadium bull story
  • 24:00 - The power of doing your own work, as seen in the cobalt market

We'll be updating the Marketplace Roundtable podcast on this account, and you can also find it on Stitcher, Spotify, Libsyn, Google Podcasts and iTunes/Apple Podcasts. We plan to publish two roundtables a week for the next few weeks, at least.

Thoughts on industrial metals' prospects, and the trends that are driving them? Ways to sort out the gold from the pyrite among junior miners? Let us know below.

